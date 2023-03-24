Husband-and-wife authors James and Susan (Solie) Patterson say they love visiting Madison. This April, both will be in town to promote Sue Patterson’s first novel, “Things I Wish I Told My Mother.” The book, which will be published in April, is co-written with James Patterson and Susan DiLallo.

A graduate of UW-Madison, Sue Patterson sits on several university boards and is excited for her event with the Wisconsin Book Festival. The novel follows the story of a mother and daughter traveling together to Paris and Norway. Character Laurie Ormson is an advertising executive who enjoys exploring lesser-known attractions, while her mother, the famous “Dr. Liz,” prefers more high-end shopping. The two have been described as “the female version of ‘The Odd Couple.’”

While not completely autobiographical, Patterson said the characters were inspired by both her and DiLallo’s mothers, who lived into their 90s and died in the same year. “I read this book about a week ago, again,” Patterson said during our interview. “I still laughed and I still cried in all the appropriate spots, for all the appropriate reasons. I just hope it brings joy to people.”

Q: Congratulations on “Things I Wish I Told My Mother.” You’ve written several books, including nonfiction and children’s books. Is this your first novel?

A: Yes, it’s the first one. My husband and I did the three children’s books together. The first one came out in 2017. Those were really a joy. I went to UW-Madison and have an MFA (Masters of Fine Arts) degree. When I was in grad school ... my dream was to write a children’s book. My lead professor was steering me away from there ... and he was really right. (So) I went into advertising. I loved advertising, too, but I did end up (writing) those children’s books. It was a total dream.

Q: The first half of your novel takes place in Paris. You write about it as if you’ve spent a lot of time there. Have you?

A: I have made a lot of trips to Paris. I can’t wait to go back. Around every corner there’s something special. Even if it’s no big thing. You can just wonder and find something great. When our son was growing up, every summer we would take a trip together (and) we had to start or finish in Paris.

Q: The latter half of the book is set in Norway. Why choose that setting?

A: The idea was about retracing some of the heritage in the family. I had been there a few times before. It’s a little off the beaten path for most people. Norway is just so spectacular. It’s so pristine and clean and beautiful and amazing.

Q: Main character Laurie is a graduate of UW-Madison, a collegiate swimmer, who works in advertising. All things you, also, have done. How autobiographical is the book?

A: It just (has) some little notions (of my life). Laurie did go to UW-Madison. Jim always says, with you, all roads lead back to Madison. My parents did both go to UW-Madison. My mom, at her age, she went to college when a lot of women didn’t. If she was still with us she would be 102 this week. She was a professor of nursing at the university. I really think there are some similarities (with the characters in the book). Her maiden name was Ormson (the last name of Dr. Liz in the book). But really, it’s fiction, still.

Q: How inspirational were your and DiLallo’s mothers when writing this book?

A: I was an only child. After my mom passed away, I was really overcome with the feeling: “I can’t tell my mom this.” I was really close to my mom. The fact that all of a sudden that was gone was really profound. (I told Jim) “some things I wish I could tell my mom.” He said, “that would be a really good book idea.” You just never know what happens with a mother and daughter, when you can’t be together anymore. (The book is) honoring and thinking about my mom and the relationship you have. Because mothers drive us crazy. I say to Jack, our son, I tell him, “You weren’t born with a set of instructions.” I really want to celebrate mothers and daughters.

Q: You mentioned the book’s ending has a plot twist. Was that intentional or did it just happen through the writing process?

A: I think it sort of evolved into that. If you ask my husband, you never know exactly how these things turn out.

Q: Can you talk to me a little about the collaboration process?

A: In our life, so many people collaborate. In advertising, an art director and writer (will work together). We collaborate all the time on movies, TV. It only makes things better and the three of us know each other. We each brought something different to the situation. I think it worked really well. Jim is kind of the master of outlining. Susan and I couldn’t be more different; however, our mothers were about the same age — in their 90s when they passed away in the same year. She had a different relationship with her mom than I did. It made it so much fun to have someone (to work with). Sometimes when you’re so close to (a book), it’s good to have someone say “no, no.”

Q: Do you have plans to write more novels?

A: I have kind of an idea that seems to perk up an ear. We’ll see where that goes.