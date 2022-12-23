Author Q&A: Forensic science at core of mystery series

Ryburn Dobbs knows from experience that plenty of mysteries can be found in the dark corner of a coroner’s freezer. The case featured in his latest thriller, “Where the Blood is Made,” is discovered in just that way.

The book, the third in his Sebastien Grey series, was published this summer. Dobbs will discuss “Where the Blood is Made” during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore in early January.

Q: Congrats on “Where the Blood is Made.” I was hoping you could start out by telling us a little about you — you have an interesting background.

A: I was a forensic anthropologist for about 15 years or so in the San Francisco Bay Area. I worked for about 30 different agencies working on their cases involving human remains that weren’t identified or where the cause of death wasn’t known. I did that for many, many years. I also taught at City College in San Francisco. I taught biological anthropology. That’s kind of the background and impetus for the book.

Q: It’s quite a career move from forensics to novelist. Was writing always something you wanted to do?

A: I always wanted to write, but figured I never had much to write about. About three years ago, the realization smacked me upside the head: “You have some pretty interesting things that you’ve done that people don’t know.” I used many of my forensic cases as kind of fodder for stories. The forensic elements are based on real cases; (for example), the way the body (in this book) was found. I wanted the stories to be character-driven.

Q: Do you enjoy writing full time?

A: It’s something I always wanted to do. When I first started, it was everything I hoped it would be. It’s probably the hardest work I’ve ever done, but it’s joyful. I’m learning a lot of lessons along the way.

Q: Can you tell us a little bit about the Sebastien Grey series?

A: It’s set in the Black Hills of South Dakota for the most part, although the character is from the Bay Area. South Dakota — I did that for a couple of reasons. We visited there a few times and I just fell in love with the place. I wanted to be somewhere with a rural setting, where I could focus on setting and not a bustling bunch of characters. The main character, Sebastien Grey ... I like somewhat flawed characters ... he’s somewhat based on my social anxiety. He’s (also) a forensic anthropologist.

Q: Does each book in the series focus on a specific case?

A: The first book focuses on Sebastien Grey going to South Dakota to help his brother out. He has a particular expertise in big cat attacks. But the hook that keeps him there (is) he develops feelings for one of the detectives up there. The only family he has left is there. Finally, his brother arranges for him and this detective he has feelings for to work on the cold cases for the county. That’s something that resonates with me. I was working full time for the sheriff’s office and was essentially the cold-case unit.

Q: What is the plot for book two?

A: Each book looks at a case, but usually a couple of different cases are going on. The second book deals with looking at cold cases and a case in which human remains were found many years ago. In the course (of the case ) ... they (also) find a case (in the back of) the coroner’s freezer. He pulls it out and something resonates with him. At the end of book two, there’s kind of a cliffhanger ... Sebastien has some insight into the case they discovered earlier.

Q: Is that the focus for book three?

A: In the course of going through old cases, (Sebastien) pays special attention to human remains that aren’t identified. (In this case) a left shoulder blade and some arm bones are kind of stuck together. This is one of the things my books do: I give insight into how forensic anthropologists might look at a body or a part of the body and reconstruct the life of that person. He recognizes features of that shoulder blade that speaks to an activity of that person. He finds out there’s a missing woman that participated in that physical exercise ... that has been missing all these years. This stuff is based on real things that really happened. I worked plenty of cases where the resolution has been under our nose the whole time. Someone looked at something 30 years ago, drew a conclusion and derailed the case for years and years.

Q: Are you working on a fourth book in the series?

A: I left it open just in case. There is something of a cliffhanger (in book three), not to do with forensics, but the relationship between Sebastien and the detective, Tiffany. When I do a fourth one, it’s going to do a couple of things: It’s going to move the relationship along and temporarily change the setting.

Q: That’s exciting, to where?

A: Sebastien is trying to gin up the courage to propose marriage. There’s a conference in Paris that he thinks he can get in to speak at. That’s his idea, Paris.

Q: Would you like to write a novel in a different genre?

A: That’s something I would like to do first, if I could, but I have so many people clambering for the next (Sebastien Grey novel), I feel like I owe it to them. I have an idea for a historical fiction thing I want to do.

Q: Is there anything about the book or the series that you’d like to mention that I haven’t asked?

A: There is an angle to this series that I think is underappreciated and I haven’t gotten traction on. It’s the notion of a person dealing with an anxiety disorder. I think there are readers that might appreciate that (the books) address that and they’re represented in literature. It’s kind of a suffering-in-silence kind of thing.