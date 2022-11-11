Author Q&A: The path to comedy, and the art of the cold call

Madison native Kevin Farley offers “a little peek into the background of how I became a comedian and the inspirations of where my motivations came from,” in the book he’s co-writing: “Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story.”

The graphic novel, due out in fall 2023, features Kevin Farley’s family, including brother Chris Farley, who became famous through his comedic work in movies and on “Saturday Night Live.” The book is co-written by Frank Marraffino, who wrote “Marvel Zombies” and “Dee Snider: He’s Not Gonna Take It,” and illustrated by Ryan Dunlavey, who was one of the artists for “The Illustrated Al: The Songs of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.”

The book is being published by Z2Comics, which focuses on movie- and rock star-related graphic novels, such as those featuring Motley Crue, Tori Amos and Cheech and Chong. “Growing Up Farley”” is available now for pre-order.

Q: I was hoping you could start by talking a little bit about you and your background. Have you ever written a book before?

A: No, I’ve never written a book. This is the first attempt. I’ve been a standup comedian now for about 15 years. Prior to that ... I started at Second City in Chicago and I lived in Los Angeles for 20 years. I’ve never (written a book) but (Z2Comics) approached me to write this and I thought it would be a fun project.

Q: “Growing Up Farley” is a graphic novel. How do you describe the book?

A: It’s something that’s sort of different rather than a straight book. I like art and pictures. I thought this was an interesting way to tell the story. It’s really about my inspiration in comedy and why I chose to be a comedian. It’s a weird thing to do with your life. The inspiration that I had were my brother and my dad, and so that’s kind of what I wanted to tell. It is a little chronological. It starts off in the ‘70s and growing up in the ‘80s.

Q: What are some of the memories you talk about in the book?

A: Growing up, we watched a lot of television and we were inspired by that. Most of the time we were watching comedies — Carol Burnett or “Saturday Night Live.” Doing comedy for a living was something that I would never have thought of if it wasn’t for my brother and dad. My brother and I were very close. We both worked for my father, we both went to college together, played rugby together. I didn’t know comedy could be a choice of work until Chris showed the way in Second City. I always thought you had to sell Xerox copiers or something.

Q: Your brother’s comedic work on “SNL” and in movies is well known. How was your dad inspirational? He owned a business in Madison, right?

A: Yes, he owned Scotch Oil. It was an asphalt business and we sold the oil for the asphalt. He was a really good salesman. He was a really good people-person. He sort of taught me how to not be afraid of people. He taught me ... there’s an art to sales. I sort of learned from him in that regard, the artistry of a good sale.

Q: How does that correlate to comedy? Do you feel like you’re selling yourself during your standup routine?

A: Yeah. Whenever I do a performance, whenever you’re doing live standup, it’s kind of like a cold call ... They might know who I am, but they don’t know my act. They don’t know what they’re in for the next hour. I need to meet the audience on a level where we can both get along. I have to sell myself with every show that I do.

Q: The book has recently been announced. Where are you in the process?

A: We have some artwork and I think they’re putting together some of the storyboards. There’s a lot of artwork to be done. It’s challenging. I just want to make it truth-telling and real and entertaining.