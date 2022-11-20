Author Q&A: Hannah Morrissey embraces 'Midwestern noir'

Wisconsin author Hannah Morrissey knows she can type 111 words a minute, but that the average human can talk at a rate of 150 words a minute — so she offers to talk slowly when we chat about her book out next month titled “The Widowmaker.”

The UW-Madison graduate who lives near Milwaukee has had a busy couple of years. Her debut novel, “Hello, Transcriber,” came out in 2021 and was released in paperback last month; her latest novel, “The Widowmaker,” is due out in December and she’s making final edits on her third novel slated for 2023.

The books are all part of a series set in a fictional Wisconsin small town called Black Harbor and encompass a genre Morrissey is calling “Midwestern noir.”

Q: Can you start by telling me a little bit about your writing background?

A: I always knew I wanted to be a writer; that’s why I went to (UW) Madison, for creative writing. Then, after college, it’s like “What do you do with an English degree?” I worked as a bookseller at Barnes & Noble. I would drive 100 miles round-trip ... just because I wanted to work with books. A few years later, I found my way to the southern edge of the state and landed a job as a police transcriber. (The job) seems really antiquated, but having used talk-to-text software, I see why this is still a human job.

Q: What exactly is a police transcriber?

A: It’s not a job I had ever heard of. The job posting was ... intriguing ... you could not be emotionally affected by accounts of violence or trauma. My uncle was a cop ... I always loved hearing his stories. I have so much respect for him. I got the job out of 500 applicants to be the night shift police transcriber. I would work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Third shift itself is very disorienting, but when you work as a police transcriber ... you’re just sitting in the dark listening. You put on a headset and click on the next job in the queue and press a pedal and a detective’s voice would just start up, saying “Hello, transcriber.”

Q: This was the inspiration for your first novel, “Hello, Transcriber”?

A: (Yes). I just looked at every case as a story and every story started with the same two words: “Hello, Transcriber.” It was disorienting and isolating. You didn’t really see anybody during your awake hours. I only knew people by their name, voice and payroll numbers. You kind of construct these characters in your head. That was the beginning of “Hello, Transcriber.” I would just look out my window all the time ... and wonder. There was this bridge that I would see every night on my way to work and every morning when I went home. It stretched from one bank to the other and disappeared into the trees. It looked to me like a charred exoskeleton of something left behind. These elements led to creating the fictional city of Black Harbor — the “small city with big city crime,” a place abandoned by industry and forever blackened by coal dust.

Q: How do you describe “The Widowmaker”?

A: When I started concepting “The Widowmaker” I was compelled about this idea of the “haves” and “have nots.” I love books that have layers. I really like that exploration of what’s really underneath and what people are hiding. With “The Widowmaker,” (the book opens) with the Reynolds family — a name synonymous with murder and mystery. The main character, Morgan, is a “have not” and comes from a dark, disadvantaged background. She’s hired to photograph (the Reynoldses’) Christmas party, where she gets this insider’s look at the family. As she gets more involved with them, the facade falls away and she starts to realize they’re not all who they portray themselves to be.

Q: You mention on your website that the book is “an exploration of the dynamics between class and justice.” How does the book address those issues?

A: I think at the heart of all my books I’m interested in the human element — portraying my law enforcement characters as real humans — flawed, empathetic people, who have families and lives. Every character should feel real. I think creating those dynamic characters ... “The Widowmaker” explores some of the darkest characters of Black Harbor. And not to dive too much into Morgan’s backstory, but she knows from firsthand experience that monsters can wear rags or three-piece suits. Nobody’s as good as they pretend to be, and not everyone is as bad as they seem to be ... but some people are.

Q: Your husband leads a detective bureau, right? Does that also provide a certain amount of fodder for your novels?

A: As a writer who’s married to a detective ... I’d be doing a disservice to myself if I didn’t write crime fiction. He helps me all the time. He’s amazing. It’s no secret that Nikolai Kole is 100 percent inspired by my husband, Hanns. They are not the exact same person, but things that (character) Nikolai Kole says I have ripped straight from my husband’s vocabulary. For example, “Everybody lies.” It’s been Hanns’ overarching philosophy of investigations for as long as I’ve known him, and it has become a theme that permeates throughout my entire series. He’s also incredible at interviewing. So, if I’m writing an interview scene, he’ll do mock interviews with me; poke holes in my investigations, drill me with questions like he would in an interview room. It’s important to me that my books, even though they’re fiction, are as authentic as possible.

Q: “The Widowmaker” is the second in your Black Harbor series. Did you intend to write a series?

A: While the characters are transient, the setting of Black Harbor is constant. “Hello, Transcriber” was always meant to be a standalone novel. But I signed with St. Martin’s Press for a two-book deal and I really liked Black Harbor. It’s grim and cold, but I love it here. “Hello, Transcriber” is about the center of the city — the police department, the bridge, but I wanted to explore the outer edges — the eroding shoreline and the mansions sliding into the lake. “The Widowmaker” is the second book and has a new protagonist, but there are characters from “Hello, Transcriber” that return. The third book, “When I’m Dead,” has a new cast, the protagonist being a medical examiner. However, in each book, there are characters from other books in the series that you’ll recognize. Each novel is a standalone. You don’t have to read them in order, but it’s more fun if you do. I’ve hidden some Easter eggs.

Q: Do you plan to write more in the series?

A: My dream is to write five books in the Black Harbor series. (But) right now I’m going to take a mini-vacation from it. I’ve got another project or two in the works that I’m looking forward to fleshing out.

Q: Can you talk more about this subgenre “Midwestern noir?” I don’t know anything about it, but I love it already.

A: I’m actually writing an article about it for CrimeReads magazine. A crime-fiction blogger whose handle is “Crime by the Book” (first called my books) Wisconsin noir, or Midwestern noir. You’re probably familiar with Scandinavian or Nordic noir, which is a subset of crime fiction that takes place in Scandinavian countries. They’re known for these bone-chilling settings — dark days and even darker nights. When you think about it, that’s the same in the Midwest. We have all of that, especially if you set a story on the edge of Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan is brutal. It’s way colder by the lake than anywhere else. It will permeate through the windows. Its sole goal is to chill you to the bone. That’s what I really wanted to create ... to write an atmospheric book. One thing that Wisconsin and the Midwest knows well is the cold.

Q: Why is it important to write about the Midwest?

A: The Midwest is so relatable — to so many readers. I made Black Harbor a fictional city because I wanted it to be an “every city.” One that you could get lost in and think, “I’ve been here before.” For all intents and purposes, the Midwest is often hailed as “the middle of nowhere.” When you think about it — the middle of nowhere can be really frightening. Nobody will hear you scream and the elements are always out to kill you.