Oftentimes it seems that writing a book — or in Milton author Evie Yoder Miller’s case, a trilogy with individual titles of “Shadows,” “Loyalties” and “Passages” — would be challenging enough.

But Miller, a former UW-Whitewater professor, decided to produce audiobooks to accompany her trilogy, “Scruples on the Line: A Fictional Series Set During the American Civil War.” Miller said the audiobooks, released late last year, address a growing trend of multi-tasking book-lovers. They also help readers keep straight the many characters in her trilogy, which is historical fiction about Anabaptist groups during the Civil War.

“I wanted more people to be familiar with these common citizens and what happened to them,” Miller said. “I wanted to adapt from my comfort zone in print books and make the stories more available by creating audiobooks.”

Q: Can you start by telling me a little about your writing background? I also understand you taught at UW-Whitewater.

A: Yes, I taught there for 10 years. I went back to grad school at Ohio University in mid-life and earned a master’s and Ph.D. in Creative Writing – Fiction. I was at Whitewater in 2000 and I retired from there in the spring of 2010. That’s when I focused on these books.

My first book had been historical fiction also, “Eyes at the Window.” It was about an infant in an Amish family in 1810 who was smothered to death. Someone was accused and the actual resolution didn’t take place for another 50 years. It’s set in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For my second book, I took my dissertation from when I was at Ohio University — we could write a creative fiction dissertation — and I self-published a book called “Everyday Mercies.” In that book of several generations of women on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, the daughter comes back and wants to convince her dad to raise vegetables instead of being a grain and livestock farmer.

Q: What is your connection to the Mennonite community?

A: My background is Mennonite. There are differences between Mennonites and Amish, but people tend to confuse them as being the same. Both of my parents had two years of college, which was fairly unusual for Mennonites. As a child, I mostly interacted with other Mennonite families and went to a Mennonite high school. That fits with living in a community that can be seen as private, isolationist or protectionist. I still am Mennonite, although when I was in grad school I enjoyed going to other denominational gatherings. That helped me gain perspective. There is a Mennonite church in Madison that I’m a part of. Four of us readers for the audiobooks are members there.

Q: How does religion play a role in your trilogy, “Scruples on the Line”?

A: To make my books distinctive, I didn’t want to focus on Civil War battles. My books are about common people who oppose warfare for religious reasons. I used the Civil War as the background chronology of the trilogy, but I wanted to show how religious pacifists’ lives were changed by the presence of armies in their locations or by war drafts and exemptions.

All five narrators struggled with the choices they faced; there were no easy answers. I chose characters from Mennonite, Amish and German Baptist groups of Anabaptists, a name for those who descended from or were originally part of those who broke away from Roman Catholics during the Reformation over issues like infant baptism and refusal to participate in war. For my trilogy, these characters lived in several locations: the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Chicago and southeastern Iowa.

Q: What is the plot throughout the trilogy?

A: So there is major conflict with Anabaptists coming to America from Europe and wanting to be peaceful people and not be involved in warfare. But both the North and the South in the Civil War needed men to fight. Many Anabaptists also had an internal argument because they believed in obeying the rules of government, but at the same time were asked to do things they had a conscience against. All kinds of results came from these conflicts. To further complicate things, both sides, North and South, thought God was on their side. You really can’t take religion out of the Civil War if you want to understand it.

Q: When did the trilogy of books come out?

A: The first book came out in 2020, when the pandemic was just starting. The next two books came out in 2021, and the audiobooks came out in late 2022. I worked with a publisher, Wipf and Stock in Eugene, Oregon, for the print series and for the audiobooks. The audiobooks are on audible.com and iBooks, and we’re working to get them on a platform that distributes to libraries.

Q: What made you want to do an audiobook?

A: It became obvious to me that people were finding different ways of “reading.” Not everyone wants to sit and hold a book. It’s part of the way our society has become — a multi-tasking approach to life. With the chapters of my trilogy being interwoven among the five narrators, and with a different family unit and a different geographic location for each narrator, it requires a lot for the reader to keep track of. Hearing one voice tell the stories of one narrator reduces the complication. Another advantage for audiobooks is that as children, we, hopefully, were told stories, and there’s something pleasurable about that. Recorded voices also bring the emotions of characters to life.

Q: How does it work to create audiobooks? Did you all work together in a studio? Was there a lot of rereading to get things perfect?

A: At first we tried to set up a studio in a room of a church building, but we couldn’t get it soundproof and there were issues with interruptions. I ended up choosing Audio for the Arts in Madison as our studio. The head engineer there became our fifth reader. He was an excellent addition as a professional reader. Each of us readers, as a book narrator, had his or her own set of characters and needed to decide what the tone and pace, etc., of each voice might sound like. That was a major part of the preparation that we five readers had to determine on our own or sometimes in group work.

As a novice voice actor, I had to give myself permission to sound angry or sarcastic or weepy in order to express that dramatically. That’s not just OK; it’s necessary for audiobooks. I always had someone listening to each of us as we recorded to make sure we followed the print script for accuracy. It took three months for all of us to get our chapters recorded for the three books. Then I listened to the chapters as another engineer prepared them for me, and I marked places that needed to be redone by each of us readers for clarity and smoothness. This part of the process was by far the most enjoyable for me — collaborating with the other readers and the engineers.

Q: Did the process take longer than you expected?

A: I really didn’t know how long it would take to coordinate all the parts and produce the books. I think we were very efficient in that stage. Our audiobooks are distinctive also with brief musical interludes that provide bridges between most of the chapters. That took more time to produce, but now we have interludes from musicians at Madison Mennonite Church who recorded in the studio on piano, French horn, oboe, or by singing a vocal solo or humming. To go with the time period, we used old-timey hymns and a few war songs.

Q: What response have you gotten from the books?

A: I hear people comment that they appreciate all that they learned about the Civil War. It’s true that most people know fairly limited parts about the Civil War itself. People also like the different voices, both the shifts from one reader to the next and also with the music. Civil War actions, like the burning in the Shenandoah Valley, are dramatic in themselves.

On top of that, there’s suspense for each narrator. A listener might be wondering what’s going to happen to them, based on others’ actions, but it also could be hearing the tensions in the voices of individuals struggling with their own choices.