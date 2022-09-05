Author Q&A: A movement that surprised, and changed, the world

In the 1970s and 1980s, women office workers around the country started making it clear they wanted to be more than coffee-makers and lunch-fetchers. These women wanted pay raises and a working environment free of harassment.

As a result, the 9 to 5 National Association of Working Women women’s labor movement was born and eventually inspired a blockbuster movie starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Author Ellen Cassedy, one of the movement’s founders, whose recent book “Working 9 to 5: A Women’s Movement, a Labor Union and the Iconic Movie,” with a foreword by Jane Fonda, will be published Tuesday, gives readers details and perspective on the labor movement, and how those struggles and challenges are still relevant today.

Cassedy will discuss her new book with activist Ciara Fox, who leads the Fight for $15 organization in Wisconsin, during a virtual event at A Room of One’s Own bookstore Sept. 6.

Q: How do you describe the book “Working 9 to 5”?

A: “Working 9 to 5” is a first-person account of the movement of women office workers that started in the 1970s. We spread across the country ... eventually our headquarters became Milwaukee. The book came about because I began to feel there were a lot of people who could really benefit from our story. There’s a resurgence of on-the-job activism today that reminds me of where we were in the 1970s. Support for unions is soaring. Working women and men are encountering some of the same kinds of problems that we had. I feel that we’re hearing a lot of new voices and new workplace strategies. I hope the readers of my book will learn from my story and feel inspired to take their own path. When we got started ... feeling united as women and as workers, we went looking for people who had done it before. We found some great advisers, but we forged our own path.

Q: What is your background, both with the 9 to 5 movement and as a writer?

A: I was a leader of the 9 to 5 organization into the 1980s and then I became a speech writer for the Service Employees International Union. I ended up writing a book about my family origins in Jewish Lithuania and how a country recovers from genocide. Then in January 2017, when the Women’s March took place the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, I looked at the huge, huge crowd of women and it reminded me of the way it felt for me in the 1970s, when women who had never been to a meeting before, had never chaired a meeting, all of us started taking action in ways that surprised us and surprised the world.

Q: What kind of research did you do to write the book?

A: I got out my old diaries and old boxes of papers. And I went to archives in Boston, Chicago and Detroit, where the labor archives are. I looked through dozens of interviews with leaders of our organization and movement. It took a long time.

Q: Were you surprised with what some of your research showed?

A: One of my goals was to write a book like the kind of book I was hungry for when I started out in the (9 to 5) organization. What does it feel like to work on a team with other people day in and day out? I was determined to write a book that really, really conveyed the texture of everyday life (during that time). I think I expected to come down more on the side of “this was so hard,” but that’s not what I found, even in my diaries. I just felt transported by what a ball we had, how we loved each other and the changes we were seeing. It was so exciting. I even found a little slip of paper with a quote that said “In our youth, our hearts were touched with fire.” What a privilege it was to live in an era where I could be involved in actually making change.

Q: What kind of changes did you see?

A: We wrung millions of dollars in back pay and raises out of (corporations). We inspired Jane Fonda to make her movie “9 to 5.” (Dolly Parton’s song) “Working 9 to 5” became an anthem for working people everywhere. Managerial jobs opened up for college-educated women. Sexual harassment was declared illegal. A lot of bosses learned to get their own coffee. When we were getting started, women in their 60s would complain that men 30 years younger would call them “girl.” We put bosses on notice.

Q: How did the 9 to 5 movement turn into a movie? Did you work closely with Jane Fonda?

A: A lot of people don’t know that it was our movement that inspired the movie, not the other way around. Jane Fonda knew one of our leaders, Karen Nussbaum. (Fonda) was a celebrity who really listened. She had strong opinions and she was very on target. She was determined to not make a didactic movie, and quickly decided it had to be a comedy. She sent a team of writers to meet with our members.

Q: What were those meetings like?

A: At one meeting it was kind of stiff (until) one of the writers popped the question: “Have you ever thought of killing your boss?” There was a moment of silence ... and then the room exploded. Everyone had thought of killing their bosses. These fantasies went into the movie and really gave it life. At first, the studio moguls were not sure the movie was going to make it. We had to write a memo to them (saying) “1 in 3 working women is an office worker. We don’t see ourselves reflected on the screen. Make this movie and women will respond.” And they did. It was one of the biggest box office hits ever.

Q: What was it like seeing the movie on the big screen?

A: The atmosphere in the movie theater was electric. There’s one scene where Jane Fonda is sent into a room with a huge photocopier ... and paper starts flying out of different orifices of the machine. People would stand up in the theater and yell “push the stop button!” (That excitement for the movie) gave us a huge boost.

Q: What are some advancements and challenges that you still are seeing in the workplace?

A: So-called family issues are now part and parcel of many human resources departments and union contracts. Yet, while managerial jobs have opened up for some women, many women are stuck in the lowest-level jobs. I think in some ways it’s even harder to be a worker today than it was 50 years ago. It was a surprise back then that it took two jobs per family to put food on the table. Now it takes two jobs per worker. Rights on the job are still very weak for most workers. It’s scary to start organizing. What’s on the books is not the reality for most people and the law really needs to be strengthened.

Q: Ciara Fox from Wisconsin’s Fight for $15 will be joining you during your virtual discussion at A Room of One’s Own. How are your two causes connected?

A: The Fight for $15 is a very interesting initiative, similar to what we did in some ways. Traditionally, unions have gone workplace by workplace (to enact change). Fight for $15 targets a whole city at a time with the goal that the minimum wage should be $15 an hour. Ciara is part of that effort in Milwaukee.