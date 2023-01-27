Author Q&A: Paula Dail's fictional nun takes on the Catholic Church

Wisconsin author Paula Dail has for years written nonfiction and academic books and articles about women in poverty. However, she recently decided to take on a new challenge and wrote “Fearless,” a novel about an Irish Catholic nun who takes on the Catholic Church over women’s reproductive rights.

The book, published last June, recounts the story of Sister Maggie Corrigan, a poor Irish girl from the south side of Chicago whose mother dies during childbirth, leaving Maggie to raise her younger siblings.

“That experience defines her life choices and ultimately (after becoming a nun) she takes on the patriarchal Catholic Church over women’s reproductive rights,” Dail said. “The story illuminates Maggie’s personal struggles and her fierce and unwavering commitment to what she believes is a just cause. She ends up a very controversial figure. Some people call her a heretic and others call her a saint.”

Q: Please start by giving a little background on yourself. I know you earned a degree from UW-Madison. Are you originally from Wisconsin?

A: I was born and grew up in California, and eventually earned two graduate degrees, including a Ph.D., from UW-Madison. I spent several years in a Catholic boarding school and began the long process of separating from the church in my early 20s when I realized the church was a patriarchy intent on controlling women’s lives. My academic research career has focused on poverty issues, particularly (involving) women. Leaving academia, I took a hobby job writing editorials and a column for a small local newspaper, then accepted a contract with McFarland Publishers to write a book about women in poverty. It turned out that I wrote three additional books for them, and two won the Council for Wisconsin Writers Nonfiction Book of the Year awards. The last nonfiction book I worked on was as a lead editor and contributor for a book called “We Rise to Resist: Voices from a New Era in Women’s Political Action.”

Q: What inspired the story and character of Maggie?

A: The story is inspired by the lives and efforts of many nuns I worked with as a career poverty researcher, several of whom who supported women’s reproductive autonomy. They believed the church got it 100 percent wrong on this issue and weren’t afraid to say so.

Q: What inspired you to write it from the perspective of a nun?

A: For better or worse, religion plays a major role in setting the moral tone for a society, and the Catholic Church has always been at the forefront of this effort. Nuns are the public face of the Catholic Church, and that was a useful voice for discussing women’s rights and pointing out that women don’t have to accept this and can push back against. The other reason is the Catholic Church is a major player in the social welfare system around the world. That work is carried out by nuns who get their hands dirty in the messy trenches of real life and know how to fight for important social concerns like reproductive rights. They understand the negative impact the church has on women’s reproductive lives and want to work toward changing that. By making the protagonist a nun, I hope this story will inspire the next generation of both Catholic and non-Catholic reproductive rights activists, because this fight is far from over.

Q: Why did you pick Chicago for the setting?

A: I have always found Chicago an endlessly fascinating city, both culturally and politically. Historically, the Chicago Catholic Church has had a huge presence and exerted a lot of power. Probably the only other city that would come close is Boston, and it is not as familiar to me.

Q: “Fearless” was released in June 2022, the same week the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade was announced. Were you surprised by the decision?

A: I honestly didn’t think the decision was going to be entirely overturned. My husband, who’s a trial attorney, and I had many long discussions about this. He said the original decision was based on flimsy legal arguments that could be easily overturned, but I really thought he was coming at it from the male perspective and the Supreme Court would not take away rights previously granted. Unfortunately, I was dead wrong, and that is exactly what happened. From the book’s perspective, the timing of the decision was great, but I never planned it that way when I began writing the story.

Q: Until “Fearless” you had written mostly nonfiction. What has it been like writing and having published a work of fiction?

A: It’s been very different. (I worked with) a different publisher, and it was a much more interactive process, which has been great. I carefully chose who to publish this book with and wanted an all-women publishing team. The Warren publishing team was deeply committed to the subject, and we had fun working together to bring the book alive. I was concerned that a male editor might struggle with the book’s “smash the patriarchy” subtheme and would likely have a different conscientiousness around women’s reproductive rights that I would not have resonated with. This would not have been a productive working relationship.

Q: Women’s reproductive rights is something you care about deeply and is at the center of “Fearless.” Why did you decide to address this issue in the form of a fictional story?

A: It’s an issue that’s troubled me since I was a very young woman, when I realized that without control over her reproductive life, a woman has no control over her life at all. I also knew the Catholic Church was a major player in this issue, and while there were things about the Catholic Church I really liked, ultimately this was a deal-breaker. By forbidding birth control and also being against abortion, they are trying to have it both ways, thereby turning women into baby machines. The result is forcing women to seek abortions for pregnancies that easily could have been prevented.

Q: Do you plan to write another novel?

A: I have two in the pipeline. “Conflicted” is about the struggles confronting a Catholic priest both within his church and when he encounters a charming, fiercely independent Jewish woman who is a much more avowed feminist than he is an avowed celibate. In “Now, Honey” the protagonist is a northern Yankee liberal research professor working on a project in dirt-poor, rural Appalachia. Like “Fearless,” both have strong social messages.

Q: You’ve talked about how critical it is for authors to do their homework and report accurately about the issues they discuss, even in fictional writing. How did you do this in “Fearless” and what type of research did you do for your book?

A: I researched the fictional information in the same way I research nonfiction, with one major caveat: I wrote it during the height of the COVID pandemic and that limited my research to background reading, telephone conversations and carefully vetted internet sources. I let the story point out what I didn’t already know from personal observations or experience and followed up on that. A writer can really destroy the story if the facts they present aren’t accurate. For example, the statistics on who received abortions in this country quoted in the book come from Guttmacher Institute, a valid source of this information. I also leaned on my social science researcher background, which helped me know when I had to be factual and when I could be more creative.

Q: Why make “Fearless” fiction?

A: I decided to write it as fiction for a couple of reasons. There is already a large body of nonfiction on the topic of women’s reproductive rights. I wanted to push the central arguments to the next level and decided well-written fiction was the most effective way to do that. The other reason (was) I was already published in the social sciences and wanted the challenge of writing a good fiction book on a topic that would reach a wider audience than nonfiction typically does. Writing fiction was considerably more difficult, but it was a lot more fun.

Q: What was fun?

A: It’s a much more imaginative process and as a writer you have a lot more freedom. You can create interesting characters and use sarcasm, drama, humor, pathos, or anything else you want to use to make a point.