One might think that when Julie Schumacher walks into a roomful of her colleagues in the English department at the University of Minnesota, everybody goes quiet.
After all, Schumacher has had a great time poking fun at a fictional English department in her last two novels. “Dear Committee Members,” 2014, which won the Thurber Prize for American Humor, was a book entirely made out of fictional letters of recommendation written by Jason Fitger, a hapless, failed novelist turned English professor.
Her new book, “The Shakespeare Requirement,” is more of a traditionally structured novel. It revisits the travails of Fitger, now the chair of his department, as he deals with administrators who think resources should be directed away from the arts and toward more profitable departments like economics. While very funny, the book takes a sobering look at the state of higher education. Schumacher is well aware of the controversy at UW-Stevens Point over a plan to eliminate humanities majors, part of a larger struggle over the role of the arts on college campuses.
Schumacher, who is coming to Spring Green to read at Arcadia Books on Aug. 20, talked about the assault on arts in higher education, why she decided to write a traditional novel this time around, and why her colleagues really like her despite her satire. Really.
Why do you deside to revisit poor Jason?
He just stuck in my head. I wasn’t thinking of doing a sequel of any kind. But then I just kept thinking of the end of the first book, when he becomes department chair. What would that be like? How would that go for him? I became very fond of him.
There are some people who read the books who felt that he was 100 percent ass. There was nothing redeemable about him. But I always felt like there was something Quixote-like about him. He lacks all tact, all diplomatic skills, but he cares about the things that matter. I kind of fell in love with him and want to stick with him.
How did you decide to continue that adventure, and why did you decide to write it as a straightforward novel rather than another epistolary one?
That was from a painful discussion initially with my editor. I was trying to find another form, because I had so much fun with the form last time. Initially I thought I could write it as a sort of chair’s log. He would keep tabs on what happened on his first year. Eventually it seemed to be hitting a sort of dead end. So I started all over. I had two versions of the book going at one particular time.
How did you think the book changed going from one form to another?
Even though (the first book) was very restrictive because of the form, there was a huge freedom in having those restrictions. There were so many things I didn’t have to decide. Whereas with the second one, there were millions of doors open to me, and I could go through any one of them.
What is it about campus satires that are so appealing?
It’s a weird world. Academia is a strange little world. Lots of people are eccentric, but eccentrics and obsessives tend to gather in academia. There are people who followed one thing as far as it possibly could go.
What do you think about the ongoing struggle going on about the role of arts degrees, with some critics saying universities should focus more on "marketable" degrees?
It’s great to send women who are non-white into the STEM fields. But not everybody is a STEM student. Just to implying that every undergrad in the country should go galloping into the engineering department is absurd.
I don’t think people should be narrowly educated. When I take my car in to get it fixed, I hope that the auto mechanics there got the chance to study something other than auto mechanics. I hope they got to learn about politics and art. Everyone deserves the chance to immerse themselves in the arts and the humanities. Vocational education is not all of education.
How will the debate over the role of humanities in higher education play out, do you think?
I just think that it’s not businesses, but students and their parents are discovering that you can’t assume that if your undergrad gets a business degree, they’ll graduate, get that job at 3M and be there for life. People who are more broadly educated in a number of disciplines are going to be better prepared for a job market that’s changing in ways we can’t imagine.
There was a study that said that out of college, business majors earn quite a bit more than English majors. But eventually they catch up. They find their way.
Are you well-liked among your colleagues? Do they stop talking when you enter the room?
(Laughs) My department right now — we have a terrific department chair and it’s extremely functional. It’s kind of miraculous. When I started writing the second book, some of my colleagues said I should have a suggestion box on my door, because everybody’s going to want to contribute their weird stories. They’re all behind it.