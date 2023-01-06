Author Q&A: Latest in series remains respectful of an emotional journey

Karla Manternach has written four books in her Meena series, geared toward elementary school readers. In all of her books, Manternach says a recurring theme is to take situations that could result in causing people to act mean or selfish, and instead make it so the characters are more compassionate and able to better connect with people.

Her fourth book in the series, “Team Meena,” will be published this winter. Manternach, who lives in Wisconsin, will discuss her series during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: I’m sure readers are excited for another installment of your Meena series. Can you give a little overview for people who might not be familiar with the books?

A: The series is about a third-grade girl, Meena Zee. She’s scrappy, imaginative, she loves color, she’s a big sister, good friends with her cousin Eli and her best friend is Sofía. At the beginning of the series, (Meena and Sofía) had a falling-out and she’s not totally clear as to why. She’s resentful, hurt and angry about that. The first book centers around a seizure (Meena) has one morning and a lot of the book is about her and her parents trying to figure out what’s going on. By the end of the story, she gets a diagnosis of epilepsy. (The book) ends up being about the emotional journey she goes on ... being scared and not always understanding that fear is behind other emotions. She gets angry, resentful and jealous and the conflict with Sofía is worse because she’s dealing with other stuff. But it actually makes her more compassionate toward people. I would say that’s a recurring theme throughout the series. We deal with hard things and those hard things can shut us down and make us mean and selfish, or we can let those things make us vulnerable and compassionate and be an avenue to connect with other people.

Q: Is it important for readers to start with the first book, “Meena Meets Her Match”?

A: It’s one of those series that I really wanted kids to be able to pick up any of the books and start from there. They wouldn’t necessarily need to start at the beginning.

Q: What happens in the latest book, “Team Meena”?

A: Book four is about the aftermath of Sofía’s departure. They’ve had three books together. The second book, I really wanted them to have fun together. The third book is dealing with the possibility that Sofía might be moving away. Meena spends a lot of that story in denial about it, trying to prevent it, ultimately just having to accept that she’s leaving. At the beginning of book four, you really see Meena kind of coming to terms with Sofía’s absence, but she’s also having a hard time filling the space in her life that Sofía has left, but she’s also not sure she wants to. She sees Sofía getting connected in her new life ... and is feeling really left behind. “Team Meena” is really about her opening up to the possibility of letting herself move on and fill her life with other people and other activities, too. And figure out a way to hold onto that special friendship.

Q: The main character, Meena, definitely addresses challenges, including having epilepsy. How did you decide what challenges to put in front of her?

A: I got interested in Meena as a character mostly because my kids were around her age at the time and the books we were reading together, the ones we just went back to again and again, were the ones that featured these funny, creative, not necessarily well-behaved girls. I have two daughters. I had not tried writing a children’s book at that point. I had written a novel for adults that hadn’t been published. Until I was reading those stories (with my daughters) I hadn’t really wanted to (write children’s books). I got excited about that character. I didn’t have a specific idea for a story until my own daughter did get diagnosed with epilepsy. That (plot point) was very much based on our real life experience. Specifically, my awareness of what it was like for her to go through that. I started writing about it as a way to understand what she might be going through. It was much later (that I thought) maybe this would actually work as a story, because we really had a hard time finding a story that my daughter could read at the time, that was respectful of the emotional journey. And that these hard things happen to other people, too, not just you. The subsequent stories were me thinking about “What would be a fun thing to see Meena deal with next? What’s the next logical step of her journey?” I didn’t want to write about her having the same problem over and over, so it didn’t seem like she grew.

Q: What is your hope for your series? Will there be a fifth Meena book?

A: I think the fourth book is going to be the final one in the series. I have mixed feelings about that. On the one hand, I wanted to leave it open so her story could continue. (But) my kids are a lot older now. They were a lot of the inspiration, not necessarily situationally ... I was around kids of that age all the time. I knew how they spoke and how they acted and I was endlessly entertained and inspired by them. I don’t have access to that same age group anymore. Some of the drive to keep telling those stories is less than it was.

Q: Do you have another book in the works?

A: I do have another middle-grade book that I’ve finished that is out on the market that we’re trying to find a publisher for. I have another one, not a Meena story, I’m about halfway through with. Both of those are for slightly older (readers). Probably middle-schoolers.

Q: I know you’ve done other freelance writing in addition to your novel writing. Do you think you’ll return to that?

A: I don’t know. I have this piece that I’m working on and excited to finish. After that, I don’t have a specific plan. I know that I want to keep writing, (but) I’m not sure what. I’m going to have some decisions to make. I’m kind of excited about that.

Q: What about branching out to adult novels?

A: The first novel I wrote was intended for adults, but I think of that more as the novel I learned on. I haven’t looked at it in 10 years and I’m not sure it can be saved. I learned a lot about story and character and pacing. For a long, long time every time I got stuck I would start at the beginning ... instead of just pushing through and making a mess, but knowing that I would learn about the story in the process of finishing it.