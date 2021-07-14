Dane County Fair returns to the Alliant Energy Center with new rides, youth exhibits

If you go

What: Dane County Fair

When: Thursday through Sunday, with activities starting at 9 a.m.

Where: The Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Details: The daily schedule includes a Kiddie Farm from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Lady Houdini show at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., and the KidsBuck$ Game Show at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Other activities and events can be found at danecountyfair.com.

Tickets: For children 5 and under, the fair is free. Daily admission for children ages 6 to 11 is $3 and $8 for anyone 12 and up. Tickets for unlimited rides are $30 and can be bought in advance online or at the door.