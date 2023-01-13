Author Q&A: A little-known history from Prairie du Chien

Author and Prairie du Chien native Mary Elise Antoine says Wisconsinites are surprised to learn there was slavery in their “free” state in the years before the Civil War.

In her latest book, “Enslaved, Indentured, Free: Five Black Women on the Upper Mississippi 1800-1850,” Antoine tells the story of five Black women living in Prairie du Chien and their path to freedom.

“Here, in this little community of 350 people, were five women who had quite an impact on enslaved people,” she said. Her book, published during the fall of 2022, is Antoine’s third with the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Q: Tell me a little about you. You live in Prairie du Chien, which is also where your book takes place, correct?

A: I was born and raised in Prairie du Chien. ... I’ve been around for a bit. I went to Marquette University and went to New York State University at Oneonta, and I have a master’s degree in history museum studies. I came back to Prairie du Chien and was curator at Villa Louis. I still do work for the site off and on. My interest has always been early history. When I came back to Prairie du Chien, I wanted to know more about the early history of Prairie du Chien — the late 1700s up to the time of the Civil War.

Q: What inspired you to write “Enslaved, Indentured, Free”?

A: When you grow up in a small community, there are always history stories that revolve throughout the community. One of the stories was about Marianne, who was a free Black woman that lived in Prairie du Chien in the early 1800s. I thought ... Marianne was an anomaly and I didn’t pay much attention. When I returned to Prairie du Chien, I was contacted by a professor who teaches law at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and she wanted to put together an exhibit on Dred and Harriet Scott because that was her area of interest. In the process of doing that, she introduced me to a set of documents (that showed) officers in the U.S. Army were allowed expenses for a private servant and horses. They submitted pay vouchers every month. Many (of the servants) were Black men and women. Some officers (used the term) “slave” or “my slave” (on the vouchers). One thing led to another and I started doing research on the enslaved people that were here. Slavery wasn’t legal in this part of the U.S., so why were there enslaved people in Prairie du Chien? It proved to be very interesting. I focused on these five women. Marianne was an older woman and free. It became obvious that Marianne had a lot of influence on these four Black women — all of whom were enslaved, and all of whom gained their freedom. (The book) focuses on these five women, one free, two indentured and two enslaved. One purchased her freedom, one was given her freedom and two went to court and filed freedom suits and gained their freedom.

Q: Does that mean the book has a happy ending?

A: In the end, life turned out well for these five women. They gained their freedom. They married, had children. In that respect, it was a happy ending. But then I think of their contemporaries who did not gain their freedom. (These five women) were fortunate, but they had to fight for it.

Q: Are people surprised to learn there were enslaved people in Wisconsin during this time?

A: People are totally floored because we teach in American history ... there were slave states and free states. There was (supposedly) no slavery in the free states. Well, I’m sorry, there was. I’ve dealt with this so long, you don’t realize what a moving history it is. I was surprised going through the pay vouchers at the number of Black men and women, and that doesn’t count children, that were enslaved and held here at Fort Crawford at Prairie du Chien.

Q: I read you used a lot of primary source materials to write the book. What kind of research did you do and how long did it take?

A: On the whole, (the research took) close to 15 years because it wasn’t focused on this directly. But once I sat down and decided to (write the book), it was ... a solid year of research. It’s primarily all original documents. Some were filed here in Prairie du Chien in the courthouse. All freedom suits that were filed in St. Louis are now online. I went to the National Archives in Washington, D.C., because the payroll records are located there. Patsey, one of the enslaved women, ended up in Iowa and some of the records are with the Iowa Historical Society.

Q: Are you still finding information about these women even though the book’s been published?

A: I’m still getting information — I never put anything aside. What has happened because of this, more descendants of these women have come in contact with me. In fact, we did a special book opening in Prairie du Chien ... and I had descendants from Courtney, Patsey and Marianne here. I even had descendants of Native American heritage come because Courtney had an older child who ended up living with the Dakota and married a Dakota woman.

Q: Are you working on a new project?

A: I focused on these five (women) because there was so much information I could gather on them. (While doing that) I found there were other people enslaved here in Prairie du Chien so there’s other information (about people who were enslaved) in what is now Portage. There might be adjunct information ... possibly an article.

Q: Do you expect to do another project with Wisconsin Historical Society Press?

A: Yes, the Press is looking to do a book on Villa Louis, but from a woman’s point of view. It was really the women who held the family home together. It was also the women who preserved the house so it could become a historical site.