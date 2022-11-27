Author Q&A: Ted Rulseh sees the way we live as key to lake protection

Wisconsin author Ted Rulseh likes to say he lives on 180.5 acres.

“The .5 acres is the place we built our house, and the other 180 is the water of Birch Lake,” Rulseh said.

The environmental stresses places like Birch Lake, and lakes throughout Wisconsin are facing are addressed in Rulseh’s book “Ripple Effects, How We’re Loving Our Lakes to Death,” published by UW Press in October. Rulseh said he and other lakefront landowners are responsible for the entire lake, not just plot where they live.

“Why would I do something on my .5 acres to harm the 180 acres?” Rulseh said. “Ripple Effects” looks at these ideas and explores other challenges, including invasive species, defective septic systems and pollution.

Q: Congratulations on “Ripple Effects.” You’ve done a lot of different writing in your time. Can you tell me about it?

A: I’ve written a column for the two newspapers up here, The Lakeland Times in Minocqua and the Northwoods River News in Rhinelander. I have a column in those papers called “The Lake Where You Live.” (I’ve also written for) Wisconsin Trails magazine, which is not in print anymore. I used to be a book publisher. I’ve been a professional freelancer for 23 years now. I do work on the corporate side and trade publications in wastewater and the environmental field. (But) I’m mostly retired.

Q: How did “Ripple Effects” come about?

A: My “Lake Where You Live” column is something I wanted to do before we moved up here. That resulted in a book, “Lakeside Companion,” that the UW Press published in 2018. “Ripple Effects” was sort of an outgrowth of that. I see lakes I care about suddenly being under all these different stresses. I wanted to put all those concerns in one place and show where we are with lake quality.

Q: What type of research did you do for “Ripple Effects?”

A: I interviewed about 70 people in different roles. Each chapter begins with a personal anecdote about lakes. I tried to capture the heartfelt feeling that people have about the lakes where they live. I also did a lot of searching for research reports online. I learned an awful lot. Doing the work was part of my continuing environmental education. I was somewhat knowledgeable going in, but I expanded my knowledge three- or four-fold. I didn’t want it to be just a technical presentation. I wanted to get people emotionally involved in what they’re learning.

Q: What are some of the main stresses Wisconsin lakes are experiencing?

A: We have zoning laws that are not really adequate to protect our shorelines. The shoreline is the most biodiverse and richest in life around the lake. That’s the part of the lakefront that is being dismantled. Nobody’s doing this on purpose, it’s just the lifestyle that we’ve chosen. We don’t think often enough about what the impact is on lakes. One of the stresses in the loss of natural shorelines (through) cut down trees ... to make way for our gazebos. (Shorelines are) important to protect lakes against pollution from nutrients. Another (stress) is defective septic systems. Most of the lakes are surrounded by homes that are on septic systems. If we don’t maintain those systems properly ... they are going to put nutrients — phosphorus — into the lake. One pound of phosphorus is going to support 500 pounds of algae. There’s (also) the problem of invasive species — plants, crayfish, spiny water fleas, zebra mussels — they can really do violence to the lake’s ecosystem. And of course, climate change. That’s threatening to increase the prevalence of largemouth bass compared to the number of walleyes, for example. If we want to make lakes more resilient against climate change, the most important thing we can do is keep our shoreline natural.

Q: What is a newer or unexpected way people are harming lakes?

A: One of the big problems that we have now, on any lake ... is wake boats. They are big, powerful boats that are used to create as big of waves as possible to use for surfboards. This requires a boat to create a wave that may be 4 feet high. These waves can do a great deal of harm — erode the shoreline, damage to docked boats. The boats operate in a bow-up position, so that the wash from the prop — 600-horsepower motor — makes its way down to the bottom and stirs up the sediments. It’s not a great number of people who own them, but it does make a great deal of disturbance for people who recreate on the lake. Wakeboarding and wake surfing are said to be the fastest-growing motorized water sports right now.

Q: Overall, how can people help repair the state’s lakes?

A: If you don’t live on a lake, when you’re going to visit a lake, whatever watercraft you use, follow the recommendations to inspect watercraft before and after you use it on the lake. For those of us who live on the lake ... the one thing we can do is keep our shorelines as natural as we can. Try to leave the woods and vegetation alone as much as possible. (Create a) pathway down to the lake, take a few trees out for a view, (but) don’t go clear cutting the lakefront. Don’t plant a lawn all the way down to the water. You can do things to create a buffer of vegetation up to 30 to 60 feet inland. That helps stop the runoff that would carry silt and nutrients and other pollutants into the water. The water that falls upon your property ... try to keep it on your property as much as possible.

Q: Do you think there’s hope for saving our lakes?

A: I think there’s an awful lot of good things going on to help us protect our lakes. University officials, lake associations, county officials (all) have programs in place to educate and encourage and reward people for trying to do the right things. It’s about changing the social norm about how we live on our lakes. A lot of people move to the lakes from the city and we tend to bring that city norm with us, but we need to understand lake life is different. We need to live in ways that help preserve what we treasure about the lake.

Q: What’s next for you?

A: The newest book that I’m working on is a little bit of the softer side of lake life, an appreciation of lake life, titled “A Year On The Lake.” (The book) presents pros and cons of living on the water.