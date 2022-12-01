Author Q&A: Grillie, a young cheese sandwich, searches for her path in life

An anthropomorphic grilled cheese trying to find her sense of “self” is awesomely Wisconsin.

This is the backdrop for the illustrated picture book “One Grillie,” written by Wisconsin author Sandy Reitman. Grillie, a young grilled cheese sandwich, embarks on a journey to find her path in life. She gets help and support from Mama Grill and discovers it’s OK to be different.

“One Grillie” is being sold in some local Milwaukee shops, with an official Dec. 13 release date on major bookselling websites.

Q: “One Grillie” is adorable. You are from Milwaukee. Have you always lived there?

A: I lived in New York for a really long time. I had the “Carrie Bradshaw” dream that all of us ‘90s girls did. I hit this point in life and was like ... what is my life going to look like? More and more roommates? Or find a city that will foster the (dream) of someone who wants to write? (Then I thought:) “You know what? I should just go back to Milwaukee.”

Q: That sounds exciting and scary.

A: I came back home and it was a really hard transition. My identity was very wrapped up in New York. I was 32. I’m 36 now. Everyone I knew was getting married, having kids, buying a house. I just felt really, really stuck. I always felt different. I do think, especially for women, you don’t have as many options. It’s a lot scarier to do your own thing, be on your own and choose a life that you don’t have as many role models (in).

Q: How did these struggles play into writing “One Grillie”?

A: I was sitting by the pool somewhere with my family — I have two nieces and two nephews. They all ordered grilled cheese when we were at the pool. I went back to the lounge chair ... and just wrote it. I just sat there in the sun and wrote (“Grillie”) for about 20 or 30 minutes. I came back to it over time, made it more substantial and with a broader vantage point.

Q: Could you describe the book to readers?

A: It’s about a young grilled cheese who feels different from her peers and wants to explore what and why that is. She goes off on a journey of her own making, only to realize that being different doesn’t mean you have to go away, but you have to explore that. You can always come home again.

Q: What happened once you had the story written?

A: I had no idea how to get it published. I asked a cousin of mine and a friend of mine — each really good at drawing — to come up with the basic characters of Grillie and Mama Grill. A friend ... led me in the direction of Mascot books. They really liked my manuscript. It’s taken a whole year ... to be readily available on the market, but I’ve been selling it around the Milwaukee area, to different little mom-and-pop kids’ stores and I’ve had a really good response.

Q: The story line, about a young grilled cheese sandwich trying to find herself, seems very personal. Is it?

A: It’s obviously about me and a little about my mom. It was a little cathartic for me to share.

Q: What age is the book geared toward?

A: Everybody asks me that. I don’t really know. We agreed on ages 4-8 regarding (promotional materials). But it’s a picture book, too.

Q: Do you find that a lot of young people struggle with a sense of identity?

A: I think that we’re definitely in a time of extreme self discovery and exploration, whether it’s gender identification, sexual preference, religion, race ... everybody is trying to cling to something that feels right ... that’s maybe not necessarily being taught. We have this incredible access to information, but the world is getting smaller. It’s more ready to be accessed and I do really think that from my personal perspective, when you grow up in a homogenous community, it’s hard to think for yourself ... sometimes because you don’t really know what your options are. I think it’s dangerous to not explore, because nobody knows what they want when they’re 20. When you’re forced to go a different way, it’s good to explore your options.

Q: Where did the title come from?

A: Milwaukee has this kind of famous butter burger and frozen custard micro-chain restaurant, Kopp’s. It’s the spot we’d all go to when we came home from college. There’s three locations. When you order a grilled cheese, which is truly the best grilled cheese in the entire world, they shout “one grillie” because it takes longer to cook than a burger will on the grill. Hence, the title.

Q: What makes grilled cheese so relatable?

A: It’s such a universal thing. When I am with my nieces and nephews, all they ever want is a grilled cheese. Food, I feel, is a good way to get across (meaning) to people and cultures. I’ve traveled a lot and ... the source of comfort is always carbs and cheese.

Q: Do you think you’ll write more books featuring “Grillie?”

A: I want to, yes. I want “Grillie” to go everywhere. I think I might take her continent by continent. You can go beyond the food metaphor. I think she could explore things that young children do, (such as) school, hardships, everyday life events that are sometimes hard to explain.