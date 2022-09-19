Author Q&A: Releasing some of the weight 'we all carry'

Award-winning author Jason Mott describes his novel, “Hell of a Book,” as a “weird duck,” but also a story that “has serious and heart-felt conversations.”

“Hell of a Book,” published in July 2021, is a story of “a very wacky author on a book tour,” Mott said. While on tour, he encounters a character called The Kid, which only he can see, leaving the author to wonder if The Kid is even real. Also during this time, the author/narrator repeatedly hears a news story of a tragic police shooting involving a young Black boy.

Intertwined with the main narrative is the story of a young boy named Soot who is very dark-skinned and is bullied, even though the town he lives in is supposed to be safe from tragedies like what’s on the news. The story “kind of devolves and evolves” into a study of the minority experience in America, particularly the Black experience, Mott said.

Mott will discuss “Hell of a Book” later this month as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival.

Q: Congratulations on “Hell of a Book.” In addition to this novel, you’ve written three other novels and two collections of poetry. What sets this book apart for you?

A: This novel is very different from my previous work. All of my works center on high imagination and magical realism, the space where reality of day-to-day (life) is bent on its ear. The topics in “Hell of a Book” are not new, but I felt they had not been discussed in this particular way before. I broke from a lot of my past way of writing ... and did something a bit more personal, honest.

Q: How autobiographical is “Hell of a Book?”

A: There’s a lot of therapy happening on the page in this novel for sure. I had spent some time, around the time of the Freddy Gray incident and the Baltimore riots ... I was trying to process my feelings about America and my life as a Black man and what was happening. I started writing these thoughts and feelings ... some retellings of things that had happened to me ... other things that my parents had told me. All of those things become very much anchored in the novel (and) the foundation of everything that happened in the novel. There are some moments in the book that all I did was change the name of the person involved, but the event actually happened. It forced me to look back on my life, my feelings, sort through all these things that we put on the back burner. I spent some time really facing it, and it was really difficult and it made the novel.

Q: Do you feel better for facing it and writing it down?

A: I do. I feel so much better. Nothing is solved, there’s no silver bullet, but I think that the tendency that we all have to pack it away and ... finally sitting down and unpacking it for months ... when it was done and put in the form (of a book), I felt that I had given away some of the weight that we all carry.

Q: The narrator in the book has a condition where he has extended daydreams that are hard to separate from reality. Is that something you experience as well?

A: I’ve always had a pretty strong imagination. It’s very hard to keep me in the moment. I’m seeing myself from the outside, imagining all these different things. I wanted to re-create some of that for readers. There’s a (condition) called maladaptive daydreaming disorder, which is an ongoing daydream when you’re awake. I’m not quite that far, but ... as soon as I read about it I could completely relate to it and understand it. It kind of gave me license to write about it.

Q: You’ve talked in other interviews about how you enjoyed playing with language in this book and how that relates to your love of films. Could you explain that a little more?

A: There’s nothing (in this book) that hasn’t been discussed before, but I view the world as a very absurdist experience. You have to kind of laugh at things to get through them sometimes. I had written all these very dramatic, difficult moments. I didn’t want to create a book that was all sadness and pain. Playing with language, all of that silliness, is a way to get through those pieces of writing without getting overwhelmed. (It’s like) shoving a reader underwater — you can’t really breathe. In this nexus of bad emotion, you can’t leave them there. You have to bring them up. I needed to breathe (and) adding the comedy, playing with language, having fun with these pages (allowed for that). I could not have written the book if I didn’t get a chance to play and have fun.

Q: There are three main characters in the book. You have the narrator who is an author on a book tour; there’s Soot, a young Black child; and The Kid, who is possibly imaginary and appears only to the author. The chapters go back and forth between Soot and the author. What inspired these characters and is there a chance they are the same character in a different time and space?

A: The three characters all represent, in my opinion, the ... facets of the Black experience in America. The author is based on my successes; Soot is a 10-year-old growing up in Bolton, North Carolina, where I grew up; The Kid exists in this middle space. Are they the same character? That’s up for the reader to decide. I worked really hard to make it ambiguous.

Q: You’ve said that two themes of your book are identity and hiding. We see this immediately in the character Soot, who is described as having exceptionally dark skin and whose parents are always encouraging him to be “unseen” and he will be safe. Is this a larger comment about how it can be easier and safer to blend in as opposed to being who you truly are?

A: There’s a lot to unpack. ... I grew up being bullied a lot. I remember being on the bus and wanting to disappear. (The bus was) where the bully did most of the work. I just wanted to disappear, to be invisible. If they can’t see you, they can’t bully you. In my adult life, I’m in this massive spotlight, but I’m still very much a shy, introverted person who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. It’s still really challenging to stand in front of people and talk about these things. There’s also this larger discussion about how we grossly decide what people are without finding out what people are.

Q: I appreciate the generic names you’ve given to things in the book like the “Giant Cell Phone Company,” and “The Kid.” People often say how names are so important, but in your book it seems like the lack of names is what is important.

A: I think it’s rare that we get to find out who people really are. We’re able to bear the terrible things that happen to other people because we don’t really know them. The ability to care for them and feel incensed is lessened because we don’t know who they really are. We don’t know their names.

Q: What are you working on now?

A: I never talk about what I’m working on, but I’m working on a new project.