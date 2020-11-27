A former firefighter conquers the resistance of writing

Renz grew up in Madison on Ellenwood Drive near the intersection of what is now East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road. When he was a child, farmland was pervasive in his neighborhood and East Towne Mall didn’t exist.

Both his father and grandfather worked at Oscar Mayer and after graduating from East High School in 1969 with a C- average, Renz bounced around working as a cook at a hotel, driving a cattle truck and had stints at Ray-O-Vac and Frito Lay before being hired at Oscar Mayer in late 1971. In fall 1972 he enrolled at UW-Madison, got good grades and even considered medical school but graduated with a degree in zoology.

He applied with pharmaceutical and research companies, but when nothing panned out he went back to Oscar Mayer in late 1976. After a strike at the plant left him with no money, he applied as a firefighter and was hired in 1979 by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He retired at the rank of captain and was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire & Police Hall of Fame, located in Superior. He and his wife, Paula, moved to a subdivision on the west side of Rock Lake in Lake Mills in 2008.

But despite his long career, Renz never really considered writing true stories from his firefighting days. Instead, he was drawn to fiction that accurately portrays the profession, its environment and social surroundings.

“You have to go with what really gets your juices flowing and storytelling is what really triggered me,” Renz said. “I just really love the idea of developing characters, developing scenes and how that would come just out of nowhere. Most days of writing are pretty darn frustrating, but when you get that good day when everything flows and the words are coming out and the characters are coming to you it’s like the story comes through you, not from you. And that is such an amazing feeling when that starts happening because you’re not logically writing the story, you’re almost experiencing the story.”

