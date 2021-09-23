Madison writers crowned in annual magazine fiction and poetry contest

Uselman was at her job as a teller at Monona Bank when her phone buzzed with the news that she’d won this year’s competition. She ignored the call, thinking it was spam, she said. But when she later heard the voicemail that Smith left to congratulate her, “I called my parents right away,” she said. “My dad screamed.”

No lightning bolt

The second of four children, Uselman has an apartment in the Atwood neighborhood. Most of her furniture, including a drawing desk, was built by her father.

“In all of 2020, I was basically drawing and not writing. Then it flipped,” she said of her creative work. “Different images and ideas will prompt me to do one or another.”

Uselman likes to gather a lot of bits and pieces, sometimes as notes in her phone, before she sets to writing a story.

“I don’t like this idea that inspiration just comes and strikes you” out of nowhere, she said. “It takes me a really long time to start writing a story. I spend a lot of time collecting things, like images or a bit of dialogue.”