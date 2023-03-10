As a woman of Muslim faith, Dr. Evelyn Alsultany has experienced the racism associated with the Arab and Muslim stereotype. She’s also witnessed a rise in Muslim inclusion in the media, but has seen where those efforts have fallen flat. Her book “Broken: The Failed Promise of Muslim Inclusion” looks closely at the successes and failures of this inclusion in areas such as media, academia and corporations.

She will discuss her book, which was published in November, during an event at the Wisconsin Book Festival later this month.

Q: There is a lot to unpack just in the title. Could you tell our readers a little bit about the book?

A: The book looks at how Muslims have come to be included in diversity politics in the United States in the last 10 years or so. I look at a range of institutions — two chapters are about Hollywood and the increase in positive representation in Hollywood. I look at hate crimes and hate crime laws. I look at how universities have included Muslims in diversity initiatives through, for example, creating more reflection rooms for ritual prayer. I also look at corporations that have fired public figures for anti-Muslim speech. My argument in the book is that we tend to enact diversity initiatives in times of crisis. Crises provide opportunities for change. But I also look at the limit — if initiatives only respond to the particular crisis, it often doesn’t result in long-term change.

Q: How do you suggest these initiatives become more ingrained in culture and media?

A: It is important to not only address the crisis at hand, but also the root causes. Looking at the “Muslim ban,” for example, Hollywood responded by finally creating stories about Muslims in contexts other than terrorism. There are a bunch of new shows now that are unprecedented: Netflix’s “Mo;” Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts;” and HBO’s “Sort Of.” These are some of the positives. But is Hollywood responding to the problem exposed by the “Muslim ban” or is it responding to the problem of a long history of Muslim racism, which they have partly advanced through stereotypes? When I think about how we change representation, it’s not just about responding to an exclusionary policy, but how we repair a history of harmful stereotypes.

Q: You’ve addressed this issue in a variety of ways — as a consultant for Hollywood studios and as a professor. What did you find most rewarding about both?

A: I have been a professor since 2005. In that role I am an educator, in the classroom teaching students about the history of racism in the U.S. I’ve been researching the representation of Arabs and Muslims for 20 years. Because of that work, I’m sometimes called upon to consult for Hollywood productions. I’m often called in during these moments of crisis. Under the “Muslim ban” I got more requests than usual. I also tend to get more consultant requests when there is a crisis going on. It’s work I really believe in. It’s an opportunity for me as a professor to take all the years of research and share it with the hope of improving representations of Muslims. I’ve done a range of things ... sometimes crisis response, sometimes education ... about how Arabs and Muslims have been portrayed.

Q: How often do you find that these false portrayals are intentional or because of a lack of information?

A: What we’re contending with is a history of stereotypes. Arabs and Muslims have most often been portrayed as stereotypes. A lot of portrayals aren’t necessarily intentional. Often they are ripped from headlines. The problem is that we see the same image of the stereotype over and over again. The lack of diverse representations is what makes it dangerous. The result is that all Muslims are perceived as being collectively responsible for terrorism. In this era, while there’s more effort to diversify how Muslims are portrayed in media, even these portrayals sometimes fall flat because of a lack of information.

Q: What prompted you to write “Broken”?

A: This is my second book. The first book, “Arabs and Muslims in the Media: Race and Representation after 9/11,” came out in 2012. That one was about the representation of Muslims and Arabs in the media after 9/11. This one is about Muslim inclusion in diversity initiatives in the last 10 years. I was genuinely surprised to see Muslims be included in conversation about diversity. A lot of that happened by recognizing Islamophobia as a problem. We didn’t start using the term “Islamophobia” until about a decade after 9/11. Over the last 10 years, we used this word as part of our cultural lexicon. It’s what made inclusion of Muslims possible. As an Arab Muslim and Latina too, when I was growing up there was no language to talk about the kind of discrimination we experienced. Then one day, decades later, I turn on the news and they’re talking about Islamophobia. Something’s happening right now.

Q: You tour the country giving lectures discussing Muslim racism in the media. What are some of the common questions you get during these events?

A: People are curious about Hollywood and why representation matters. Some are interested in why diversity itself is under attack and why it has become a controversial topic.