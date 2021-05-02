Ann Garvin's latest novel explores complex relationships and drooly dogs

Q: In going through your website, you seem to have a pretty active blog. Do you find that a good way to stay connected to readers?

A: It has kept people aware that I am out there writing. When I was working full-time at the university and the kids were little and I was a single mother, it took me a long time to get a book out. The only way I could keep in touch with people or keep people interested in my voice was to do a newsletter. I write one blog post per month. It’s been nice. When I first started the blog, each update was like sending it out into a world of crickets. Now I receive some really lovely responses.

Q: How long have you been writing full-time?

A: Just recently. My first career was in nursing, and I have a Ph.D. in exercise physiology and psychology. I taught Health for almost 30 years. Writing fiction is a new-ish career for me. In 2018 I experienced a host of challenges and decided it was time to write full-time. I still teach at Drexel University in their Masters of Fine Arts program, but I teach writing there.

Q: What are you working on next?