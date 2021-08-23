As COVID causes authors to cancel live events, Wisconsin Book Festival adds web sessions

After planning a return to largely in-person and indoor events, Wisconsin Book Festival coordinators are once again moving to more online events as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Dane County and across the Midwest.

"At one point this year we had 47 authors confirmed for in-person events and now that number has gone to below 20," said Conor Moran, director of the Wisconsin Book Festival.

"I've definitely seen authors who were interested and eager to come earlier in the summer who have rethought their travel … and what their (book) tour is going to look like," Moran said.

As a result, many of those events are being moved to online appearances.

Minnesota author William Kent Krueger, who was planning an in-person event later this month to promote his new book "Lightning Strike," not associated with the festival, decided last week to cancel his plans.

"This morning, as a result of the meteoric rise in COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the Delta variant, I decided to cancel all my in-person events, which includes my appearance in Madison," Krueger said in an email. "With this virus, things change with the speed of a lightning strike."