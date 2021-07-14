Dane County Fair returns to the Alliant Energy Center with new rides, youth exhibits

Mikayla Brey has been showing animals at fairs since she was 9 years old. She started with her uncle's dairy cow, then found her true passion in showing rabbits.
The bunny business ran in her family, with both her mother and grandmother breeding rabbits before her. She started breeding in 2015 and now has over 75 rabbits.
Brey's last year of eligibility to show as a junior exhibitor at the Dane County Fair was last summer, but those plans were dashed when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fair to cancel in-person events.
With the fair back on this week, exhibitors like Brey are being given another shot thanks to the "2020-Rona Club" (short for corona), formed by the Dane County Fair's Board of Directors as a one-year club to allow aged-out exhibitors another year of eligibility.
"This is kind of my last chance, my last year (to) say goodbye to everybody since I wouldn't have last year," said Brey, 21, of Belleville, who is showing 12 rabbits at this year's fair. "I really like (showing). I don't want to let go of it."
Exhibitors, spectators and fairgoers are expected to flock back to the Dane County Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.
Last summer, the fair went online as coronavirus case numbers climbed. But this year, the fair is back with only a few changes to accommodate COVID-19 precautions in the youth exhibitions. Nearly 70% of Madison residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s Fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” Dick Straub, association president, said in a statement announcing the fair's return. “We look forward to re-establishing our county fair tradition to highlight the hard work and accomplishments of our county’s youth and to provide a safe and enjoyable family experience.”
Fourteen-year-old Daniel Swain was excited to return to the fair, where he has shown dairy cattle since he was in second grade. Coming off of first- and second-place wins from the Stoughton Fair a few weeks ago, he hopes to place well and catch up with others in the showing community he hasn't seen over the past year.
"I kind of missed showing last year," he said. "And I was really hoping we would show this year, and we are, so I'm pretty happy about it."
The carnival side of the fair also holds lots of attractions, some familiar to frequent fairgoers and others brand new to the event. Patrick Repp, the general manager for North American Midway, which hosts the carnival, said the site will offer 23 rides, including a new roller coaster and fun house.
Repp said he was glad to be back and ready to see the joy carnivals can bring again. "I enjoy kids' smiles, families happy," he said.
Among the attractions at the fair this year will be a "Lady Houdini" act, performed three times daily, featuring escape artist Kristen Johnson, known for breaking Harry Houdini's record for the most water torture cell escapes ever performed. Kevin Ridgeway, the act's MC and Johnson's husband, said they are excited to be at the Dane County Fair for the first time.
Ridgeway said they are also thrilled to be back performing for audiences after missing their reactions to Johnson's daring act, which requires her to hold her breath for up to 5 minutes while picking padlocks, handcuffs and leg shackles to break free.
"The crowds have been awesome," he said. "Everybody's happy to get back out, and it's been good to be out working again."