Wisconsin author Steve Fox’s short story “Sometimes Creek” recently earned the Zona Gale Award for Short Fiction through the Wisconsin Writers Awards through Art Lit Lab. His collection of short stories, also called “Sometimes Creek,” was published in January and includes 17 pieces, many with a strong Midwestern connection. Fox will discuss his works during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore in early May.

Q: Congratulations on your book. There’s a lot to unpack in just the first few stories. How do you describe “Sometimes Creek”?

A: The stories are written within the last three or four years. A number of them during the pandemic or spanned the pandemic — I started them before and ended them after. It’s kind of (about) how we process things like loss, and our inner obsessions. The narratives are pretty much from all perspectives — second person, first person, third person. Some of the narratives are (told by) the young, some are women, some are men. (I like) writing from a younger perspective. Kids are really transparent and they don’t pull any punches. They say what they see. (Young narrators) give you the ability to put things bluntly (like how) some of our adult systems in place are working, or, in the case of my narrators, not working. A lot of the questions that adults have in their heads, kids just blurt out.

Q: You talk about themes of loss and grief tying the stories together. There’s also a bit of dark humor woven into the stories as well, do you agree?

A: Yes. Most people feel a little guilty about some of the things in my stories that they end up laughing at. I guess that’s how life can be — so frank and brutal at the same time. So absurd it’s funny. I do think the themes are more universal than just Midwestern (living), even though the setting is profoundly Midwest. In that regard, I did not realize what I had done when I pulled the stories together — how they were classically Midwest. “Sometimes Creek” is a good example. That (story) focuses on a Midwestern Halloween street, though the story’s not really about Halloween. It’s about a man who lost his wife and is trying to figure out how to tell his daughter. People from all over the U.S. say (this story) feels like it could happen right down their street.

Q: What was your inspiration for the stories? Are they influenced much by your past experiences or more by what you observe around you?

A: It’s mostly what I observe. Some of the stories border on dystopia and (that concept) is kind of everywhere. When you read the news for a few days, some of the stuff that’s happening ... it’s not hard (to imagine a dystopian reality). One of the stories is called “Yard Mary” (about how a city government) comes up with a solution for all the plastic in the ocean. The solution is ridiculous, addressing the symptom, not the problem. (The story) is borderline horror.

Q: Are you surprised that some of your stories are considered in the “horror” genre?

A: No. (Horror) isn’t all chainsaws and blood splatter. It’s dark stories that make you tense all the way through.

Q: You’ve written a lot. Do you write full time?

A: I don’t write full time. I kind of write around interruptions in my life and my day job. I work as a software engineer. I have three kids and keep pretty busy. A lot of the work in writing gets done between 5 and 7 in the morning and 11 p.m. and 1 in the morning. I’ve had more than one all-night affair with writing something and going straight into work. I’d like to be able to sit down and write full time, but until I can sell half a million books, it’s not going to happen.

Q: Congratulations on your recent Zona Gale Award for the story “Sometimes Creek.” Were you surprised?

A: Thank you. I got lucky. I had a good feeling about that story though. But until you get a story published, you don’t have a chance at an award of that prestige. It’s so hard to get published in the first place, even if it’s a really good story. The process can be so subjective. (I once wrote a story) called “Dumplings.” It’s short, like 900 words long. When I started to take writing a little more seriously I sent it to the Wisconsin Writers Association contest for feedback. The judge hated the story. (The notes were, paraphrasing:) “You should just consider doing something else.” Brutal. Most people think the story is dark and funny. Then, I sent it in again the next year (with a) different judge, and it won the Jade Ring Award. It went from getting horribly panned to winning the contest.

Q: What do you like about writing short-form fiction?

A: I like it because it makes me focus on the thread of the story more. (Short stories) are a degree closer to poetry. Some people call my writing poetic prose. I try to keep the prose simple, quick and easy to read; but also to manage the story threads and to do it all in 5,000 words, sometimes less. There are times when the story demands more. Flash fiction, or short-short fiction, I find those really challenging to write. You have to economize your use of words and turns-of-phrase. I do see things as pretty complex — the storylines of people’s lives. I like to give a lot of value to the secondary character, too. It’s very challenging to be able to do that in 4,000 to 5,000 words.

Q: Do you ever think about writing a novel-length story?

A: I have some ideas for a novel. Sometimes I have a hard time (envisioning) one story arc going 70,000 to 80,000 words. “Sometimes Creek” (the book) is 60,000 words, that’s pretty much novel length. It’s daunting, for sure. My writing is very impulsive and spontaneous and almost subconscious. (The next day I look and say) “Wow I actually wrote this!” I cannot write a story from an outline. The outline needs to happen after I’ve done a bunch of stuff. To me, the impact of that on my writing would be counter-artistic.