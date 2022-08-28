Author Q&A: Her inspiration derives from the everyday

Patti See is no stranger to Chippewa County’s Lake Hallie. She grew up in nearby Chippewa Falls and in her 40s bought a house on (nearly in) the lake. The move inspired and connected her to many of the people highlighted in her collection of essays, “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-It Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown,” published this summer by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Since publication, she’s traveled from Madison to Merrill, reading at coffee shops, bookstores and bars, sharing essays that although are focused on the Chippewa Valley, are relatable to anyone who’s ever fished, drank or shared a bonfire with anyone in Wisconsin.

Q: As part of your book’s promotion, you’ve been holding “happy hour with the author” at different taverns in and around Chippewa Falls. Do you read the same essays each time?

A: I actually change it up. I always think about audience and purpose, so when I’m in Merrill, a small town, I chose two really Chippewa Falls-related stories. When I’m going to bars I’ve read the “Shake-a-Day” piece or a tavern piece. I’ll read the piece, but I’ll also tell the story behind it. Because I wrote most of these pieces for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, often the back story that I didn’t write about was very interesting, (but) I either didn’t have room or I didn’t want to embarrass people. So (during the events), I tell how I came to write it.

Q: I know you’ve written a lot and have been published widely. Is “Here on Lake Hallie” your first book? How did it come about?

A: It’s not my first book. I published a book of poetry, “Love’s Bluff,” in 2005, but I also did an anthology/textbook, “Higher Learning: Reading and Writing About College.” I did three editions of that. This is really the first prose collection that’s entirely my own. I’m really excited about that. My husband and I moved to Lake Hallie in 2010 and I grew up coming to Lake Hallie. I swam in the lake and played out here all my childhood and teenage years. I knew some of the neighbors, but not all of them, and I got to know them and I would come home after kayaking across the lake and I would tell (my husband) Bruce these great stories and he would say, “Somebody needs to do something with that.”

I ended up getting a grant at UW-Eau Claire to hire two public history students and for two months we collected the oral histories of people who lived on Lake Hallie the longest. What the students did was create a short video about Lake Hallie (using) still photos and excerpts from the oral histories. Then I got offered this column at the Leader-Telegram (where) once a month I write about something. I really focused a lot on Lake Hallie. I could just look out my window and there’s something I could do 1,000 words on.

Q: You mention in several of the essays how although you grew up in Chippewa Falls, near Lake Hallie, you never thought you’d live there as an adult. Yet now you do. How did you come to move back; and what was the attraction?

A: What’s funny is that I grew up in Chippewa Falls, and I moved all the way to Eau Claire — the big city of Eau Claire — 15 or 20 minutes away. I lived there for a long time. My not-yet-husband and I both had a dream of living on water and we both owned homes in Eau Claire. By that time Bruce was retired — he’s a retired English professor from UW-Eau Claire — and we looked at places on the Chippewa River, Eau Claire River and I reached out to Helen Sabaska (who owned land on the lake) and said, “I would love to live on Lake Hallie.” She said I would love to (sell you land), but I have three kids and I have to save it for the kids, but I’m going to find you a house on Lake Hallie.

A week or two later, (she calls and says) “I found you a house.” So I cold-call this 80-year-old woman and told her about myself. She said, “My sons are handling (the sale) and we’re going to have an open house in two weeks.” We made an offer ... they accepted our offer. It’s just a really unique property. The foundation is actually in the water, which really freaked Bruce out.

Q: So many of your essays are about small, daily occurrences — the joys and struggles of aging parents; the guy who empties your septic tank; feeling that you have a ghost in your house. Yet, when you write about them, they become humorous or poignant or both. How do you decide what in your life to write about? How do you find the larger story?

A: Because I have a deadline of once a month, I’m always looking (for story ideas). I never feel like (the deadline) looms over me. I’m always working on three or four columns at once. I often start with a nugget — it could be anything. For instance, I spent two months prepping Bruce’s old family house to re-rent after the same tenants moved out after 10 years. I think about all the people who loved that house, and how I worked in silence for 8 hours a day — it was really a meditation. I knew I wanted to do something with that. Once you sit down to write about something, you realize you have a lot to say about it. I do a lot of brainstorming. I live with an excellent editor who doesn’t let me go over the top on my sentimentality. He reels me in.

Q: Collecting oral histories — of your family and neighbors on Lake Hallie — seems to be an important part of your life. Why is this so important?

A: My mom was dying of Alzheimer’s and ... I knew she would lose the ability of speech and smile. I just turned on the recorder while we were doing things ... I did an interview with my dad and one of my mom’s sisters. I just cherish being able to hear my parents’ voices. In a lot of ways it’s more intimate than having a video. For a while I was really into recording. My best friend would come over and we would have a drink and retell some of our stories. We would listen to it the next day and say, “We should delete this, they are so awful.” (But) at some point, those also will be a treasure.

Q: Did you find people were comfortable being recorded?

A: I had to change my technique. My student assistant Pa-Nhia Xiong and I would go to two houses each Saturday morning. Everyone wanted to feed us. We had to pace ourselves. Helen was so chatty and tells the best stories, but as soon as we hit record on the laptop (her responses were) “yep” and “it was good.” I realized what was intimidating was being recorded. I invested in a hand-held tape recorder ... and I started to hold the recorder in my hand. It still picked up our voices perfectly, but it wasn’t as cumbersome and obvious for the number of people (who were) very guarded.

Q: Are you the official — or unofficial — Lake Hallie historian?

A: People might want to call me that. I know my neighbors so well, but Helen Sabaska — she’s really the historian. Nellie Dutton Erickson, she’s surely the historian. My recording with her is only about an hour long, but she has a story about everything on Lake Hallie. The books and projects I’ve worked on ... people might want to give me that name, but truly there are others more worthy.

Q: I saw that in addition to being an adviser at UW-Eau Claire you teach a creative nonfiction course — which perfectly describes your essays. For non-college types who want to write about their families in a creative, nonfiction way, like you, how do you tell them to start?

A: I’ve worked there since 1993 and I will retire hopefully next year. Bruce and I together teach memoir writing at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. I teach an online writing class for adults. For those audiences, one of the things we pitch is starting small. The last time we taught this memoir-writing class we had a 95-year-old and her 92-year-old sister-in-law. When they wrote, they tried to be really big, they tried to give an overview. Trying to get people who have so many lived experiences to start with the minute (can be a challenge). What I think is helpful in terms of a jumping-off point is describing something very small ... a day in the summer, describing what your kitchen looked like.

Q; What are you writing now? Are you interested in writing another book?

A: I am just starting to think that “Here on Lake Hallie” is not just a book, but possibly a brand. I could write many, many more stories about living here. Or a screenplay. I’m already thinking about (a book called) “Still on Lake Hallie.” I definitely have that manuscript underway.