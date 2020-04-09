With 80-plus shows canceled due to COVID-19, Overture Center plans for an uncertain future

On Thursday, March 12, Broadway went dark.
That night, the national tour of “Wicked” played Overture Hall, having loaded in just a few days before for a two-and-a-half-week run.
No one has danced on it for weeks, but that "Wicked" set is still in the hall. On March 13, Overture Center for the Arts announced that it would close the building at 201 State St. following an order by Gov. Tony Evers that declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.
More than 80 performances at Overture were canceled, including the rest of “Wicked” (set to close March 29) and a Children’s Theater of Madison production of “Peter Pan” meant to open the next day.
A survey conducted by Americans for the Arts estimated that as of April 8, 214 arts organizations in Wisconsin have reported losses of more than $2.8 million. More than 90% of them canceled events, with 140,000-plus audience members lost. The estimated total economic impact nationally is about $4.5 billion.
“For Wisconsin especially it’s an underreported number,” said Anne Katz, director of Arts Wisconsin. “$2.8 mil could be a number for a big organization like Overture, or any big organization in the state, because the tendrils are so big.”
The impact, Katz said, is profound. It’s only now, several weeks in, when arts organizations are beginning to register that.
“People have been scrambling madly to figure out what they can and can’t do, including tallying up the economic impact,” she said. “Overture Center is being looked to as a leader in all of this. They have a responsibility to their business and their community.”
Overture Center, open in downtown Madison since 2004, is a private nonprofit run by an executive team and a board of directors. Overture CEO Sandra Gajic passed away last fall. The center is in the midst of hiring a new CEO.
Resident organizations that call Overture home include Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Children’s Theater of Madison, Forward Theater Company, Kanopy Dance Company, Li Chiao-Ping Dance, Madison Ballet, Madison Opera, Madison Symphony Orchestra, James Watrous Gallery and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Overture is set to announce its 2020-21 season, including seven shows in its Broadway series, on Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.
The next live performance in the building is Alonzo King LINES Ballet, on the schedule for May 6. Overture spokesman Gary Kohn said performances could resume after April 24.
“Right now we are in a waiting period,” Kohn wrote in an email. “Overture cannot cancel anything unless the building is directed to stay closed. Shows in May that are on the schedule will remain on the schedule until we get more information. ”
Overture’s executive team responded to a series of questions via submitted statement. The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Cap Times: Overture Center is closed through April 24 in response to the governor’s “Safer at Home” order. Will the center remain closed after that? For how long?
Overture Center is following the directives issued by Governor Evers and will continue to do so until the order is lifted.
For shows like “Wicked,” who makes the decision to cancel? Overture Center, the tour itself, Broadway Across America, a combination of these?
For all shows that were affected by the building closure, those shows were either canceled or rescheduled. We try our best to reschedule the show over a cancellation. When/if a new directive is issued from the government we will treat those shows in the same manor. Some shows after April 24 have been canceled or rescheduled due to the artistic company’s decision not to tour during that time.
What impact are you seeing on revenue currently?
It will take us some time to get a full picture of the financial impact. When the shows are canceled, patrons have the option to donate their ticket to Overture, receive a credit for future shows or receive a refund.
The entire arts industry has been hit hard by closures since ticket revenue is a main source of income. Overture isn’t immune. However, patrons, donors and funders have generally been supportive and are looking forward to our future.
Our goal is to assure that Overture Center maintains health financially. We know that the loss of revenue due to the building closure has an impact on our future. We are reforecasting our financial picture in both the short and long term. Our reforecasting accounts for financial losses and gains from all perspectives including ticket revenue, building operations, donations and available COVID-19 loans and grants.
We are not in a place to announce our projected outcome, rather we are in the process of determining it.
What is the difference in financial impact when a resident organization cancels a spring concert series, when a tour cancels a run, or when Overture itself has to cancel an Overture Presents event?
When a resident organization cancels a show, there is some loss of ticket revenue, building rentals, concessions and merchandise that affects Overture. You would need to check with each resident organization for their financial impact.
In terms of scale, size matters. A week-long Broadway show or multiple week run by a resident company affects our financial picture more than a single one-night engagement.
What financial impact are you seeing from canceled spring weddings, proms, graduation parties and other events?
In many cases, these types of events have rescheduled for a later date. We will not be sure of the final financial impact until these rescheduled events take place and we have a final accounting.
How is Overture working with resident organizations during this time?
Since the start of the pandemic, we have been in touch with our resident organizations, regularly keeping them informed of all decisions and providing support from our ticket office for show cancellations and refunds. Currently all the resident organizations meet weekly and share information, the latest updates, news on the state of the arts, tips, and anything we have learned about our industry. The collaboration and support is critical at a time like this. They are meeting with us to strategize and share collaboratively.
When you reopen, what precautions do you plan to take?
The health and safety of our guests is a top priority. Overture Center has always and will continue to comply with all public health recommendations and be proactive in making our building safe for guests to enjoy our shows, galleries and community events. Before the Safer at Home mandate we took the opportunity to deep clean the building and address maintenance projects to support a healthy reopening. The best practices we adopted before our closure will be restored when we reopen.
Will there be changes to performance practices? For example, could you sell only half the tickets in Overture Hall, so as to allow more space between patrons?
We are in regular conversations with performing arts centers across the United States about what may be asked of us by health officials. We do know some adjustments will be made as patrons return to Overture. At this point, we can’t speculate on the specifics.
When people are allowed to return to performance spaces, some may remain reluctant to do so. Are there plans to make performances available via streaming or other online platforms for patrons who have health concerns about large gatherings?
It’s too early within this situation to speculate about any new platforms for delivery.
Who is the current executive team, including interim leadership?
In the absence of a Chief Executive Officer, Overture’s Executive Team is currently running the organization in collaboration with our Board of Directors. The team consists of: Chris Vogel (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer), Tim Sauers (Vice President of Programming and Community Engagement), Jacquie Goetz (Vice President of Operations), Ed Holmes (Vice President of Equity and Innovation), Matt Beckler (Chief Information Officer), Ruth Purcell (Interim Vice President of Marketing and Sales), Emily Gruenewald (Vice President of Development), Tracy Niesen Breunig (Director of Human Resources).
Some arts organizations have encouraged patrons to make the cost of their tickets a donation, so as to help with cash flow during a difficult time. Is that an option for ticketholders for “My Fair Lady” and “The Play that Goes Wrong?” Is the box office still working?
Yes, for all canceled shows, including “My Fair Lady” and “The Play that Goes Wrong,” patrons have an option for donating their ticket to Overture, receiving a credit for future shows, or receiving a refund.
When people donate their ticket, the funds help support our community programs and continue to make it possible for schools, families and individuals of all ages to engage in the arts. For rescheduled shows patrons may keep their tickets for the show or request donation, credit or refund.
What capital campaigns are ongoing and/or planned for the near future?
Our spring match campaign is currently underway with our “Corporate Champion,” Bell Laboratories, and “Local Legend” Dianne Christensen, given in honor of Sandra Gajic. Gifts up to $200,000) made through June 30 will be matched.
During the next three months, every dollar donated will be matched, doubling the impact.
As for a capital campaign, for a few years Overture has been exploring the possibility of a campaign to address capital improvements and to build an endowment. The effects of COVD-19 will be taken in account as we continue to consider a campaign.
Overture Center is set to receive $2,095,000 from the city of Madison in the 2020 budget. Do you anticipate requesting additional public funding?
Not at this time.
