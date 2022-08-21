Author Q&A: Looking back with the police chief who became a priest

There’s a lot to learn about former Madison police chief-turned-Episcopal priest David Couper, who served the city of Madison for more than two decades from the mid 1970s until the early 1990s.

But what’s also interesting in author Rob Zaleski’s biography of Couper, released this month, is how many of the struggles and challenges that Couper faced as a police chief involving drugs and racism still pose challenges to police departments today.

Zaleski, a former columnist at The Capital Times newspaper, will discuss his book, “David Couper, Beyond the Badge: Reflections of an Ex-Cop,” during an event later this month at Mystery to Me bookstore.

Q: “David Couper, Beyond the Badge” is written as a Q&A, with a brief introduction at the beginning of each chapter. It’s great hearing him in his own words. How did you decide to write his biography and why did you decide to write the book as a Q&A?

A: I’d done this biography of Ed Garvey and put it in a question-and-answer format and I had no idea if it would work. Much to my surprise, the book did quite well. A lot of people liked the format. After the Ed Garvey book came out, I thought, “Geez, do I have another book in me?” And, “Is there anyone who would be as outspoken and eloquent as Ed Garvey was?” It dawned on me that Couper would be ideal, if he would be willing to open up. He had the reputation of not being a good interview, very protective of his personal life. I decided to give it a shot. Much to my surprise, after we got into a comfortable surrounding … he wanted his story to be told. I’m proud of the book … I do believe Couper has some very profound things to say … about not just the future of policing, but society in general.

Q: Couper was appointed as chief of the Madison Police Department in 1973 and served in that role for more than two decades before suddenly resigning to become an Episcopal priest. How well remembered do you think Couper is to people who live in Madison?

A: I posted on Facebook today a comment from MaryAnne Thurber, a former police officer under Couper. At the end of the book, I had six people who were familiar with Couper write short essays. She writes that Couper, some in the community felt he was reckless and others felt he was revolutionary. He was determined to bring in women and people of color. He wanted to lure college graduates to the police department. It’s unbelievable with the pressure he was under from the (police) union that he was able to accomplish all of this. He had this blueprint when he took over as police chief … what he was able to accomplish in 21 years is quite remarkable. I’m still amazed that someone could come from that background: Two parents who were not involved with him at all, no real leadership in his childhood … that he emerged from that and became the David Couper the “progressive” is still hard for me to believe.

Q: One of the things you touch on in the book is who Couper was and who he was portrayed to be, differed widely. Why was he viewed that way?

A: He had this reputation as a lefty peacenik and that’s supposed to be a wimpy person. (In reality), Couper nearly qualified for the 1960 Olympics as a wrestler for the United States, was a martial arts expert and competed in cycling events. This is a guy who ran a 3 hour and 18 minute time in the Boston marathon. If you saw David Couper now, he’s still 6-foot-2, about 220 pounds, and he’s really in incredible shape physically. I don’t think anyone would want to step into a ring or get on a wrestling mat with David Couper now.

Q: Couper went from police chief to Episcopal priest, which seems like a wild career change. Is what he did in the latter part of his life as interesting to you as his time as a police chief?

A: Couper definitely comes at life from a different angle. I still remember how shocked everyone was when he announced that he was going into the ministry. He had not been a strongly religious person up to that point. He’s made his transition. To go to one of his sermons is not only fascinating, but challenging. He’s just a unique individual. I feel privileged that he opened up about his life.

Q: At one point in your interviews with Couper you two discussed the drug epidemic during his time in office and in the ‘90s. This was especially hard for him as he had at least three children become addicted to drugs, including one who died. Was this one of the hardest conversations to have with Couper?

A: I like to challenge people when I interview them. I made it clear with both Garvey and Couper (that) I’m not your friend. I’m a journalist and I’m going to be objective. When I was coming up with an idea for the book I did an outline. One of the (topics I wanted to discuss with Couper) was how the drug epidemic had affected his family and how alcoholism was also a problem. I was determined to challenge him on what his previous position had been (on drugs), which was a little harder than he remembered. I did bring along (a copy) of an interview I had with him in 1990 (where he talked about this tough stance). He was clearly startled to be reminded of (his tough position). We had some spirited exchanges. (But) David is a classy guy, he really is. He didn’t question whatsoever that I had written about that in the 1990s.

Q: What was the other spirited exchange?

A: I am not a religious person. I jokingly refer to my wife and myself as recovering Catholics. We had some spirited and sometimes amusing exchanges about religion. I’ve always felt that a person’s religion is their business and no one else’s. David, again, was very good-natured about it. He razzed me about being agnostic.

Q: In the book, what does Couper have to say about the current state of policing?

A: I think he’s troubled that after all these murders of Black people by white police officers ... that there’s a segment of the policing community that doesn’t get it. He does have high hopes for younger police officers. I think it bothers him deeply that there’s still systemic racism in police departments. Couper and I talked about ... (how) there are many on the (political) right who really detest Democrats and liberal Democrats in particular and they’re not about to change their view and Couper, to his credit, he challenges that. He’s eager to debate people who have those views. He doesn’t reject views he disagrees with. He relishes the exchange. Couper remains hopeful and I really respect that.

Q: The book’s epilogue holds surprising information. Do you think people will be surprised?

A: I think for most people it will be the shocker of all shockers in the book. As (Madison author) Doug Moe (mentions) in the foreward, it’s shocking, yet knowing David Couper and how he lived his life, not so shocking.

Q: What are you working on now?

A: I do have another project in mind. There’s been a lot of buzz in Dane County about the (Couper) book. (But) some people have told me, including a publisher who rejected my book, that they didn’t think there was a market for my book outside of Dane County. (But) I’m trying to get into a bookstore in Minnesota (where Couper was born) ... and in Milwaukee and La Crosse. I think in the book Couper has profound things to say about the future of policing. My goal right now is to see if I can find a readership beyond Dane County … and prove the skeptics wrong.