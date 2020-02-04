Best of Star of Madison -- Bar
Our annual Star of Madison contest finds the very best the city and surrounding area have to offer in nearly 100 categories, from dentists to supper clubs; live music spots to fish frys; bike shops to hamburgers.

In a break from tradition, you can now nominate your favorites for this year's contest anytime you wish. Just click here to lend your voice to the contest.

Meanwhile, here are the winners from a category from 2019's contest to whet your appetite, and to prime the pump for 2020. 

A bar area at the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company in Fitchburg. PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

The top three vote-getters in the category of Best Bar in the 2019 Star of Madison contest were:

1. Great Dane

2. Toby's Supper Club

3. Pedro's Mexican Restaurante

