Writer and retired English professor Claude Clayton Smith laments that old manuscripts are no longer discovered the way they were centuries ago — in attic trunks or bottles thrown into the sea, as in a famous short story by Edgar Allan Poe.

Except, in a way, he did just that, thanks to a friendship made in a senior softball league.

Smith, who’s lived in Madison since 2009, first heard the story of Dr. William F. Lorenz from Lorenz’s grandson, William F. Lorenz III. Smith said that Lorenz’s grandfather, after whom Lorenz Hall at the Mendota Mental Health Institute is named, was the first person to observe, in 1916, that chemistry could treat the mentally ill. He was a professor of neuropsychiatry at UW-Madison and developed the school’s psychiatry department.

But equally interesting, and dramatic, is that in 1925 Dr. Lorenz was rescued from a fishing boat in the Gulf of Mexico and put in a Mexican prison with his shipmates. His diary remained in the family, and Bill Lorenz showed it to Smith before the pandemic. The resulting book, “Gauntlet in the Gulf: The 1925 Marine Log & Mexican Prison Journal of William F. Lorenz, MD,” published in March, tells Dr. Lorenz’s remarkable story. Smith’s foreword precedes the complete diary. The book also contains translations of original Mexican newspaper articles about the events, along with photographs, postcards and other related material.

Smith will read from and discuss his book during an event at the West Towne Barnes & Noble in early May.

Q: You have written many books and taught at many schools. When and why did you move to Madison?

A: I took early retirement from Ohio Northern University in 2006. I had two books I wanted to finish and those came out in 2010. In 2008, I was writer in residence at Illinois College. We’ve been in Madison since 2009. Our older son, who graduated from Ohio State, came to Madison for his master’s, and we would come to visit him. I’m a fisherman, these lakes are here, and my wife Elaine and I love the university culture. Plus, there’s a golf league and senior softball league.

Q: This senior softball league was pivotal in your discovery of William F. Lorenz’s diary, correct?

A: Yes. Bill Lorenz III is on the senior softball team I play with. His grandfather was the famous psychiatrist in the book’s subtitle. So here I am on a softball team with this guy who starts telling me this incredible story about his grandfather: His grandfather’s research was so intense at UW that he would have to leave to just get away from everything. So in January 1925, he found himself on a train that ended up in Pensacola. As a kid he’d worked in a boatyard, building boats. He signed on to a fishing smack with a crew of 11. They sailed for about a week, then ran up on a reef and had to abandon ship.

Miraculously, they all got picked up by a Mexican gunboat, but were thrown in jail when they got to shore. They were charged with gun running, smuggling, spying and fishing in illegal waters. I couldn’t believe it. So Bill said, “Let me show you his journal.” I took one look and said, “We have to publish this.” The book has lots of photos taken by Dr. Lorenz, who kept up with his diary on the ship and while in prison — guarding it with his life on a wild ride in a dory before they were rescued. The journal itself is the core of the book.

Q: What condition was the diary in?

A: The cover was stained a bit and the pages were brittle. Fortunately, Dr. Lorenz’s personal secretary had typed it up. But even she, who knew his handwriting, couldn’t get it all straight. There were words missing and passages missing. My wife Elaine and I had a lot of fun wrestling with the handwriting to solve some of these problems. The journal entries in the book are printed in a typeface that resembles handwriting, to give the reader the feeling of reading the actual diary.

Q: This story sounds like it could be a movie. Have you contacted anyone about that?

A: This is an amazing survival story. There have been lots of movies about things like this. I sent out queries and had seven wonderful responses. I’m currently in discussion with one particular production company, considering whether the book would be better as a movie or documentary. Nothing has been signed.

Q: People being shipwrecked, rescued and put in jail — even though this happened in the 1920s, there are still similar instances happening today, would you agree?

A: The relevance is there. The material is timeless ... given that Americans are being put in jail in Russia amidst the ongoing crisis at the Mexican border. The same thing happened virtually a century ago.