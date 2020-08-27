Racial justice, gender, feminism, immigration on Wisconsin Book Festival menu

In her new book, "Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose," she "unapologetically declares her pride in her black heritage, while exploring the enduring impact of the twin sins of racism and white nationalism," according to HarperCollins Publishers.

This year, besides getting Giovanni's insights into racial justice, the festival is hosting Booker prize nominees Kiley Reid and Brandon Taylor. The full schedule is available here: wisconsinbookfestival.org.

"We have conversations about gender issues and white supremacy and feminism and immigration, all sorts of different things. And those are all wrapped up in these incredibly timely and great books," Moran said.

"Terry Tempest Williams, who was here years ago is going to be the ending keynote of the fall celebration," he said. "Her books are personal essays about climate and about life and about aging ... all wrapped up in one thing."

In the weeks following the cancellation of in-person appearances, Moran said he quickly transitioned to "this new world." Since April 4, the festival has done about 20 online events, including some this summer that weren't on the schedule.