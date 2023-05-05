Wisconsin author Kathy Jacobson has traveled to all 50 states and to six continents, which, she says, has “influenced my view of the world.”

“We’re different in some ways, but we’re basically all the same deep down, no matter where you are in the world,” said Jacobson, who lives in Monona. She is the author of two series — a five-book series with the first book titled “Noted!” and a two-book mystery series that takes place in a fictional Wisconsin town of Farmerton. She describes her mysteries as “easy reading.”

“I’m not a real wordy person,” she said. “I write fast. I like to keep people guessing.”

She’ll discuss her mysteries, especially her most recent one, “A Change of Heart,” published last September, during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Congratulations on your sequel, “A Change of Heart.” Can you start by telling us a little about your writing background?

A: I always wanted to be a writer. In high school, I had a creative writing class I loved and that I did well with. After college, I really wanted to write for television, especially my favorite TV show, “Hill Street Blues.” At that point I was working with juveniles in the juvenile justice system. I knew a lot of kids who had all kinds of problems and I also knew a lot of police officers. I think that’s why a police officer became the major character in my mysteries. I went to a “weekend with your novel” retreat in 2014 that would help you finish with your writing (project). I had started a story about how my mom and dad met in WWII. While I was there, I got these ideas for a couple of other characters. It ended up being a five-book fiction series that I wrote between 2015 and 2019.

Q: What made you decide to write mysteries following the five-book series?

A: People would say ... if you ever wrote a mystery, I would read it. (I thought) well, darn it, I’m going to try writing a mystery.

Q: You’ve had lots of different jobs ranging from rural ministry to working with troubled youth. How have those jobs influenced your writing?

A: I’ve been in rural ministry at a couple of churches in southwestern Wisconsin. That obviously kind of lended to me placing the murder and some of the characters being in the church. (I wondered) who would be the least likely person to get killed? The choir director of a church! It’s easier to write about something you’ve had experience with. I’ve worked with thousands of people over the years between all my positions. It gives you a real insight into humanity ... the good, bad and ugly and everything else in between. But none of my characters are based on any particular person.

Q: How do you describe the sequel “A Change of Heart”?

A: Everybody thinks that Farmerton is finally back to normal after recovering from the scandal of murder. They feel a lot of relief and so does Sgt. Joe Zimmerman. But, just when that happens they’re stunned again by an unexpected and frightening event. (Some) are wondering if Farmerton will be the same again and if Joe will be the same again.

Q: The first book, “In the Secret Heart,” is set up almost like a classic whodunnit, where early in the book you meet all the potential murderers. Is your second book set up in a similar way?

A: It’s not set up similarly. (However,) the main event does happen early (in the novel). A lot of people like the second one even better than the first. There is a lot of deep characterization. You learn even more about those characters that carry over from the first (mystery) and introduce a few new people as well. People who were minor characters became more major characters.

Q: Is the main character from “In the Secret Heart,” Sgt. Joe Zimmerman, also in the second book?

A: Yes, he’s still the one main character. He continues to grow and change. Someone you’ll meet toward the end of the first book, becomes a very major character in the second one. There is also some redemption for some (characters in the second book).

Q: Is it crucial to read the books in order?

A: I certainly think it would be much better if you read them in order. It would be advantageous. I think you could enjoy the second one first, but it’s more fun to know what’s happened in the town (already).

Q: The town where the mysteries take place, Farmerton, is fictional. Did you live in a similar-size town growing up?

A: I did live out in the country — outside a town of about 4,000, so I have some idea of what small towns are like. When I worked in southwestern Wisconsin, some of the towns are very small (with populations as low as) 400 people. In my mind, (Farmerton) is a small town, between 1,000 and 2,000 people, in that region.

Q: People seem to like to read about small towns, even if they haven’t lived in one. Why do you think that is?

A: I think people like to learn about what it would be like to live in a small town. Just like I liked to learn about what it would be like to live in New York City. Nothing can take you places like a book can. I think people enjoy learning about different places to live.

Q: Do you plan more novels in the mystery series?

A: I probably will write at least a third in this mystery series. It’s possible there may be more. I didn’t really intend for it to be a series, but I think maybe that’s just the way I write. One of my favorite things ... is characterization and seeing people grow in their character. I love to see people develop in their lives. I did enjoy writing the mystery even more than I ever would have expected.