 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Band members buy Knuckle Down Saloon, plan to turn it into Red Rooster
0 comments
alert top story
BAR NEWS

Band members buy Knuckle Down Saloon, plan to turn it into Red Rooster

  • 0
Mannish Boys

Madtown Mannish Boys play outdoors at the East Side Club earlier this month.

 DAVID HOLTAN PHOTO

Three members of Madtown Mannish Boys, a 7-year-old local blues band, have bought the Knuckle Down Saloon on the city's Far East Side. They're changing the name, but are keeping the same music format.

They also plan to continue to serve food under the new name, Red Rooster.

Chris Kalmbach, who had owned the Knuckle Down Saloon, 2513 Seiferth Road, closed it in March 2020, becoming one of the first casualties of the pandemic. The Knuckle Down had recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The Knuckle Down Saloon

The Knuckle Down Saloon, 2513 Seiferth Road.

"The owner of the place saw the writing on the wall and smartly closed up shop," said Jesse Steinberg, who plays guitar in the band, and owns the new business with harmonica player and singer Paul Schwoerer and bass player Tim Payne.

The property owner, Dan Resnick, who plays saxophone in the band once or twice a year, is a silent partner, Steinberg said. "He was a regular fixture there at the Knuckle Down, especially for their Thursday night blues jam. He'd been going there for a decade and was just like us, sad that the place closed down and just distraught that we lost our home. So, it's a nice thing that we're able to work together to open the place."

The name Red Rooster comes from a Howlin' Wolf song and the building's color, Steinberg said. "We had a thousand names on our list and had to just come up with one eventually to form the LLC. And so, the redness of the building and red being a Wisconsin color, and the blues reference to the song made it a nice fit."

Steinberg said Red Rooster will serve pub food with a "local spin," handcrafted sauces and "fresh-cut fries."

Schwoerer owns Paul's Pel'meni, Rotunda Cafe, and Oasis Cafe in Fitchburg, all of which sell Schwoerer's popular pel'meni Russian dumplings.

Steinberg said they'll probably offer pel'meni at Red Rooster, too. The menu will also include salads and dinner specials. He said they want to "try to cater to a wider audience than just the pub-food crowd."

Schwoerer will run the kitchen initially, but they eventually plan to hire kitchen and bar managers, Steinberg said.

Steinberg, 42, a UW-Madison associate professor in philosophy, said he worked in bars and restaurants when he was in college in California. 

"I've always kind of aspired to do something in the food industry. Actually, before I went to college, I was debating about becoming a chef and going to culinary school. So, it's always been on my radar, but I don't have any direct experience with it."

The new owners will update the bathrooms and make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also plan on having a glass garage door installed on one side of the building, where they'll have a deck built for a future beer garden. "It'll get a lot more natural light into the building and provide some outdoor seating," Steinberg said.

Payne works as a computer engineer and plans to revamp the sound system and install better lighting. Steinberg said the new systems will appeal to customers and musicians. "We play places that don't even have a PA or when they do, it's pretty bad. That's a major frustration for a band," Steinberg said. "I think it'll be one of the better venues to play in town."

Steinberg said he hopes to have Red Rooster open by early December, but it will depend on the timing of the alcohol license and renovations.

Madtown Mannish Boys played at the Knuckle Down four or five times a year, Steinberg said, adding that the bar drew good crowds, especially for some of its larger shows.

The bar is near Stoughton Road and the Beltline. "It's a pretty easy shot for most people, no matter where they live, if they live in Madison or in surrounding cities," Steinberg said.

Plus, it's far enough from residential areas that the new owners don't need to worry about the sound disturbing people, he added.

There's also a big lot and plenty of street parking, he said. "So many venues that we've played in, we have to park pretty far away and haul our gear in."

The Red Rooster will provide a home for blues, jazz, funk and soul, Steinberg said. "There aren't a lot of venues in the state focusing on that. I think we're going to try to be the hallmark, the home of the blues and the place for traditional American music."

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.

Madison Forward: City embraces state motto in face of pandemic

Madison Forward: City embraces state motto in face of pandemic

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF

    STATE JOURNAL STAFF

    STATE JOURNAL STAFF

  • 0

The pandemic brought unexpected challenges but Madison area businesses found ways to survive amid the losses.

Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year
Business News

Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

While the food and hospitality industries slowed during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into overdrive in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Princeton Club shows resilience, bounces back for members, community
Sponsored
sponsored

Princeton Club shows resilience, bounces back for members, community

  • 0

Sponsored Content: When the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea how meaningful it would become during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

For home-based child care, COVID-19 brought unique risks, demonstrated 'essential' function
Business News

For home-based child care, COVID-19 brought unique risks, demonstrated 'essential' function

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Not only are we there to care for and educate kids, but without us, there is no economy. Without us, people cannot work."

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment
Music

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Overnight we became a digital production company," says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis. 

To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
Business News

To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

COVID-19 forced new chapters in the business plans of most retailers once sales began to plummet.

Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported
Restaurants
alert

Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Plenty of local restaurants closed in the past year due to the pandemic, and those that have survived, point to a combination of loyal customers, trusted employees, government assistance and online fundraising.

Grocery stores were overwhelmed with business early in pandemic, but costs also soared
Business News

Grocery stores were overwhelmed with business early in pandemic, but costs also soared

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook," said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned Metcalfe’s Market.

Hospitality industry looks to recover but may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
Business News

Hospitality industry looks to recover but may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Even though we didn't have a lot of guests, we had to adapt and be nimble to a changing environment," said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, general manager of HotelRed and president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association.

Hilldale's transformation left the mall ideally situated for socially distanced shopping
Business News

Hilldale's transformation left the mall ideally situated for socially distanced shopping

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The shopping center has evolved from an indoor experience to a more open-air, urban shopping destination.

The Final Forte 2021
Sponsored
sponsored

The Final Forte 2021

  • 0

Sponsored Content: BOLZ YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION

A Madison art house, general store: Same owner, different pandemic retail experiences
Business News

A Madison art house, general store: Same owner, different pandemic retail experiences

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I just knew I had to make it," Tammy Schreiter said. "I don't give up easily. And maybe that can be a bad trait but in this case it was good."

'Built for pandemics': Food carts find ways to stay viable during pandemic
Food & Drink

'Built for pandemics': Food carts find ways to stay viable during pandemic

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said 57 carts are currently licensed to vend citywide, down from 67 last year. She said she's also working with potential cart operators who are interested in opening this season.

As pandemic drives outdoor recreation, Glide Disc Golf sees scores of newcomers to sport
Business News

As pandemic drives outdoor recreation, Glide Disc Golf sees scores of newcomers to sport

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I'm not going to attribute it to some high level of business acumen," owner Mike Batka said. "There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time."

Tourism took major blow in 2020, but the outdoors kept it afloat
Business News

Tourism took major blow in 2020, but the outdoors kept it afloat

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With major events canceled, travelers hit the lakes, rivers, trails and campgrounds to keep busy and socially distanced.

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
Sponsored
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. 

Madison symphony weathers pandemic with help of donors and 'being prepared'
Music
top story

Madison symphony weathers pandemic with help of donors and 'being prepared'

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Financial planning, donations and a $1.4 million Musicians' Relief Fund helped cushion the blow during a canceled season.

Sponsored
sponsored

Cress Innovates to Serve Grieving Families

  • 0

Sponsored Content: What happens when a Family Loses a Loved one and the ability to memorialize them is limited due to pandemic safety restrictions?

Mirroring national trend, family-owned Dorn True Value saw pandemic-driven surge
Business News
top story

Mirroring national trend, family-owned Dorn True Value saw pandemic-driven surge

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sales jumped last year at the family-owned hardware stores, but snug Ace Hardware Center on the Isthmus closed to in-person shopping for more than a year.

Finding a bright spot during the pandemic — with art
Arts and Theater
top story

Finding a bright spot during the pandemic — with art

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Many Madison artists "persevered" by changing course.

Literacy Network pivots, leans on 'loyal' donors as pandemic challenges nonprofits
Business News

Literacy Network pivots, leans on 'loyal' donors as pandemic challenges nonprofits

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It was pretty nerve-wracking for most of 2020," executive director Jeff Burkhart said. "It definitely was a period of time where so much uncertainty existed."

EatStreet doubles drivers, adds 200 restaurants in Madison amid pandemic
Business News

EatStreet doubles drivers, adds 200 restaurants in Madison amid pandemic

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …

Sponsored
sponsored

Preparing for a New Reality

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Business owners and their plans. Provided by Andy Burish, Managing Director at The Burish Group

Read more restaurant news at: go.madison.com/restaurants

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to watch this week: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drew Barrymore on Woody Allen: I was 'gaslit'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics