A treasure hunt in the Driftless Area frames Sue Berg's first work of fiction

A: We go back and forth. My sons live in La Crosse. We kind of like to go on drives with no destination. My husband has lived here all his life … he knows every back road and quarry. He’s really into the geography of it, too.

A: I wrote a family memoir in 2011 about my dad and my mom. It was just basically for a very small audience. It was called “Solid Roots and Strong Wings.” My dad was a very talented man. A Renaissance man. He was a wood carver, a stone layer, a hunter, a musician … he just did everything. Whatever he did, he did well. I’m really thankful for the way I was raised.

A: First of all, I was petrified. I thought, I really don’t know if I can do this. (Then I came across) the book “Shut Up and Write,” by Judy Bridges who lives in Milwaukee. Her writing seminars are so popular that it’s very hard to get into them. Her premise is you will never write anything unless you sit down and write it. You can’t fix something that is not there. (For my novels) I have to have some kind of nugget … like this old treasure (in “Driftless Gold”). I just started with the first chapter and every day I would write something … even if it was just one paragraph. I’m the fly by the seat of your pants kind of writer. That leaves me open for more options. Sometimes I write myself into a corner. Most of the time, though, it works out.