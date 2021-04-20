La Fete de Marquette festival postponed for another year due to COVID-19

La Fete de Marquette, scheduled for July 8-11, is canceled for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic.
The Near East Side neighborhood music festival, held in recent years in McPike Park, is the largest fundraiser for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, and has raised more than $1.2 million over La Fete's 15 years.
The money helps support programs, including: emergency food services, after-school and summer camps for kids, teen employment, meals and fitness services for seniors, and subsidization of mental health services.
"We are committed to making sure we’re able to take care of the people we serve during this pandemic, so we’re going to have to rely on community support in other forms,” said Gary Kallas, Wil-Mar's executive director, in a press release.
The center will instead hold an online giving campaign, Kallas said. "We hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will continue to show their support as they did in 2020."
The Willy Street Co-op, which has held its annual membership meeting at the festival and became La Fete’s presenting sponsor in 2008, is supporting Wil-Mar's campaign by donating money it would have used to sponsor the event. The co-op will hold the meeting online instead.
The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center has been closed during the pandemic, but is still offering essential services: Wednesday’s food pantry, Saturday’s meal program and daily virtual learning child care for elementary school children.
Two other East Side outdoor festivals hope to return this year, combined into one August weekend.
Organizers say "Orton-Front" will combine the Marquette Waterfront Festival and Orton Park Festival on the weekend that is traditionally the Orton fest, Aug. 26-29, if public health guidelines permit.
Katherine Davey, festival co-chair for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, which puts on the festivals, said it seemed unlikely it would be safe to congregate in large groups by the second weekend in June, when the Marquette Waterfront Festival traditionally takes place. So, organizers decided to merge it with the Orton Park Festival later in August.
Cycropia Aerial Dance is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday nights, Aug. 26-27, at Orton Park, and then the festival will move to Yahara Place Park, along the shore of Lake Monona, for two stages of local bands and national touring acts on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29.