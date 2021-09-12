A treasure hunt in the Driftless Area frames Sue Berg's first work of fiction

An article about a lost Wisconsin treasure read while in graduate school years ago is at the crux of author Sue Berg’s first mystery “Driftless Gold” published earlier this year.
Berg, a retired teacher and avid mystery reader, has set her book in the Driftless Area around La Crosse — highlighting the unique geography and caves as she weaves her mystery about buried treasure. “Driftless Gold” is the first in a series.
Q: What is your background and your connection to Wisconsin?
A: I’m from up by Eau Claire, near Menominee. I grew up there. My first teaching job was in Viroqua. I met my husband and he was a local boy. We raised our kids here, had a farm and we’re still here. I think the Driftless Area is starting to come into its own. People are starting to wake up and see how it’s a cool area. It is a very unique geological area and the beauty of it is just incredible. That is where I wanted to put my series. I wanted to highlight this area. The people are very practical, down-to-earth kind of people.
Q: Where did the concept for “Driftless Gold” come from?
A: The whole nugget of this book came about a long time ago. I was in graduate school at UW-La Crosse. I was in the archives doing some reading and I came upon this article. It was about this gold shipment that supposedly was stolen and hidden in the hills (of Wisconsin’s Driftless Area) and never found. I think there’s something about hidden treasure (that’s interesting to people). Look at all the effort we’ve put into going into the ocean and searching for remnants of the Titanic. There are many clubs in Wisconsin that are treasure hunting clubs. That was a very interesting aspect that I did not know. (I thought) “Yeah, you should write a mystery about that.” I retired from teaching and (my husband) said, “You don’t have any more excuses now.”
Q: Do you spend much time in the Driftless Area when writing your books?
A: We go back and forth. My sons live in La Crosse. We kind of like to go on drives with no destination. My husband has lived here all his life … he knows every back road and quarry. He’s really into the geography of it, too.
Q: “Driftless Gold” is your first book of fiction, but you previously wrote nonfiction, correct?
A: I wrote a family memoir in 2011 about my dad and my mom. It was just basically for a very small audience. It was called “Solid Roots and Strong Wings.” My dad was a very talented man. A Renaissance man. He was a wood carver, a stone layer, a hunter, a musician … he just did everything. Whatever he did, he did well. I’m really thankful for the way I was raised.
Q: What steps did you take to write your mystery novel?
A: First of all, I was petrified. I thought, I really don’t know if I can do this. (Then I came across) the book “Shut Up and Write,” by Judy Bridges who lives in Milwaukee. Her writing seminars are so popular that it’s very hard to get into them. Her premise is you will never write anything unless you sit down and write it. You can’t fix something that is not there. (For my novels) I have to have some kind of nugget … like this old treasure (in “Driftless Gold”). I just started with the first chapter and every day I would write something … even if it was just one paragraph. I’m the fly by the seat of your pants kind of writer. That leaves me open for more options. Sometimes I write myself into a corner. Most of the time, though, it works out.
Q: “Driftless Gold” was published in April, and you’re already writing the sixth book?
A: I’ve written five, not that they’re ready for publishing, but I’ve started my sixth. I just keep writing as I’m publishing this one. I’m working on something new. I have to keep writing or I feel like I’m getting rusty. I hate to stop. I thought about maybe doing a middle school mystery series, possibly with Paco, the black lab in “Driftless Gold.” I was a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher for years. I know that age. I thought about a character with a disability who’s really good out in the woods and he’s so observant. That (character) is based on my grandson. I wanted to use someone with a disability that could be a hero.
Q: There is a similar character in “Driftless Gold” named Jamie who has Asperger’s, but is extremely knowledgeable about treasure hunting and helps with the investigation. What was your inspiration for that character?
A: His character was based on a student that I had. He was very smart, but he was very socially awkward. I wanted to put somebody in this story who is a little different but very smart. There are people like that out there and sometimes we just minimize them. (Jamie) is kind of a thorn in (main character) Detective Jim Higgin’s side, a know-it-all kid, but he does know a lot of stuff.
Q: At the center of your mystery is a treasure hunt for gold in the bluffs near La Crosse. Do you collect artifacts?
A: I don’t do treasure hunting. My grandkids have a metal detector and they have a blast … (but) I’m not into treasure hunting. There’s something about the human condition that seeks that unknown, maybe I could find something really, really awesome. I’ve never really been to a treasure hunters’ meeting, but I watched some YouTube videos. There’s been quite a few really interesting finds in the river beds in La Crosse.
Q: I noticed the main character — Detective Jim Higgins is a fairly religious man. I was wondering what inspired you to give his character that dimension?
A: He is religious, and I thought, there aren’t very many characters in crime mysteries that are. I just wanted his faith to be sort of a tool that he uses in his work and I think it keeps him balanced. His faith is always something that he relies on to help him make sense of evil and of doing the good thing and choosing the good thing.
Q: There’s something about Wisconsin that seems to make it an ideal setting for mystery novels and series. Do you agree and what do you think it is?
A: People lump the Midwest into this boring fly-over place. Wisconsin … its geography and the culture that goes with it … there’s this flavor that each part of the state has, which makes for very interesting writing.