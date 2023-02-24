Sun Prairie resident Dannelle Gay describes her book as a “passport to fun in the Badger State” and with the title “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” it seems an apt description.

The book contains the expected spots that can’t be ignored: “Eat a Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puff” and “Ride an Original Wisconsin Ducks”; but it also includes some more obscure locations, such as “Get a Bowl of Booyah at the Booyah Shed” and “Discover Dr. Evermor’s Forevertron.”

“It’s a tough job, eating your way through the state,” said Gay, a chef and travel writer. “It was a challenging book to write. I tried to find some ... hidden gems.”

“100 Things to Do in Wisconsin” is the first of three Midwest travel books Gay has coming out this year. She’s chosen to use this book as a philanthropy project and through her different book-signing events this spring, Gay plans to donate more than $500,000 to nonprofits in Wisconsin, including food pantries, libraries, veterans and nonprofit tourism programs.

Her book launch event in early April will be a fundraiser for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

“Everything is going up for the average family,” Gay said. “The food pantry is the first thing (a family) can go to almost instantly for help. I’d love to write a huge check to the (Sun Prairie Emergency) Food Pantry.”

Q: You have an interesting background. You were a chef?

A: I guess once you’re a chef you’re always a chef. I had a restaurant and catering company with my mom for 10 years (Tobie’s Cafe and Cardinal Catering in Sun Prairie). You work hard in a restaurant business. Eighty-hour weeks — everything from scrubbing toilets to doing taxes. I really appreciate the restaurant industry so much.

Q: What did you do after leaving the restaurant industry?

A: We had our house for quite some time, it was a 1,100-square-foot home in Sun Prairie. It was time to upscale to a bigger home. The difference in what we wanted to buy and what we could sell our house for was $40,000. I created a blog “Operation40K.com” (documenting our savings journey) and we saved $40,000 in less than a year. That led me to speak (about how to save money) at libraries all over Wisconsin. It’s been almost eight years that we’ve lived in the (new) house.

Q: So your savings blog evolved into your food and travel writing platform?

A: (I took my original blog) and created the “Traveling Cheesehead.” With COVID, the whole world shut down ... you weren’t taking trips. After about two weeks, I talked to my friend Sara, co-owner of Midwest Travel Writer Network. (I suggested) what if we each wrote about our state as a chapter and did a book on the Midwest States? “Midwest Roadtrip Adventures” became a best-selling book amid the global pandemic. (We also wrote) “Midwest State Park Adventures,” which comes out later this year. Since then I’ve hosted two different TV shows ... collaborated on projects, freelanced for different sites ... this book seemed like a great fit. I just love the Midwest — all the gems we find in our own backyard. It’s just amazing what’s a short drive away.

Q: How did you decide on a list of 100 things for Wisconsin?

A: My first list was over 250. I had a lot in the perimeter of the state — in Madison and Milwaukee. I was calling different convention and visitors’ bureaus. After the fifth or sixth one, (they mentioned they were) all going to the same conference — the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism. (I attended and) that’s where I connected with a lot of different people. That’s what helped fine-tune my list a little bit. It’s hard, you have to balance the state. I could have done 100 things in Madison or Dane County.

Q: Your book mentions many places people who live in — and outside — Wisconsin know. But there are some obscure ones. How did you pick the right mix of what to feature?

A: I heard them say how Wisconsin got the least amount of federal Tourism Relief dollars than any other Midwest state. I thought about having a restaurant and working my fanny off. When you go somewhere, like a living history museum ... half the time people there are volunteers. All these amazing places weren’t getting federal relief dollars. That shifted my focus a little more to these fun, nonprofit things, so I hunted some of these out.

Q: What are some of your favorites?

A: In Wisconsin, I had to eat at a supper club. I managed to do one with a feature and mention a few other ones that we love. Cantafio’s Buckhorn Steakhouse of Beaver Dam offers free meals to veterans ... (some) don’t ever take the free meal. I’m going to be doing a book-signing there on Memorial Day and all profits will go to the Wounded Warrior Project in their late son Ryan’s name. They are a Gold Star family, meaning they are immediate family members of a fallen soldier who died while serving during a time of conflict.

Agri-tourism is a huge thing in Wisconsin. Smaller farmers have to find a way to stay relevant and make a profit. At Perlick Distillery in Sarona ... instead of farm to fork, it’s farm to glass. It’s incredible vodka made by a multi-generational family. In the 1930s, 10 shovel-nosed steamers (were constructed). Two of them are in museums; seven are unaccounted for; and in Spooner is the railroad where you can ride in the “Mark Twain Zephyr.” They got it, they refurbished it and this year it’s open.

Q: How long did it take to write “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin?”

A: The writing part took two weeks. I usually do 5,000 to 10,000 words a day. They gave me six months, maybe nine months. It wasn’t a tough deadline. It gave me plenty of time to peruse the state and experience things I needed to add.