Lisa Avelleyra’s first book — a memoir about her recovery from alcoholism — opens with her lowest point: She’s literally laying on the floor after a multi-week drinking bender and is found by family and paramedics. The memoir, “Get Me to the Abbey,” then takes readers through her journey of recovery, including time spent in the hospital and at a rehabilitation center called “The Abbey.” An Iowan with Madison ties, Avelleyra will discuss her book during an event at Mystery to Me later this month.

Q: Could you start by telling readers a little about your background?

A: This is my first book. I have a degree in journalism. When I initially went to college, I thought I wanted to go into forestry ... but there’s a lot of science classes and I’m not really an outdoorsy person. My second semester I took a creative writing class and got some good feedback. Something clicked in my head. Then I shifted gears. I came back to Iowa and I went to school at the University of Iowa and eventually moved to Wisconsin and I did get my degree in journalism. I had an internship at the Cap Times and I got my first newspaper job at the daily in Baraboo. Eventually (after working at several newspapers), I ended up working for Half Price Books and I was there for eight years. I (then) worked for the Democratic Party and I started getting more administrative-type skills. I got a job at WHEDA and I’ve been in that type of work ever since.

Q: What inspired you to write a memoir?

A: Always, in the back of my mind, I wanted to write a book. But I was drinking this entire time and didn’t follow through on things. One of the gifts, besides my sobriety, to come out of my alcoholism ... was the writing of this book. I made the decision when I was at The Abbey. I was about halfway through (treatment). I had this one-on-one with one of the counselors ... he was asking me what I wanted to do when I was finished there. (Writing the memoir) just popped into my head. It just came over me: “I want to write about this.” I had a notebook with me and I would take notes. I would write down quotes. Right when I got out (of rehab), I started writing. It flowed out of me and it was also very therapeutic. Leaving The Abbey, it was scary. You’re in this world for a month and it’s safe, but you have to go back to your life. And my life without drinking — the idea of that was so daunting to me. The writing helped ... reinforce what had happened to me at The Abbey.

Q: The Abbey is a real monastery-turned-residential treatment facility in Bettendorf, Iowa. How much did the setting of this old monastery contribute to your recovery?

A: I think it was important. I was raised Catholic. When you grow up with it, some of it sticks with you. I think some of those Catholic things that bring me comfort (did so at the Abbey). I think the good Catholic things that I had retained, they were reborn and they helped me with the higher power element because I was resistant of that before. I think the setting helped with all of that.

Q: This Abbey differed a lot from the first place you were in rehab, correct?

A: Nothing against county-run programs, because we need them, but the setting wasn’t that great and also the clients ... a lot of them were forced there by the court. At The Abbey, people are there more voluntarily. I think that made a huge difference, too.

Q: What was your timeline for writing the book? When was it published?

A: I was in The Abbey in March of 2017 and I wrote the last word (of the memoir) on July 4, 2020. It took a while. I would say all of 2021 is when I was reaching out to agents. Then in November/December of 2021 I decided “I’m going to go the self-publishing route.” I just wanted to get it in book form. The very next day my sister saw a Madison Magazine story about a little publishing company in Mineral Point, Wis. (Little Creek Publishing and Book Design). I contacted (the owner) and it just went from there. It was wonderful.

Q: You have four sisters and several feature largely in the book, especially conversations you had during your recovery. How did they react to your book and how did you reconstruct those moments?

A: One of them complained she wasn’t in it more. I think they knew how helpful it was to me and my post-Abbey recovery. For the dialogue, some of it I do remember. I kind of have an uncanny memory. Even when I drank, I would still remember things, things that people talked about. (In the book) things I don’t remember, I would just sit back and put myself in that scenario and just have the conversation go on in my head. The memory — the drinking didn’t destroy all of it.

Q: Who do you hope to reach with your book?

A: When I first started writing it, I wanted it to be educational. For people who are struggling with addiction, but also for their family members, to help them understand it more through the eyes of my sisters. I also wanted it to be educational about the treatment process. That’s why I wanted to outline what happened to me in the hospital. I wanted to document all of that. I found, as I was writing it, especially as I got to The Abbey, even though the educational aspect of it remained, I wanted people to get to know this group of (counselors and residents) that just became so important to me and so integral to my getting better. They were so fun to write about.

Q: The book was released in August. What has the response been like?

A: I’ve gotten so much enthusiastic feedback. It’s been so rewarding and heartwarming. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it really has been special.

Q: Do you plan to write another book?

A: This one was so easy to write (so yes,) I decided to write another. At first, I was going to do a memoir again, of my early years. But I ran that by my agent (her sister Paula) and she poo-pooed it. So my favorite fiction are mysteries and I like spy and espionage type of things. I’ve always wanted to try (writing) a mystery. I did start ... it’s just 30 pages in. It’s not a formulaic mystery. There’s going to be a murder in it, but it’s not like the murder is in the beginning.