Best of Star of Madison -- Steaks

Our annual Star of Madison contest finds the very best the city and surrounding area have to offer in nearly 100 categories, from dentists to supper clubs; live music spots to fish frys; bike shops to hamburgers.

In a break from tradition, you can now nominate your favorites for this year's contest anytime you wish. Just click here to lend your voice to the contest.

Meanwhile, here are the winners from a category from 2019's contest to whet your appetite, and prime the pump for 2020. 

Tornado Club sign

Tornado Steakhouse, Madison's own downtown supper club, makes a brief appearance in a new film showing at the Wisconsin Film Festival called "Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club." 

The top three vote-getters in the category of Best Steaks in the 2019 Star of Madison contest were:

1. Tornado

2. Ruth's Chris

3. Smoky's Club

(See all of 2019's winners)

