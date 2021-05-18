Band members buy Knuckle Down Saloon, plan to turn it into Red Rooster

Three members of Madtown Mannish Boys, a 7-year-old local blues band, have bought the Knuckle Down Saloon on the city's Far East Side. They're changing the name, but are keeping the same music format.

They also plan to continue to serve food under the new name, Red Rooster.

Chris Kalmbach, who had owned the Knuckle Down Saloon, 2513 Seiferth Road, closed it in March 2020, becoming one of the first casualties of the pandemic. The Knuckle Down had recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

"The owner of the place saw the writing on the wall and smartly closed up shop," said Jesse Steinberg, who plays guitar in the band, and owns the new business with harmonica player and singer Paul Schwoerer and bass player Tim Payne.

The property owner, Dan Resnick, who plays saxophone in the band once or twice a year, is a silent partner, Steinberg said. "He was a regular fixture there at the Knuckle Down, especially for their Thursday night blues jam. He'd been going there for a decade and was just like us, sad that the place closed down and just distraught that we lost our home. So, it's a nice thing that we're able to work together to open the place."