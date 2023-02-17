The book “Reef Road” was written and set in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and is what author Deborah Goodrich Royce likes to call an “identity thriller.”

Her book examines a true-life murder that happened decades ago to her mother’s friend, while also unraveling the story of another woman whose family goes missing. Both storylines examine the effects of “generational trauma.”

This is the third book for Royce, who has also worked as an actor and story editor. She will discuss her book during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: You’ve had an interesting career — not all as a writer. Can you tell us a little about your background?

A: I am from Michigan, I grew up in suburban Detroit. I went to a very small women’s college in Ohio. I was a French and Italian major. I was able to be really involved in the theater department and do a lot of different things. I did a junior year study-abroad program in France. The summer after my junior year, I was in Cleveland doing theater and a movie came to town and I was cast. It gave me the idea that acting was a possibility. After I finished college, I moved to New York and pursued a dance career for about a year. I realized I probably wasn’t good enough (to be a professional dancer). I thought I would try acting. I had a very different experience with acting and I had much better luck. I was cast in a major role in “All My Children.” Susan Lucci played Erica Kane and I played her bad and troubled sister. I did that for a year and my character was sent to prison. I ended up screen-testing for a movie ... which led to a lovely career as an actress until I got married and had two children.

Q: What did you do after having children?

A: (Later), my first husband and I moved to Paris, where a funny and incredible door opened to me: I was hired as a “reader” by a French film studio. They were just beginning to invest in English-language films and that gave me my pivot to writing. We moved back to New York ... and I was hired by Miramax Films as a story editor. That’s what I did in the ‘90s and I think of that as my writing school. That brings us up to present day. In the 2000s, I went through a painful, sad divorce and ended up getting remarried. We took on this crazy project of restoring an old 1939 cinema in Stamford, Connecticut. As we were doing that, we built a friendship with Gene Wilder, and Gene became a real champion of my writing. Eight years ago, I began quietly, secretly writing. For me, it was the moment of an empty nest ... (I thought) “If I’m ever going to really pursue this, now is the time.” I love to say to younger women, we are led to believe we have to do everything all at once. That’s really hard. For me, I hope I stand as an example of being a little more sequential.

Q: Since you started writing you’ve written multiple books, correct?

A: I have three — the newest one (“Reef Road”) just came out. I like to call my novels “identity thrillers.” “Thriller” to me is a very broad term. I really like thrillers that examine puzzles of identity.

Q: “Reef Road” takes place in Palm Beach. Do you live in Florida?

A: We do have a house in Florida and I was in Florida in March of 2020 when the pandemic froze us in our spots. (I decided) I’m finally going to research that real murder. I had always known my mother’s best friend was murdered. I’m very familiar with generational trauma. When I really sat down and started doing the research, I was surprised to see how much material there was about the real crime on the internet. I got the coroner’s report from the University of Pittsburgh. (However), I decided I didn’t want to write it as nonfiction. It’s still an unsolved crime. I just didn’t want to enter into that story with that family. The point I really wanted to explore was this idea of how a single act of violence doesn’t have just one victim.

Q: Did you always know you’d want to write about this murder?

A: It has always been on my mind. I think it was this window of time that opened up that allowed a fresh slate. Whatever I had been doing was set aside and it just seemed like the right moment. The pandemic itself made its way into the book as the contemporary setting. There didn’t seem to be a better setting — the pandemic, like wartime, there are imposed constraints. That really appealed to me. The story line, you have “The Writer” and you have “The Wife,” whose husband disappears with their children to Buenos Aires and she can’t follow. She’s an American citizen.

Q: You mention The Writer and The Wife — these are the two perspectives in which the story is told. How much of The Writer is you?

A: The Writer is first person and Linda, the wife, is third person, close. I wanted The Writer section to really feel like diary entries. You’re really in her head. I was able to indulge that part of my own brain. I had a lot of fun doing that. With Linda, you have locked-elbow distance from her. I wanted readers to wonder, at first, is she really another person in Palm Beach or is she another character The Writer is writing? Having been an actress, I think I always put a piece of myself in every character. I utilize my own emotional toolbox. I have hastened to tell my mother I’ve made The Writer and mother in the book a lot less stable than I feel we are. I put that obsessive side of myself in that character.

Q: Since you’re writing about a real-life murder, was it hard to know what to fictionalize, or did it become obvious during the writing process?

A: It was very obvious. I took copious notes of the factual events and cherry-picked (what information to include).

Q: “Reef Road” came out last month. What has the response been like?

A: It has been incredible. It made the bestseller list for Publisher’s Weekly. We were named an Indie Next selection by the American Booksellers Association. It has felt really great. Because of the really unusual structure, these two different voices and two different rhythms, The Writer’s sections are languid and The Wife’s are a plot-driven thriller — the takeaway lesson is you have to just create what you’re creating. If it makes sense to you, it will make sense to someone else.