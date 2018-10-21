In her new book, “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,” California author Anne Lamott compares the brevity of life to free theater in the park: “glorious and tedious; full of wonder and often hard to understand.”
Her bestselling non-fiction books are infused with these types of observations, her faith, and bits of wisdom, her own and that of others.
Lamott, who is appearing Friday at the Orpheum Theater, has also written seven novels, and the 1995 classic book on writing, “Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life.”
In “Almost Everything,” which came out Tuesday, Lamott referenced the urge she sometimes has to jump off a rooftop or jump out of a moving car. But she’s not exactly suicidal, and she’s not taking medication for depression. What she’s afflicted with is a serious anxiety disorder, she said in a recent phone conversation from what she calls the “funkily delicious” home in Marin County she shares with fiancé Neal Allen.
“I think half of the people that read the book will go, ‘Oh yeah. I thought that was just me.’ Or have thought about turning the wheels of the car into an oncoming truck,” she said. “I think half the people will think, ‘Who hasn’t?’ ”
Q: In your piece in the October issue of National Geographic magazine, “Show Up With Hope: Anne Lamott’s Plan for Facing Adversity,” you said something that I’m sure resonated with many people: “I don’t presume to say what capital-T Truth is. But I do know my truth, and it’s this: Everyone I know, including me, has lived through devastating times at least twice, through seemingly unsurvivable loss. And yet we have come through because of the love of our closest people, the weird healing properties of time, random benevolence, and, of course, our dogs.”
I just found that to be so true. It is for me, and as we age, it seems like everyone I know has gone through, like you say, at least two crushingly devastating situations or losses.
A: I know that part of the mixed blessing of getting older is that you have lost somebody. You’ve lost more than one person maybe and you get that message that life is really short and to be here for it. And second of all, you’re seeing people who were given such an excruciating burden to bear and they did it, and they did it with a lot of support, and they did it one day at a time, and they did it against all odds and they came through. And there are certain losses you never get over, of course, but they’re not broken bones anymore. There are things that are going to make you limp for the rest of your life, but they’re weight bearing again. And when you’ve seen that up close, when you’ve seen people come through, it just changes everything you know about life.
Q: I know from your books that you’ve faced some pretty significant losses. What do you consider your two most devastating losses or things that you’ve gone through?
A: I lost these two people. My dad (writer Kenneth Lamott) when I was 25, and then my friend Pammy when I was 38. And those were kind of end-of-the-world losses. And then my son Sam and I have been through — he just had seven years clean and sober, but we went through the years before that, which were pretty awful — pretty scary when you don’t know if your child’s going to come through his own hero’s journey. I would say those were the three most terrible times in my life.
Q: I found your description of your tough love approach with Sam to be interesting because I have friends who had to do the same thing. Other people often can’t understand that it’s the only thing that sometimes ever works.
A: I mean we think our help is so helpful, but before he got into recovery, I was just pouring my “help” into him. If you were here, you’d see I’m making air quotes. What I thought was best or what I tried to get him to do or what I tried to get him to see or any of that. And of course you’ve seen it. They just get worse and worse and then they have to really resist you because they’re fighting for their life and their autonomy and integrity and your help isn’t helpful. I’ve learned to stop ‘air quote’ helping so much. I certainly don’t give very much advice anymore because unless someone asks me, it’s kind of disrespectful to try to get somebody to see things your way when they’re on their own journey with their own higher power, their own belief system in place, their own everything.
And then who would I be to say to someone, “Well, if I were you, I would try doing more of this, or less of that,” or, whatever my particular words of wisdom were that day. So if someone asks, I’m really glad to listen, and I’m really glad to share my experience, but if they don’t, boy, there’s a great acronym in recovery: WAIT — “Why Am I Talking?” And that has saved me so many times — to just listen to my child or to my beloved friends and not start talking or texting.
I (was) always trying to fix and save and rescue and it didn’t work when I was a little girl, and I was a big girl helper, and it doesn’t help at 64.
Q: But your books are full of help for people who are looking for it.
A: Well, they’re mostly stories. You know, I do love stories and I just say, through this book and every book, that we’re saved by stories, you know, and (author) Barry Lopez said, “Sometimes we need a story more than we need food.” And I absolutely live by that. I’ve been saved by stories, but I haven’t been saved by people’s advice.
Q: You have this incredible section in “Almost Everything” about the power of books and how reading can really save you. You call books the “ultimate secret weapon.” You say it’s because of books that you have “survived being here at all.” What besides books got you through your hard times?
A: Well, I’m a believer so I believe in grace as this spiritual WD-40 that unsticks me and unclenches me, and I believe in grace as water wings and as second winds when we’re really just done, when we have no more to offer. I believe in grace and most frequently I experienced grace in my community of my three or four friends. I experienced a lot of help at church. Kind of reminds me of what I already believe. And you know, I go to church when I might be really strung out or upset or, you know, devastated. And I sit there and sing with my communities — it’s a tiny church of like 35 people. We sing and we hug and we listen. And I kind of smite my own forehead and go, “Oh, that’s right. You know, God’s got it.” And I’m not in charge of much of anything anymore except, you know, feeding the animals who don’t have opposable thumbs. And I’m not in charge of all these things I sometimes wish I were in charge of. So friends, church, staying sober, and the dogs.
Q: A recent interview with you I read in Publishers Weekly talks about how your cat went missing. Has your cat come back?
A: No, not yet. It’s been two months.
Q: Sorry to ask about that. I know you teach Sunday school and it seems like your class size is really small. Like sometimes there’s just two kids in the class. How many kids usually show up?
A: There were none on Sunday ... It’s always a mix of little kids and teenagers. There’s someone who takes the really little ones, but I might have two 7-year-olds and Jax, my grandson, who’s 9, and then two 18-year-olds. So there’s no system in place and it’s such a tiny church that we don’t know who will show up. But whoever shows up, I feed ‘em and I teach them these really simple lessons about how loved they are.
Q: I had a friend years ago who used to like to say “Life is an inside job.” When I came across that line, that “peace of mind” is an “inside job,” in one of your books, I realized where he got it.
A: It’s a very famous line in recovery. It’s a recovery line. It’s just that you can’t buy serenity or fulfilledness, or, you know, nothing you can buy or date or shove in there will fill the Swiss-cheese holes or the God-shaped holes, or whatever you want to call them, but that it’s an inside job. It’s about radical self love and self respect, not thinking that you need the world’s respect to feel differently. You know, the world’s respect wears off or comes at a price. So it’s an inside job. We always go around saying that.
Q: OK. So maybe he didn’t get that from you. He got that in recovery. How many years have you been sober?
A: 32.
Q: And I know you don’t want to give advice, but what’s the best way for other people who want to get there?
A: Oh, ask around. Ask the sober people you know how they got sober, but the main thing, the most important thing, is realizing you want help and doing the awful, awful thing of picking up the 200-pound phone and calling someone you know who’s sober, or if you’re bulimic, or whatever your disorder is, and saying, “Got a minute?” And it’s just picking up the phone and reaching out and saying, “I know that you were anorexic. I know that you were an alcoholic, or using prescription pills and you don’t anymore, right?” Believe me. That’s all you have to say. They will tell you exactly what to do.