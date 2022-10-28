 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AUTHOR Q&A | ROSS GAY

Author Q&A: Essayist Ross Gay offers humor and insight

  • 0
Book cover

Indiana-based author Ross Gay, touches on everything from basketball to fruit trees to skateboarding to cover songs in his collection of essays “Inciting Joy,” published Oct. 25. The book, written with both humor and insight, asks the reader to consider what is at the heart of joy, and what that joy causes us to do. He will discuss his book during an event with the Wisconsin Book Festival in early November.

Q: How do you describe “Inciting Joy?”

A: It’s a collection of essays that wonders about different practices; experiences; things that I’m into, like pickup basketball, gardening, skateboarding; and wonders how those particular practices might in some way provide a certain kind of structure for considering joy. Or even how some of those practices might have built into them the group from where joy can emerge. (In the beginning of the book) I start with this definition of joy — something like the light that emits from us when we help each other carry our sorrows. I establish that definition and start thinking about how pickup basketball might have some quality that might make this possible. A lot of things, as I read and reread the book, a lot of those things are built in the structure of care.

People are also reading…

Q: You have written several books of poetry and many essays. I know from your book you’re from Philadelphia and worked as a professor at Indiana University in Bloomington. Where and what are you now?

A: I work at Indiana University and live in Bloomington. I’m a professor and teach creative writing classes.

Q: You tell readers early in the book that you want to figure out what prepares or “incites” us for joy and then, also, conversely, what that joy causes us to do. Did you start with this straightforward two-part idea for the book or after writing your essays did you realize that’s what you were showing?

A: I think that as I wrote the essays, I didn’t have them mapped out. I didn’t know what I was going to write about necessarily. The essays started to pile up and then I started being like, oh, this is what’s going on.

Q: How long did you work on this collection of essays?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A: I probably started working on them in late 2020. (However,) a lot of these essays were in draft form in various ways from other (projects).

Q: The book is broken down into chapters, and each one has a title, and then a subtitle. For example: Insurgent Hoop (Pickup Basketball: The Ninth Indictment). Can you talk to me about the importance of these titles and how you organized the book?

A: It might have to do with how I came up as a poet. When I organize, I try to think about certain dynamics between essays. Some of those dynamics (relate to) how long (the essays) are. I didn’t want to start a book with a long essay. I wanted people to keep reading. (Other dynamics can be) the primary emotional tenor of an essay, to have some sort of variation through the book. There’s also a rhetorical structure (of the essays). The arrangement is serving a rhetorical purpose. The first essay is about my father’s death and caring for him in the midst of that. I’m sort of setting the ground, the definitional ground for the book. I’m trying to prepare the reader for the gravity of what I’m talking about. Then I think some of the more, what feels like intellectually challenging, more theoretical essays are later in the book. All of the essays are more in the earth and body, but the last one is about gratitude.

Q: Your writing is so wonderfully relatable, yet so specific to what I have to assume is your life. How do you write about your joys so it resonates with so many readers?

A: I think one of the things that this book is maybe suggesting is that there are many sorts of common things between us, but a prominent one is that we’re all heartbroken. I wonder if that’s one of the organizing facts of these essays. Let’s start with the fact that we’re heartbroken. I know when I’m talking about skateboarding at some point, not everybody is going to hang around, but I’m confident that people are going to read the essay because there’s these other questions about heartbreak and caring and sharing. I’m hoping that the way it’s happening throughout the essay encourages people to hang around.

Q: You include footnotes in your book, which to me only increases how reading it was like having a conversation. Why did you decide to footnote your essays?

A: You nailed it. I was trying to figure out a formal way to make those digressions more conversational.

Q: Before I started reading the book I noticed you are a founding board member on the Bloomington Community Orchard, a nonprofit, free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project. I planned to ask you about it, then I realized there was a chapter devoted to it in your book. How has that experience changed you?

A: I think it is completely formative in my life. When I think about how I want to live ... that project was effectively to gather up with a bunch of people who didn’t know each other, but we all kind of signed on to this lovely dream. The idea of free fruit for all. A place where we could go and harvest fruit and gather. Something that is so moving to me about that (is) we didn’t know each other and we’re spending time on this orchard together. The nature of the project, because it’s all trees, we didn’t know if we’d be around when the trees came to fruition. We didn’t know if the reward would be fruit for us, because we could be gone. But the reward was participating or joining.

+1 
Ross Gay

Gay

 NATASHA KOMODA

If you go

What: Author Ross Gay will discuss his book "Inciting Joy" during an event through the Wisconsin Book Festival

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Madison’s Youth Arts Center, main theater, 1055 E. Mifflin St.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

Near-fatal ODs and love faxes to Julia Roberts: What Matthew Perry’s memoir reveals

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” “Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ was ‘Oh, crap!’” Whether you’re a Gen-Xer who grew up with the stars of NBC’s Emmy-winning series “Friends” after its 1994 debut or a Zoomer who discovered the show in the streaming era, you can probably guess at the source of these dark witticisms: Could it BE anyone ...

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Matthew Perry apologizes for 'Keanu Reeves still walks among us' put-down in new book

Could he be any more sorry? "Friends" star Matthew Perry has apologized for passages in his forthcoming memoir that put down fellow actor — and beloved internet boyfriend — Keanu Reeves, whom he says he's a big fan of. In his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," the 53-year-old actor goes into detail about his decadeslong drug and alcohol addiction and its repercussions. He also ...

Laurie Hertzel: Is it wrong not to finish a book?

Laurie Hertzel: Is it wrong not to finish a book?

One year, I kept track of every book I read. That is, I kept track of every book I read to the end — there were a lot of titles that I started and abandoned along the way. According to that list, I read 92 books. How many did I set down and not pick up again? I have no idea. Maybe another 92? Maybe not that many. There once was a time when I felt obligated to finish every book I started. Back ...

Reviews: 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris,' by Cormac McCarthy

Reviews: 'The Passenger' and 'Stella Maris,' by Cormac McCarthy

FICTION: Cormac McCarthy's electrifying twin novels are a tour de force in a singular career. "The Passenger" by Cormac McCarthy; Alfred A. Knopf (400 pages, $30) "Stella Maris" by Cormac McCarthy; Alfred A. Knopf (208 pages, $26; in stores Dec. 6) ——— For decades the concept of the multiverse — that our universe, born in the crucible of the Big Bang nearly 14 billion years ago, is just one ...

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

Philadelphia novelist Diane McKinney-Whetstone shows life after 60 is fun in ‘Our Gen’

PHILADELPHIA — In "Our Gen," Diane McKinney-Whetstone’s latest novel, a group of friends have casual sex, keep secrets, and smoke a lot of weed. But they aren’t millennials, they live in an active 55+ community in townhomes with smart appliances. They laugh a lot and always have time for a good time. “When I started thinking about writing about the 55+ active community, I wanted to put all of ...

Review: 'The Singularities,' by John Banville

Review: 'The Singularities,' by John Banville

FICTION: A bold, mind-bending novel in which a mystery man lodges with an idiosyncratic family. "The Singularities" by John Banville; Alfred A. Knopf (320 pages, $30) ——— John Banville's novels come and go, but not all of his characters depart with them. Some remain in limbo and then return with a new lease on life in a sequel or next installment in a series. In his latest novel, "The ...

‘The Cuban Sandwich’ savors the history of a favorite food and its culture

‘The Cuban Sandwich’ savors the history of a favorite food and its culture

"The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers" by Andrew T. Huse, Barbara C. Cruz and Jeff Houck; University Press of Florida (162 pages, $24.95) ——— TAMPA, Fla. — Lucky for me that La Segunda Bakery opened its St. Petersburg location near my house before “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” was published. Otherwise, reading the book would have sent me racing across the bay to Tampa, ravenous ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael J. Fox is 'grateful' for the life he has despite health struggles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics