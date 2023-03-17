Wisconsin educator and author Ben Hubing found several similarities in today’s society and that of the 1960s and ‘70s when researching his book “George Wallace in Wisconsin: The Divisive Campaigns that Shaped a Civil Rights Legacy,” published last year.

Wallace, an Alabama governor who made several presidential bids during that time, is well-known for his opposition to the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Throughout his book, Hubing examines Wallace’s campaign trips to Wisconsin and analyzes how what occurred 50 to 60 years ago can be seen in our current political environment.

It’s interesting, Hubing said, “how history repeats itself, or at least rhymes a little bit.” He will discuss his book during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Congratulations on “George Wallace in Wisconsin.” Could you tell us a little about your background?

A: I am a Milwaukee resident. I live in Shorewood. I grew up in Wisconsin my whole life and went to UW-Madison for undergrad and got a history degree and teaching (degree). I’m a government and U.S. history teacher. My background is mostly in education. I got a fellowship to go back to school and I got a master’s in history. (In researching) my thesis, I ran into a bunch of information about George Wallace in the book “Southern Diaspora.” (The book talks about) a lot of racial tension between Southern whites and Southern Blacks who had moved around the United States. Dropped in (the book) was that George Wallace came to Wisconsin and packed Serb Hall in 1964. Growing up in a rural town ... and the progressive tradition of the state ... it was surprising. How did that happen? How did the black community of Milwaukee and Madison react to him?

Q: So your book was inspired by looking at those questions and how Wisconsinites reacted to Wallace’s time in Wisconsin. Is this your first book?

A: Yes. I’m a full-time educator, part-time graduate student and dad of four children. (Writing the book) was spread out over three plus years. It started pre-pandemic. I got to go through some of the archives at the Wisconsin Historical Society. The Milwaukee Public Library had a lot of really cool microfiche on file. I found some archival microfilm of these Black newspapers — the Milwaukee Star and the Milwaukee Courier. That was a cool look into what that community was up to at that time.

Q: Did you know much about Wallace before researching your book?

A: I knew he was an Alabama governor. He was a big pro-segregationist and a foil to Martin Luther King Jr. I didn’t know much about his journeys up north and how well he did. In 1972, he packed Madison Square Garden. In Madison, he found these huge pockets of people who were wary of civil rights. He ran basically on the platform of “the federal government should not guarantee civil rights.” He focused on the states’ rights approach. (His idea was) if Madison and Milwaukee want desegregation, cool. It should not be a top-down integration. I think a lot of afraid (people) in Milwaukee and Madison (saw this) as veiled racism. Wallace promised to restore law and order — not overtly racist, but covertly. In 1972 (when he visits Wisconsin), he changes his tune and it’s about busing. It’s a big issue that captivates the white working class. In 1976, (his speeches are about) cutting taxes.

Q: Did he stay long during these visits to Wisconsin?

A: In 1964, he was here off and on for the better part of two weeks. In Madison, he was at the Cuba Club several times and spoke at UW-Madison Memorial Union at a lecture. He was in Milwaukee quite a bit. Also Whitewater, Oshkosh, Rhinelander and Superior. He camped here for a solid two weeks in 1964. In 1968, he was running (for president) as an Independent and he came out twice. In 1972, he was running in a pretty crowded Democratic field and he took second place in the presidential primary. In 1976, he ran a pretty muted campaign.

Q: Was his time in Wisconsin successful?

A: In 1964, (Wallace) is running against Lyndon Johnson. I think during that time ... he ended up taking second and winning 30% of the Wisconsin primary. (That’s impressive) considering he’s running in a primary against a sitting president.

Q: You talk in the book how during your research you found parallels to issues we still see today. Can you go into that a little more?

A: There have been a lot of articles that have compared Wallace to (Donald) Trump — (both) populist outsiders. Trump really blasted the media and Wallace comes at the media hard in Wisconsin. (Trump’s slogan) was “Make America Great Again” and Wallace’s was “Stand Up for America.” (There are also parallels with) the civil rights movement and Black Lives Matter.

Q: Why is it important for people to know about Wallace?

A: We can look at our country now and see how those conservative populists created the problems we have today. The Democrats don’t really embrace (Wallace). I think his cautionary tale is ... this is a moment where we had a populist outsider tapping into these fears and giving people who felt ignored or worried about the future, he gave them a platform and voice in a way that gave them a way to avoid confronting race. Wallace was saying: I’m not racist, but the federal government should stay out of civil rights, taxes, busing, and ensure law and order.

Q: Do you have plans to write another book now that your first has been published?

A: I don’t think so. I think I’m going to have to take a little breather. I’d like to dig into those archives a little bit more — there are some really cool stories there. Especially what communities of color were up to then. But that’s not something I would be pursuing anytime soon.