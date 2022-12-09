 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUTHOR Q&A | MARY WIMMER

Author Q&A: Mary Wimmer discusses 'The Art of the Break'

The title for “The Art of the Break,” a book by Wisconsin author Mary Wimmer and published this fall by UW Press, refers to a specific point in cheesemaking — the “clean break.”

The book itself is about cheesemaking, but also looks at themes of love, loss and resilience, as well as incorporating historic events that occurred during the 1970s in Wisconsin.

Wimmer discussed her book at the Wisconsin Book Festival this fall and continues to promote it throughout the state.

Q: Congratulations on the book. Can you describe “The Art of the Break” for readers?

A: The book is about Charlotte, people call her Charlie, she’ s a cheesemonger — she sells cheese at a market in Milwaukee. Her father dies, so she goes up north to take over the family cheese business. She’s (also) in a marriage that isn’t going well. Her husband is just checked out. He’s a Vietnam vet and suffers from PTSD and alcoholism. She takes her daughter up there and reacquaints herself with some old friends and her father’s friends. Themes of love, loss and resilience (are featured throughout the book). (The main character) had a traumatic loss of losing her sister and mother when she was young. The question is how she responds and what healed the loss and what filled the space (left by those deaths). Her dad dying triggers a lot of questions and reignites some of those feelings of loss. She goes on a quest to figure out more about what happened with her mom and her mom’s depression.

Q: What timeframe is the book set?

A: Mostly in the mid-70s. I talk about women (in the book) being turned down for loans, (I remember) as a teenager, my mom didn’t have her own credit card. At that time ... all couple accounts were put in the husband’s name. We never had a woman vice president. There were 50 senators at that time and zero were women. It was hard for a woman at that time, like Charlie, to take over a business.

Q: The title for “The Art of the Break” refers to a step in the cheesemaking process. Can you explain that?

A: Yes, calling a “clean break” is a step in the cheesemaking process. I like the metaphor — (the main character) wants to break away from this relationship, though she really loves her husband, it’s just not working. She also needs to break away from some ways of unhealthy thinking — blaming herself for her mom and sister’s deaths. As a psychologist, I’m interested in that aspect. I was able to see “a clean break” at Roth Cheese in Monroe. We were able to watch through a window as a French cheesemaker was doing an experimental batch. He was at the point where he had added the rennet and was looking for coagulation. What you do ... you dip the back of your fingers in the mixture and lift up and look at if the mixture is clear. (If so) then you have achieved a clean break. If it’s cloudy, you have to let it heat more. You move to the next step in the process when you make a clean break, and I like that metaphor.

Q: With your background as a psychologist, you’ve written fiction and nonfiction. Is there one you seem more drawn to now?

A: I wanted to get into fiction, because it just seemed more free than writing in APA style. Right now, I’m focusing more on fiction, but I found out that it’s not easy at all. Having that template with APA style almost makes it easier.

Q: How has your career as a school psychologist influenced your novels?

A: I work in a school, and I work with young people. I’m a practitioner, but I also taught at the university level. I wrote about school refusal and truancy. I’ve always worked with students who have anxiety and try to help them through that journey. The main character in my novel for young adults, “Reaching Shore,” ... has performance anxiety and she plays the violin in an Irish band. The book opens with her having this panic attack because she had to play at an assembly at school. With Charlie (in “The Art of the Break), I was interested more in the aspect of grief and loss, which I also taught. I’ve always been interested in grief and what fills that space when you lose someone, because I lost my parents young. They were age 49. My dad had a heart attack and mom had breast cancer. I was interested in exploring that in this novel. Also, the idea of trauma and how we cope with trauma. Charlie is someone who shuts down. She’s a strong woman, but she tried to put that to the side. She gradually learns more about how it affected her as she starts to really understand what happened to her mom.

Q: What are the settings for “The Art of the Break”? There’s a fictional town, but also scenes in Milwaukee and Madison?

A: There’s the fictional town of Falls River and it is kind of roughly in the Fox River Valley area. I was looking at the polio outbreak of 1955, which is where polio really hit (in Wisconsin). It was weird, because the vaccine was already out, but not everyone had gotten it. (Part of the fictional town) was based on my time in Stevens Point. I just like it up there. In Milwaukee there are a few settings, (specifically) the cheese market on Old World Third Street. And (the main character) goes to school in Madison. I tried to write about the Dow Chemical protest. There are also a couple of scenes in Chicago.

Q: It seems you enjoy incorporating historical facts into your novels.

A: Yes, I love reading historical fiction, it’s probably my favorite.

Q: What can you tell us about your third novel, “An Unsettled Time”?

A: That’s the working title. I can say it’s about a journalist, but I don’t want to talk about it too much. It will be another Midwest (setting) with a lot of true things that have happened.

