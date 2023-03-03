Much has been written about the life of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, but very little is known about the woman who was central to his life at a time he was making great advances — his mistress, Mamah Borthwick.

In the book “A Brave and Lovely Woman: Mamah Borthwick and Frank Lloyd Wright,” author and distant relative Mark Borthwick works to shine a light on a woman who was accomplished in her own right. The biography, published by the University of Wisconsin Press, comes out March 14. Borthwick will discuss the book during a virtual book launch later this month.

Q: While many people know of Mamah Borthwick, my guess is few know about her. Could you give a short synopsis of Mamah’s life?

A: She moved to Oak Park (Illinois) as a girl from Chicago because her father was working for the railroad. She lived in Oak Park in the 1880s, whereas Frank Lloyd Wright did not arrive in Oak Park until 1890. They did not meet. Mamah went off to the University of Michigan. Frank Lloyd Wright got married; Mamah returned and she got married to Edwin Cheney. (Wright and Borthwick) did not meet until I estimate around 1901. It was then that within a few years, Wright was commissioned to design (Borthwick and Cheney’s) house. They got into a relationship partly as a result of that. That relationship developed a lot until 1909, when they finally left together for Europe. That’s where it gets terribly complicated.

Wright had his reasons for going, but so did she. Both were terribly unhappy in their relationships. Mamah in Europe had an emotional crisis. She had great difficulty facing up to what she had done. Yet, by the time she returned, she had reconciled to herself that it had happened. She got her divorce, saw her children again and she and Wright began living together at Taliesin. In that sense, you can say Mamah had come to live with the consequences and so had Wright and had begun to adapt to life at Taliesin. (But then) Wright, being involved in a big project in Chicago, spent much of his time there. While he was gone, there occurs the tragedy at Taliesin ... when the servant created a mass murder, which included Mamah and her children. It’s a tragic story. You can say a love story, but a very tragic one.

Q: You and Mamah are related, correct?

A: Yes, Mamah and I are descended from a common ancestor from the 18th century who came to America. Her line of Borthwicks came to Iowa separately from mine ... the two Borthwick lines did not interact.

Q: How did you learn about this connection?

A: I found out about it in the 1980s when I read Brendan Gill’s book (“Many Masks,” a biography of Frank Lloyd Wright). So I ran to our family genealogy and was surprised — there she was. It was clear she and I were related. So I made a trip to New York to talk to Brendan Gill.

Q: What is your background? Is this your first book?

A: My background is not in architectural history or Frank Lloyd Wright studies. I am a relative of the subject of the biography and that’s how I got interested in her. When I first encountered her while reading about Frank Lloyd Wright, I was really sure I wanted to find out more. I didn’t think there would be enough for a book. Meanwhile, my career went off in a different direction. I became a specialist in Asian studies at the East-West Center and I wrote a book called “Pacific Century.” The area that I’ve specialized in, in a scholarly sense, did not have to do with architecture, but it was possible to begin digging around ... to find out all that I could. Eventually, I retired from the East-West Center. Finally, I did the last edition of my earlier book (and I knew) my next project was going to be this one — a biography of Mamah.

Q: I had the impression from the book that you’d been researching her for a while. You mention in the beginning that it was hard to find information about her. How did you conduct your research?

A: That’s right, there’s really so little known about her, that’s why she’s been an unknown person. So many of her own personal effects were destroyed in the fire in Taliesin. It just means the search for (information about her) had to be everywhere. Every little lead. It was a terrific breakthrough when I found out she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Turns out they have an archive in Indianapolis and, sure enough, there was a fair amount of material.

A great deal of material came from local newspapers of the era, all the way back to the 1880s. This surprised me, too. Originally, that wouldn’t be much of a source, (but) even at the age of 16, Mamah was a standout person. She ... popped up in different blurbs in the Chicago area. That continued up into her 20s. Almost every single little item turned out to be so useful ... (found in) various obscure corners of the newspaper. They hardly even had headlines.

Q: What made you want to write a book about Mamah?

A: I wanted to find out more about her interaction with Ellen Key and her role in the early feminist movement. It seemed to me that someone with that much education and background, involved in doing translations of feminist literature (would be important). She raised important questions. There she was, having left her children and her family, then translating literature that emphasized the importance of motherhood. She also represented what it was like for a well-educated woman at the turn of the century, entering the modern era, trying to adapt to life.

I was interested in all those dynamics ... and then we get to Frank Lloyd Wright. It seemed she wasn’t getting credit for the role she must have played in the early part of his career. That was another reason for plunging into this. It seems to me that kind of question wasn’t explored very well (in other Wright biographies). It’s not a question of did she have a role in the design of a particular house. It’s more, did she have a role in what he learned and when he made decisions and different turns in his life.

Q: Was there anything in your research that surprised you?

A: There was one fairly big surprise in that ... at age 16, (Mamah) went out with her sister to the Dakota Territory. I thought that must have been an incredible experience for a woman of that age. It showed me she was actually kind of outdoorsy. The second really big surprise (was) she clearly had a passion for theater and drama. Modern drama was just coming into its own. It was a great vehicle for expression involving issues involving modern women. Finally, the surprise as to an incident ... found in the chapter “The Wisconsin Road Trip.” That one popped out from the Wisconsin State Journal from August 1908.

Wright’s friend, Robert Lamp, must have gone to the Journal and given them this little news blurb. It was (about) Frank Lloyd Wright and Mamah and Edwin and his mother (taking a road trip through Wisconsin). When you put the pieces together, it’s clear what was going on: Frank and Mamah had cooked up this scheme to see his properties in Wisconsin and in the process, have a vacation together — with (Mamah’s) husband. I did a little bit of imagining on that trip, but it was right after then that Frank and Mamah are known to have admitted their affair to their spouses. I think the timing is no coincidence. Something they did on the road trip gave them away to Edwin and they knew they may as well confess.

Q: Did you spend much time at Wright’s properties, such as Taliesin?

A: I was all set to do that and then the pandemic came crashing in and it pretty much put a stop to a lot of that kind of travel. I had already been to Taliesin and I had already been to Oak Park, Illinois, and even in Mamah’s house once. I had done a lot of my exploring by the time I was really getting into it.

Q: Anything else readers should know about your book?

A: I do think that it helps bring Mamah out from Wright’s shadow. She’s always been somewhat of a footnote to his life. (This book) presents her in her own terms. I think it also disspells certain myths that detracted from Mamah. The public was critical of her and all the newspapers were critical of her. Stories that were false were inevitable. (She was made out to) seem like a heartless and cold person, but she really was rather warm. I think the book speaks for itself and at least she’s out more in the light, more than she was.