A 'moon landing of an operation': Children's Museum's 'Wonderground' installation begins Monday

There will be ramps throughout to ensure accessibility. The exhibit also will have a net-lined “cocoon-climber” designed for younger children and comfortable seating where visitors can rest.

“It’s really important for us that all of the spaces we create have something for everybody,” said Brenda Baker, the museum’s director of exhibits.

Nestled near Capitol Square at 100 N. Hamilton St., the Children’s Museum has been an entertainment and education staple for Madison families since its inception in 1980. It reopened in June after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut down for over a year.

The idea for “Wonderground” began long before the pandemic, Zarov said.

“We did listening sessions with the community and found that people wanted a place where kids could have that feeling they had when they were kids,” Zarov said. “That sense of freedom and exploring in the woods.”