Band members buy Knuckle Down Saloon, plan to turn it into Red Rooster

Three members of Madtown Mannish Boys, a 7-year-old local blues band, have bought the Knuckle Down Saloon on the city's Far East Side. They're changing the name, but are keeping the same music format.
They also plan to continue to serve food under the new name, Red Rooster.
Chris Kalmbach, who had owned the Knuckle Down Saloon, 2513 Seiferth Road, closed it in March 2020, becoming one of the first casualties of the pandemic. The Knuckle Down had recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
"The owner of the place saw the writing on the wall and smartly closed up shop," said Jesse Steinberg, who plays guitar in the band, and owns the new business with harmonica player and singer Paul Schwoerer and bass player Tim Payne.
The property owner, Dan Resnick, who plays saxophone in the band once or twice a year, is a silent partner, Steinberg said. "He was a regular fixture there at the Knuckle Down, especially for their Thursday night blues jam. He'd been going there for a decade and was just like us, sad that the place closed down and just distraught that we lost our home. So, it's a nice thing that we're able to work together to open the place."
The name Red Rooster comes from a Howlin' Wolf song and the building's color, Steinberg said. "We had a thousand names on our list and had to just come up with one eventually to form the LLC. And so, the redness of the building and red being a Wisconsin color, and the blues reference to the song made it a nice fit."
Steinberg said Red Rooster will serve pub food with a "local spin," handcrafted sauces and "fresh-cut fries."
Schwoerer owns Paul's Pel'meni, Rotunda Cafe, and Oasis Cafe in Fitchburg, all of which sell Schwoerer's popular pel'meni Russian dumplings.
Steinberg said they'll probably offer pel'meni at Red Rooster, too. The menu will also include salads and dinner specials. He said they want to "try to cater to a wider audience than just the pub-food crowd."
Schwoerer will run the kitchen initially, but they eventually plan to hire kitchen and bar managers, Steinberg said.
Steinberg, 42, a UW-Madison associate professor in philosophy, said he worked in bars and restaurants when he was in college in California.
"I've always kind of aspired to do something in the food industry. Actually, before I went to college, I was debating about becoming a chef and going to culinary school. So, it's always been on my radar, but I don't have any direct experience with it."
The new owners will update the bathrooms and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also plan on having a glass garage door installed on one side of the building, where they'll have a deck built for a future beer garden. "It'll get a lot more natural light into the building and provide some outdoor seating," Steinberg said.
Payne works as a computer engineer and plans to revamp the sound system and install better lighting. Steinberg said the new systems will appeal to customers and musicians. "We play places that don't even have a PA or when they do, it's pretty bad. That's a major frustration for a band," Steinberg said. "I think it'll be one of the better venues to play in town."
Steinberg said he hopes to have Red Rooster open by early December, but it will depend on the timing of the alcohol license and renovations.
Madtown Mannish Boys played at the Knuckle Down four or five times a year, Steinberg said, adding that the bar drew good crowds, especially for some of its larger shows.
The bar is near Stoughton Road and the Beltline. "It's a pretty easy shot for most people, no matter where they live, if they live in Madison or in surrounding cities," Steinberg said.
Plus, it's far enough from residential areas that the new owners don't need to worry about the sound disturbing people, he added.
There's also a big lot and plenty of street parking, he said. "So many venues that we've played in, we have to park pretty far away and haul our gear in."
The Red Rooster will provide a home for blues, jazz, funk and soul, Steinberg said. "There aren't a lot of venues in the state focusing on that. I think we're going to try to be the hallmark, the home of the blues and the place for traditional American music."
