Author Q&A: Andrea Nelson's journey to try and save her daughter

Madison resident Andrea Nelson has boxed professionally, gardened professionally, and spent half a decade of her life repeatedly traveling halfway across the country, from Wisconsin to San Diego, Calif., in search of her daughter, Shyloh.

Her book, “Fort Unicorn and the Duchess of Knothing: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter,” chronicles Nelson’s journey, and her daughter’s struggles with addiction and mental illness, and ultimately her death in 2021. It was published in November and Nelson will discuss the book during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore next month.

Q: I usually start these interviews by asking people to talk a little about their background, but after reading your book, I feel I know so much about you. You’ve lived in the Madison area since you were a kid; you’ve been an elite athlete; battled alcohol and drugs; owned your own landscaping business; coach amateur boxers; and went back to school later in life to earn a degree in sports medicine. Your own life seems book-worthy, but your book is about your daughter, Shyloh, who lived on the streets of San Diego for years battling mental illness and addiction. How did “Fort Unicorn” come about?

A: The last five years of (Shyloh’s) life were harder and harder for both of us to navigate. When I would go on these trips out there to see her, I would come back (to Wisconsin) almost traumatized. I’m not really a journalor ... but because it was such a hard story to talk to people about ... I started to (mentally) purge on the plane home (in the form of journal entries). I had all these journal entries and that last trip that I went out there to see her, when she wouldn’t speak to me, I decided I’m going to start this book.

Q: How did you start the process?

A: I started by just pouring everything onto paper, all of it, the pain and heartache and grief, all the memories. It was messy and so hard, like giving birth. And then I started paring away, like carving, whittling, and then sanding and sanding finer and finer. Most of it I wrote sequentially, but there was one chapter, “Castle of Grace,” that I couldn’t revisit for a long time. It was the hardest chapter to write, the hardest to remember. It was a relief once it was done!

Q: Shyloh passed away in June 2021 due to a drug overdose. Did you start writing the book shortly after?

A: It was … how I dealt with my grief that first year. I sat down and wrote, every day. When I was done, I just kept doing the next logical step. I wasn’t compelled to really publish a book, it just ... my whole life I’ve always just taken the next logical step.

Q: Matt Geiger, editor of the Mount Horeb Mail, wrote the forward for the book. How else was he involved?

A: What he did was offer suggestions. Sometimes you write a sentence and you love it and can’t let go of it. He would nudge me and say “it’s clumsy.” He would also point out places I could dig deeper, or comment thoughtfully on a particularly touching passage, or simply say “good” when I crafted a paragraph just right. He and I worked going back and forth (on the text) for a couple of months.

Q: The book is so deeply personal. Has the response been what you expected?

A: I didn’t know what to expect, but ... people who I know, they’ll pick up the book and the next day they’ll text or call and say, “I got home and started reading it and couldn’t put it down.” (Others who don’t call will admit) “I just didn’t know what to say.”

Q: There’s no easy way to ask this, but how are you doing this — frequently discussing and reliving your daughter’s death?

A: I don’t know that cathartic is the word, that implies healing and resolution and that’s not it at all. It felt more necessary. I guess, how I’m doing it, it’s my personality. In boxing, I’m pretty focused. When I had my book release and there were going to be a lot of people there that I knew and friends I hadn’t seen since my teens ... I really was feeling I was doing this for Shyloh. I was trying to be there. It was emotional for me, but I’m fairly good at just pushing through that.

I realized I kinda like doing this. It feels good to talk about her and it feels good that people know her story. It feels like I’m keeping her memory and her name alive in the world. It’s hard, but it feels good.

Q: What do you think Shyloh would think about the book?

A: I feel like I did my best to respect her memory. I think she would be honored. I feel good about it.

Q: Why start the book with letting readers know that Shyloh dies?

A: There’s this (Buddhist) idea of dying continually. So we’re all changing all the time. My image in my mind, my understanding of who Shyloh was, the last time I saw her it was just so different.

In so many ways, those last several years I was losing her a little at a time. I had been reading some books about mental illness and how people deal with family members. It’s a really hard thing to navigate. So many of (the books) had these happy endings. I’m so sick of that. (I knew before she died) there’s not going to be a happy ending here. It’s going to be a lifelong struggle no matter what happened.

Q: In addition to a physical book, you also recently completed an audio version that will be available in a month or so?

A: Yes, I’d found an amazing woman, Kristina Stadler, to narrate it for me, and we met for two hours every week for four-five months as we read through the book over and over, and I talked about Shyloh, and I would coach her on how the words sounded in my head as I wrote them. The whole time she kept telling me I needed to be the one to narrate it, but I just couldn’t imagine how I’d get through it. Then the week before we were set to start recording, I just decided to do it. Kristina does Shyloh’s voice and I do my own. It was really, really hard, but felt like another piece of this journey I just needed to do.

Q: Who do you hope to reach with this book?

A: I don’t expect this to reach someone who was like Shyloh, but already I’ve heard from people who have family members who are dealing with mental health and addiction. It helps them in knowing they’re not alone. The more I had these readings and discussions ... the more I’m understanding the different ways it can help and that feels good.

Q: When you do book readings, what passages do you typically select?

A: I start with the first part of the introduction — walking into her encampment. I read the section about when I was 20 and bought a Ford van to head out to the wilderness. There are so many parallels with her life and my life. I found out I was pregnant and she saves my life. I read the part where she was missing for six months (and then I receive) a random Facebook message and I know where she is.

Q: You’re doing book events around Dane County. Do you plan to travel for any others?

A: I’ll be going to San Diego next month to do a book reading/discussion in Pacific Beach, at the Pacific Beach library. This neighborhood was the place (Shyloh) called home her last couple of years and it feels important to be sharing our story there.

Q: Anything you want readers to know?

A: It’s a sad story, even heart-wrenching, but not entirely so. Don’t be afraid to read it for fear of the sadness, because there’s so much love and beauty in it too. I tried to tell my daughter’s story with honesty and love and respect, and to do so it needs to tell of her creativity and humor and whimsical spirit. There’s an irony in how she was able to touch so many people with such absolute love and positivity, being so brokenhearted herself. She was a beautiful warrior.