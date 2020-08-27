 Skip to main content
Racial justice, gender, feminism, immigration on Wisconsin Book Festival menu
top story
WISCONSIN BOOK FESTIVAL

Racial justice, gender, feminism, immigration on Wisconsin Book Festival menu

Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni, 77, once called the "Poet of the Black Revolution," says she highly recommends old age. "It’s fun," she wrote when she was 71.

The lineup for this year's Wisconsin Book Festival was released Thursday and it came as a big relief for festival director Conor Moran to let his secrets out.

It's the day the festival "stops living in my head and people get to see what I've been working on for five months," Moran said.

It's the day he gets to announce that poet Nikki Giovanni is appearing, even though he's known since May.

Giovanni "appearing" is a bit of misnomer because the free festival, running Oct. 15-17, is taking place online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Book Festival has grown from its inception in 2002, becoming a year-round celebration that in past years has been highlighted by a four-day fall weekend, which this year is being condensed into three days.

Giovanni, 77, once called the "Poet of the Black Revolution," says on her website she highly recommends old age. "It’s fun," she wrote when she was 71.

The Virginia Tech professor, who's making her book festival appearance on Oct. 15, is the author of three New York Times bestsellers and has been awarded an unprecedented seven NAACP Image Awards. She's also been nominated for a Grammy and has been a finalist for the National Book Award.

After the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings, one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, Giovanni delivered a chant-poem to memorialize the 32 victims.

"Make Me Rain"

In her new book, "Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose," Nikki Giovanni "unapologetically declares her pride in her black heritage, while exploring the enduring impact of the twin sins of racism and white nationalism," according to HarperCollins Publishers.

In her new book, "Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose," she "unapologetically declares her pride in her black heritage, while exploring the enduring impact of the twin sins of racism and white nationalism," according to HarperCollins Publishers.

This year, besides getting Giovanni's insights into racial justice, the festival is hosting Booker prize nominees Kiley Reid and Brandon Taylor. The full schedule is available here: wisconsinbookfestival.org.

"We have conversations about gender issues and white supremacy and feminism and immigration, all sorts of different things. And those are all wrapped up in these incredibly timely and great books," Moran said.

"Terry Tempest Williams, who was here years ago is going to be the ending keynote of the fall celebration," he said. "Her books are personal essays about climate and about life and about aging ... all wrapped up in one thing."

In the weeks following the cancellation of in-person appearances, Moran said he quickly transitioned to "this new world." Since April 4, the festival has done about 20 online events, including some this summer that weren't on the schedule.

Moran said the festival is attracting about the same, if not slightly larger, audiences as it has seen or would expect to see in person. He's also able to track where people are through the Crowdcast platform the festival is using to live stream its events.

The audience is still coming mostly from Madison and surrounding areas, which Moran appreciates since that's the group he's trying to reach with his programming.

Attendance is up about 15% over last year. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, a former minority leader in the Georgia House, appeared via Crowdcast in June, and became the biggest event the festival's ever done.

With 1,668 people, that appearance beat the festival's previous largest event, which was Margaret Atwood ("The Handmaid’s Tale") with about 1,100 people in 2017. The first 600 people to request Abrams' new book, "Our Time Is Now," got a free copy of it since Abrams' appearance was the 2020 Cheryl Rosen Weston Memorial Lecture, and Rosen Weston left a bequest that covered the cost of the books.

In a 25-hour period, the festival offered Abrams, Salman Rushdie ("The Satanic Verses") and hosted its "Lunch for Libraries" event with food writer Mark Bittman, for a total of 2,500 people. "It was absolutely astonishing," Moran said.

While the fall festival is scaled back to 16 events, this year it's not programming against itself as its done in the past, forcing festival-goers to choose between three, four or five events happening at the same time. Moran always tried to avoid putting the same type of subject matter in the same time slot, but book lovers still often had to make tough choices.

This year, with the presidential election coming up, Moran knows he has a "tight little window of time to have people's attention."

+17 Photos: Hundreds of protesters gather Tuesday in Madison in wake of Kenosha police shooting

Wisconsin Book Festival

What: Wisconsin Book Festival’s online fall celebration

When: October 15–17

Cost: Free

Some highlights:

• Seven-time NAACP Image Award winner Nikki Giovanni, the first recipient of the Rosa Parks Woman of Courage Award, for "Make Me Rain" (October 15, 7 p.m.)

• Angie Kim, Edgar Award winner for Best First Novel, and Booker Prize nominee Kiley Reid for their respective books, "Miracle Creek" and "Such a Fun Age" (October 15, 8:30 p.m.)

• Jennifer Palmieri, former White House communications director for President Barack Obama, for "She Proclaims" (October 17, 11:30 a.m.)

• Pulitzer Prize finalist and Hurston/Wright Legacy Award winner Laila Lalami for "Conditional Citizens" (October 17, 1 p.m.)

• Paola Ramos, journalist and former deputy director of Hispanic media for the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, for "Finding Latinx" (October 17, 2:30 p.m.)

• Brian Greene, Director of Columbia University’s Center for Theoretical Physics, and Guggenheim Fellow Janna Levin for their books "Until the End of Time" and "Black Hole Survival Guide" (October 17, 7 p.m.)

• Celebrated conservationist Terry Tempest Williams for "Erosion" (October 17, 8:30 p.m.)

Online: wisconsinbookfestival.org

Festival events hosted online since the pandemic began are available anytime at: crowdcast.io/wisconsinbookfestival.

