Author Q&A: A Mennonite girl's journey to find her authentic self

Mary Alice Hostetter’s book “Plain: A Memoir of a Mennonite Girlhood,” published earlier this month by UW Press, depicts the challenges and successes of everyday life of a young Mennonite girl through poignant essays to which people inside and outside the Mennonite religion can relate.

“Part of every adolescent experience is coming to terms with that part of one’s upbringing we take with us and which we leave behind,” Hostetter said. “In some ways, (the book) has mythical overtones, going on a journey, finding people who help you along the way. It’s a little bit of a whole lot of things.”

Q: Congrats on the book. Can you describe it for our readers?

A: It’s partly a memoir in essays, in that a few of them, I think six or so, have been published as standalone essays. I think some of the reviewers have called it a “coming of age” memoir, which it is, but it deals with (growing up) as a Mennonite child in a large family in Lancaster, Pennsylvaina, in the 1950s and ‘60s. The book also looks at my coming to terms with finding my authentic self by accepting that I was a lesbian.

Q: The book tells about simple, everyday events that highlight the challenges and happy things of being a young Mennonite girl. How did you choose what to write about?

A: That I wish I could describe as a more scientific process than it actually was. Over the years, (writing) instructors would offer prompts and frequently the prompt for me would elicit childhood memories. I realized excavating that time really gave me a lot of wonderful material. When I would share it with other people in workshop classes, (they would say) “have you ever thought of putting these pieces together into a memoir or some sort of collection?” They felt fragmented, but I began to see there were filaments, strands that did connect. The family piece, the religion piece, feeling like a misfit piece. If there were a container for them, they might make some kind of sense and play off each other. Working toward that was a really fun process.

Q: Was it easy to access all the memories for the material you needed for the book? What did you use for inspiration?

A: My mother when she passed away entrusted me with 80 years of diaries. I felt I should do something with them. I edited them down to a book, which I had self-published. Those were really valuable source material to trigger memories. Most of (her diary entries) were about work and weather, interspersed with a baby being born or some other important event. It reminded me of day-to-day tasks on the farm and who came to visit and what children did at what ages. That really helped the process along for me. When she recorded something of note about me ... it was often for ... not following the rules.

Q: The book opens with you buying produce at a market from a young Mennonite girl and wondering what she was thinking, wanting to talk to her. Did that interaction inspire you to write a book or had you long known you wanted to write “Plain”?

A: That certainly was not a piece I had written before I was in the final stages of the memoir. I put (that essay) in and took it out, and put it back. I wasn’t sure of ... starting with the now and then going backward (through the book). After I wrote it, it really worked as a way to enter the book and give a perspective on where the reflective voice was coming from.

Q: An important tenant for Mennonites is peace and pacifism. What else do you think people need to know about Mennonites?

A: I hope it came through in the book that peace and pacifism are important to Mennonites, and that’s a part I take with me. I also admire their beliefs about simple living and a sense of community. The more progressive group of Mennonites, those who are part of Mennonite Church, USA no longer have strict rules about dress and are increasingly tolerant of gay marriage and gay clergy. The more conservative group, the group my parents would be a part of if they were still alive, still rigidly adhere to more traditional practices. There are many things about Mennonites that I respect — their efforts to feed the hungry and clothe the poor, to minister in so many ways to the needs of “the least of these.” If I was growing up in the current more tolerant Mennonite church, I wonder if I’d have any reason to leave or been so intent on escaping.

Q: You’ve written both fiction and nonfiction. Can you tell us a little more about your writing background?

A: I first declared I wanted to be a writer when I grew up at age 8 or 9. It’s certainly not a path that would have seemed to fit the Mennonite beliefs. One needs to do something to be of service. Women in that generation in our community could be a nurse or a teacher or a housewife. I majored in English and taught English, but all along the way I wrote. I mostly imagined myself being a fiction writer, because I couldn’t imagine writing about myself. I would take evening classes. It was something to help me figure out who I was and what I was thinking.

Q: Do you feel more drawn to fiction or nonfiction?

A: I do enjoy both, actually. Right now, I’m working on a novel, so I don’t have a huge letdown when this is all over. I love creating characters, but I also really love finding experiences or making sense of things that have happened ... putting them together in a way that’s really quite exciting for me.

Q: What are you working on next?

A: I’m working on a few essays that may or may not go anywhere. Something happens and I try to put it together in an essay. I’m juggling a few things at the same time. The thing I would like to commit to ... is getting the linked short stories I finished a few years ago published and getting the novel into a workable state.

Q: Can you tell us more about the novel?

A: I don’t want to jinx it. Right now, it’s a group of characters playing with each other. I think it’s going to be from two points of view, alternating chapters. I’ve never done that structure. It’s going to be set in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which is not Mennonite or Amish country.

Q: Anything you want to add that I haven’t asked about?

A: The last chapter of (“Plain”) is a piece that was published as a Modern Love essay (in The New York Times), which I think ... had a big role in changing the arc of the memoir. I didn’t deal with the coming-out piece of my story in the early first draft (of “Plain”). I had written that piece before I started working on the memoir. After the response I got from the essay, I thought, “that is a piece of the story, too.” It made it a far more compelling story, and more honest.