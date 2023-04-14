Minnesota author Amy Gregg says her first book, “Farmed and Dangerous: An Accidental Farmer Mystery,” is a love letter to farm living with a heavy dose of murder. The book, the first in a series of three, came out last year. Gregg will discuss the series during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Congratulations on “Farmed and Dangerous.” The setting of a small farming town is one that a lot of Wisconsin readers can relate to. What is your background? Do you write full-time?

A: I’m born and raised in Minnesota. I do have some family ties to Wisconsin. Unfortunately, I can’t or don’t write full-time. That’s every writer’s dream. I do have another full-time day job, what I affectionately call my “evil day job,” which allows me to afford life.

Q: How do you fit in time for writing?

A: I am trying to get better at actually blocking out time (to write). I’m trying to get a little more structure ... now that I actually have deadlines for future books. I’m not really a morning person. Sometimes I’ll write during lunch breaks, or I’ll do it after work or on weekends if I don’t have anything going on. I actually wrote “Farmed and Dangerous” at work. I work at a slower clinic and in the afternoons, if I have all my stuff done ... I’d start writing. I have a notebook in my purse that I carry everywhere with me.

Q: How do you describe “Farmed and Dangerous”?

A: I like to call it “Murder She Wrote” meets “Green Acres” meets a Hallmark movie. It’s about a young woman who grew up in rural Minnesota ... originally from farming country, but something happens between her family members, and her parents up and move and break ties with her extended family. Fifteen years later, she gets notice that her grandparents have passed away and left her the whole farm. On top of that, her husband has blindsided her with a divorce. She decides to just pick up the pieces at the farm and decides “what do I have to lose?” and make the farm work.

She’s really learning (farm life) all over again. While she’s trying to acclimate back to small-town living ... she’s relearning (about) small-town gossip, small-town feuds and she gets mixed up with a land developer who’s buying up farmland around the area. Then he winds up dead on her property. She gets mixed up with solving the mystery as to why this guy died. She feels bad, because he’s found on her land.

Q: You mentioned a Hallmark movie connection. Is there a love interest?

A: There is another element ... her grandparents hired (main character Lilly’s) ex-boyfriend from high school as their hired hand. Now she’s thrust back into close proximity to her boyfriend from 15 years ago. Will they get over it? Will they rekindle their thing?

Q: What is your connection to farming?

A: I do have a history of farming. Both sides of my parents’ parents were farmers in rural Minnesota. I spent a lot of my childhood on my grandparents’ farm. It wasn’t a working farm at the time, but I spent a lot of time in that area, around farms. I ended up marrying a dairy farmer and then I got to see a real working farm. That’s where I got the farming aspect (for the book). There are quite a few scenes in “Farmed and Dangerous” that are taken from real memories, or real events, that happened with my husband. Unfortunately, my husband and I divorced two years ago.

Q: Do you miss living on a farm?

A: I miss it, it was really interesting to learn about where your food comes from and (experience things) first-hand, versus seeing them on the media or from activists. Nine out of 10 farmers are good and you just hear about the bad ones. I don’t miss the smell. I don’t miss “mud” season. I’m excited to live in town right now because the farm is nothing but soup.

Q: You have more books planned in the Accidental Farmer Mystery series?

A: I do have book two in the series. “Fowl Play” is coming out in 2024. I have to get that done by the end of this year so it’s ready to go. I’m also working on book three ... so there’s not too much of a gap between books. I also have other side projects not related to this series.

Q: “Farmed and Dangerous” is considered a “cozy” mystery. How would you describe the genre?

A: They’re more people-based. Yes, someone dies, but it happens “over there.” If you’re not really big into violence or gore or a psychological thriller (that action) can be somewhere else. (The books) have a good mystery ... and nine times out of 10, it’s going to be a happy ending. (Cozy mysteries) are just a nice little escape. You’re more focused on the people and unraveling the mystery or the clues. You have your “happily ever after.”

Q: What do you like about writing cozy mysteries?

A: I like cozies because they can have really quirky characters that make everything pop a little more. (Characters) are a little more humorous, not so heavy. There’s a few characters in “Farmed and Dangerous” ... because they’re so over the top and so silly ... but you know someone like that if you live in a small town. It’s fun to explore and play with the characters. The clues, it’s fun to leave those. It’s fun to see how everything plays out.

Q: What can you tell me about the next book in the series?

A: The next book, “Fowl Play,” the main character, Lilly, (in the first book) has crash-landed on the farm. Now she picks a path ... she’s just trying to find her community again. (The book) is a little more in depth with her relationship with people in town ... and that will push things forward with book three. You’ll kind of see a little more of “will they/won’t they” with her ex-boyfriend. More small-town gossip, more murders.