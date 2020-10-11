Wisconsin Book Festival: In her debut novel, Kiley Reid explores interracial relationships

Kiley Reid, 33, is the debut author of “Such a Fun Age,” a novel that revolves around awkward relationships and race that has been long-listed for the Booker Prize. Reid will appear as part of a virtual event with this month’s Wisconsin Book Festival.
Q: In “Such a Fun Age,” Emira, is an African American woman in her mid-20s struggling to figure out what she wants to do with her life and career. She babysits for a white family and soon begins to seriously date a white man. You’ve made it clear that Emira isn’t you, but did you know all along that you wanted to write a book about interracial relationships?
A: Whenever I start out writing something, I never start out with the issue. One of my favorite professors at (the University of) Iowa would say “You can’t issue your way into a plot.” I always knew I really wanted an awkward relationship with three people. (This is achieved) with Emira, Kelley (her boyfriend) and Alix (the mom for whom she babysits). I think three is this magical storytelling number. When I’m reading a modern fiction story, I want it to reflect the world we’re living in. For me, it’s the story that really comes first.
Q: Narration throughout the book goes back and forth between Alix, the mom, and Emira, the sitter, which allows the reader to see the hard truths of each character. What led you to write it that way?
A: When I first started writing the novel, I almost wrote journal entries for each of the characters ... telling Alix’s story in list format. Close third-person point of view is where I really feel comfortable (as a writer). I think the two perspectives are a way for me to show these characters when they’re in private as opposed to when they are in public ... (and) allow for uncomfortable truths of these characters.
Q: While on the surface the two women seem very different — Alix, a white, working mom of two and Emira, an African American 20 something without a full-time job — yet both are vulnerable characters. Do you feel they have deeper things in common?
A: They are both very concerned with how people view them as professional adults. Emira feels left behind (with her career) and Alix feels she’s been taken out of New York (when the family moves to Philadelphia). I think it’s interesting because Alix is a bit more of an easy target for someone who wants to be seen a certain way (especially through social media platforms such as Instagram). Emira is not on the Internet because she does not want people to see that side of her.
Q: I read that in the book you were trying to make characters that wanted to help, but at the same time weren’t willing to look at the bigger issues, specifically of race. Can you expand on that?
A: Something I think is very, very unfortunate is how individualism operates within a capitalist society. (There is the perception) that all you have to do to fight climate change is recycle your water bottle, where huge, huge, companies are responsible for 80% of carbon emission. (People think) “don’t be racist with the people around you and you’ll be fine” ... and that’s just not true. It’s so isolated to the individual experience.
Q: This book came out in 2019 — what has the last year been like?
A: I was so fortunate to get about four weeks of a book tour (before the pandemic hit). I visited 20 cities in January and London right before everything shut down. The book tour was really incredible and touching in a way that I didn’t expect it to be. Book people are just very, very kind. Then we were very, very grounded (which was followed) by incidents of police brutality and (demonstrations) by Black Lives Matter. I think a lot of black artists felt a very confusing rush as people wanted to consume black art. In one way, that’s great. On the other hand, it’s difficult because the way to black equality is not through consumption. You can’t buy your way to racial equality. There are complicated feelings there, as well as people approaching your book as a pedagogical tool.
Q: Is the book still being considered for a film adaptation?
A: Yes, the book has been acquired by Lena Waithe and Sight Unseen Pictures. I will be executive producing it. I am leaving the screenwriting to the experts. I really love film and TV and I think it’s another language and I’m so excited for the experts to do what they do. I remember when I workshopped the novel and a girl friend said “I’ve cast the entire book.”
Q: What’s next for you?
A: I taught undergraduate workshops at the University of Iowa and since then have done smaller workshops at boarding schools. I’m under contract with Putnam for novel number two, but I do take my time. Right now, I feel like I’m in the beginning phase of my novel writing. I don’t see myself ever not writing about class dynamics, awkward moments and way more characters that identify as women.
