Author Q&A: Novel delves into wider impacts of gun violence

Madison-area author Gayle Rosengren’s latest novel for middle-school readers addresses the issues of gun violence and family grief. While her earlier novels were in the historical fiction genre, her latest, “MacKenzie’s Last Run,” is a contemporary suspense novel. Rosengren will discuss her latest novel during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Tell me a little about your writing background. How did you get started writing novels?

A: From the time I was 10, I wanted to be a children’s writer. Books were so important in opening the bigger world up to me, and I wanted to do that for other young readers. When I was in college, I majored in writing. When I got out of school I worked part-time in advertising, then as a youth services assistant at the library in town. I like to say I was always doing things with words, one way or the other. Before I wrote these books, I had short fiction published in children’s magazines. I decided I really wanted to do novels, though it took me a while to get that first novel published. ... You have to be determined.

Q: Tell me about “MacKenzie’s Last Run.”

A: It’s about a family, concentrating on a 13-year-old boy and his twin sister. They lost their dad in a mass shooting about two years earlier but they haven’t really grieved properly as a family. They were a very close, loving family, but when the dad died, they grieved more separately than together. My children and I lost my husband to cancer when my youngest child was 12. At that time, I really struggled trying to be there for her, but I was (also) devastated. I watched us struggle this way, and I thought how much harder it had to be if you didn’t know it was coming. If they weren’t sick, it was just an ordinary day ... there’s no warning, no time to say “goodbye” or “I’m sorry” or “I love you.” It’s just so abrupt. That was the impetus for this book (using this extreme case).

Q: What is the result of this grief?

A: When the mother is finally able to stand on her feet again, she pretty quickly meets this guy, Simon. She starts dating, which has Mac really upset. He secretly blames himself for his father’s death and feels he has to protect his father’s memory. Tessa, Mac’s twin, is just glad that mom’s come out of the daze she’s been in ... and is happy again. That creates a wedge between the two twins. In the first chapter, the mom announces Simon has asked her to marry him and she’s accepted. Mac just blows up. He insists he’ll never accept Simon as her husband and runs away, figuring “that will show her he’s serious.” Unfortunately ... he gets hurt before he even leaves the house. Mom calls the police and they find some bloodstains in his room, and everything escalates. Police start to imply that maybe he was kidnapped. On the surface it’s a survival story, very suspenseful, told from the alternating points of view of the twins. On another level it’s about the survival of this family. There are ways to grieve and doing it alone is pretty painful. The message is, if you’re hurting ... and you’re not getting better, then it’s time to speak up and tell someone you trust and get help.

Q: Why choose a mass shooting as a plot point in the book?

A: This allowed me to bring in the subject of gun violence. It was the cause of the dad’s death and it certainly came out of the blue, without any warning. Most kids are so sophisticated now in so many ways. Even when it comes to gun violence. They’re doing active shooter drills in school. They can’t be as innocent as we’d like to keep them. Without it being a preachy book, I just wanted to make the point that for every victim of gun violence there are countless shattered loved ones left behind whose lives will never be the same.

Q: This book is written for middle school readers, roughly ages 11-13. What do you like about writing for that age? Seems like it would be a tricky group.

A: It is tricky, because there’s a lot of difference even between an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, maturity-wise. As a writer you want to be giving them age-appropriate virtual experiences they can learn some coping skills from, so hopefully they’ll be better prepared to deal with challenges that may come to them down the road. It’s a way of developing some emotional insights and awareness of the fact that everyone has problems and there are better and worse ways to deal with them.

Q: You talked about how some of your favorite books have made a difference in your life. What are some of your favorite books?

A: The first one I remember is going to sound silly ... The Trixie Belden mystery series. Up until then I had only read Nancy Drew. Trixie Belden was written in a way that wasn’t stilted. The dialogue and characters were real in a way that I never felt Nancy Drew was. It made me realize there were differences in the writing styles of books. Just as “Little Women” was much more realistic in terms of peoples’ lives including war and poverty and death from illness. My own family was always very close, so I loved books that reflected that too. And it’s probably why every book I’ve written has a family at its center.

Q: Your first two books were historical fiction, but “MacKenzie’s Last Run” is contemporary. Do you think you’ll return to historical fiction?

A: I don’t anticipate going back to historical fiction at this point. My first published novel was “What the Moon Said” ... that was inspired by my mother’s girlhood, to a large extent. When she was 10, it was the beginning of the Great Depression. Her family was living in Chicago in an apartment. Then her dad lost his job and they moved to this really ramshackle farm in southern Wisconsin. It’s very much a family story.

Q: To complement your newest novel, you’ve also created a board game about the book to play during book events. Can you tell us a little about it?

A: For some added involvement and hands-on fun with smaller groups, I created a game called “Save MacKenzie!” It’s an oversized board game format and the rescuer’s movements are determined by the cards the players select. Each card describes a moment from the novel — good or bad — and sends “help” forward or backwards on the trail to MacKenzie’s hideout. If they get to the hideaway before the cards run out, Mac is saved. If not ... well, let’s just hope they do for Mac’s sake! It’s a way to give the players hints to what will be happening in the book and (hopefully) make them even more curious to read it.

Q: What are you working on next?

A: I just completed a contemporary young adult mystery called “Messages from My (Dead) Best Friend” about a 15-year-old girl who loses her best friend in what might have been an accident or might have been murder. Despite struggling with grief and panic attacks, she’s determined to discover the truth of what happened using tarot cards as a sometimes confusing guide. Like “MacKenzie’s Last Run,” it’s a story about healing after great loss, just aimed at slightly older readers.