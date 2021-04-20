La Fete de Marquette festival canceled for another year due to COVID-19

The Near East Side's summer music festival, La Fete de Marquette, is canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The festival, held mid-July in recent years in McPike Park, is the largest fundraiser for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, and has raised more than $1.2 million over La Fete's 15 years.

The money helps support programs, including: emergency food services, after-school and summer camps for kids, teen employment, meals and fitness services for seniors, and subsidization of mental health services.

"We are committed to making sure we’re able to take care of the people we serve during this pandemic, so we’re going to have to rely on community support in other forms,” Gary Kallas, Wil-Mar's executive director, said in a statement.

The center will instead hold an online giving campaign, Kallas said. "We hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will continue to show their support as they did in 2020."

The Willy Street Co-op, which has held its annual membership meeting at the festival and became La Fete’s presenting sponsor in 2008, is supporting Wil-Mar's campaign by donating money it would have used to sponsor the event. The co-op will hold the meeting online instead.