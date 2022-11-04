Author Q&A: Alison Townsend mines the beauty and mystery of nature, a 'wonderful teacher'

Wisconsin author Alison Townsend wants everyone to be “led by the land and to be a steward of their home places” and she expresses that in her book “The Green Hour: A Natural History of Home.”

The land surrounding Townsend’s home in the town of Rutland is much of the inspiration for her memoir, named after what she calls “the magic time.” She will discuss the book, published by UW Press, during an event at Mystery to Me later this month.

Q: When did “The Green Hour” come out and how did the book come about?

A: The book was supposed to come out in the fall of 2021, but because of pandemic-related supply chain issues, it didn’t actually come out until March. (Revising it) was my project during the pandemic.

Q: Had you been working on these essays for a while or did you write them all at once?

A: It began when we bought 4 acres of prairie oak and savannah in the countryside outside Stoughton. I’m not a native Wisconsinite, though I grew up in the country. So I had a lot to learn about prairie and oak savannah ecosystems. We’re slowly restoring them both. In the process, I apprenticed myself to the land. I kept a place journal to study the world I was in, up close and personal. The weather, the sandhill cranes, little Island Lake ... and how I was relating and understanding it as a woman. Then I began to realize I was writing essays.

This book took me somewhere between 10 and 15 years to write, in part because I didn’t know I was writing a book at first. It was a very long process of shifting and filtering and organizing. When I realized that it was nature-based, and about place and dislocation, with a thread of early childhood mother loss running through it, I saw it was a book. When I realized all those things were themes, I was better able to focus. Many of the years I was working on it I was teaching full-time. I just really wanted to do it justice to the place and places I was writing about, letting the spirit of the land guide me.

Q: What is your writing background? I understand you’ve written poetry, and I’ve read that your essays in “The Green Hour” have a poetic quality to them.

A: I’ve always written poetry and prose. In my training, I focused on poetry. Creative nonfiction wasn’t an option at the time when I was in grad school. But I’ve always written lyrical prose. I actually feel that essays and poetry are the most closely related literary forms. I think that when the general public hears the word “essay,” they think of those horrible five-paragraph themes you had to write in school. I find that what I’m writing about is very different ... a leapy, associative, image-based way of thinking ... that feels similar to poetry. Essays ... they’re a bigger canvas and need a bit more narrative spine running through them.

Q: Would you explain what the “green hour” is?

A: The “green hour” is such a magical time. I’m walking into my sunroom to look out, where we look to the west and the north from our house, late in the afternoon, or even sometimes in the early summer evenings, when the whole landscape is just this amazing green. The green of the oaks, the green of the prairie, the green of the 80 acres of corn that my neighbors still farm. It’s like looking at something from an illuminated manuscript. I started calling it the “green hour.” That’s where that comes from.

Q: The book looks at five different areas where you’ve lived — including Pennsylvania, Vermont, California and western Oregon. How has living in these different areas influenced the book?

A: I was an unwilling transplant to Wisconsin. I came from the Pacific Northwest. Living in this beautiful, rural place summoned other places for me, most notably my beginning place, rural eastern Pennsylvania on Wild Run Farm, where I led an enchanted, somewhat isolated childhood. We left when I was 9 and moved to New York state ... and my mom died shortly after. Leaving a beloved place was associated with trauma. As an adult in my first marriage, I moved around. I lived in California and Oregon — both places are really important to me. I’ve had a lot of unplanned dislocations in my life, including coming to Wisconsin. Writing about this place was also a way of writing about other places that I have loved and lost — those became themes in the book.

Q: Do you think readers, after reading how you’ve connected with the land, will look for ways they can in their own areas?

A: Some of the most moving feedback to me has been from ... people who I didn’t know, who wrote to me about it. One person sent a letter to the Press ... they came out to Lake Kegonsa State Park, then went to Island Lake. Another woman, who lives in Stoughton, talked about how it evoked of her childhood in rural Wisconsin. A number of people have talked about the healing power of nature, crucial in the era of the Anthropocene. The natural world is such a wonderful teacher.

Q: The book is so focused on nature — do you have a favorite season in Wisconsin?

A: I guess I’d say fall and spring. Spring in Wisconsin, even after living here all these years, there’s nothing slow about it. It’s just Bang! One day it’s winter and the next day the Virginia Blue Bells are blooming. The last few days we’ve had the most amazing low-lying fog ... it’s so beautiful and mysterious. It’s like that line from Keats: “Season of mist and mellow fruitfulness.”

Q: Is there anything about “The Green Hour” that you want people to know that I haven’t asked about?

A: It’s a very personal book. The writing is very intimate in that I touch on life events, (such as) my mother dying when I was 9, a depressive episode when I was 36 and a divorce. Those are woven within the texture of the book. I do think that everyone’s intimate history is a contribution to the universal history. The book is my heart and soul, it’s my love song to places that have made me who I am. My hope is that the book is an invitation in thinking about that in the reader’s own life. (The book) seems to appeal to anybody who’s interested in the natural world, memories, the personal essay, that sort of wide-ranging audience.

Q: What are you working on next?

A: I’m still doing publicity for this book, but I’m working on another book of essays called “The Girl Inside.” It’s about female coming of age, another very personal book. I’m also working on a poetry collection called “The Zoologist’s Daughter.” My mom was a trained zoologist.