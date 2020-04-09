With 80-plus shows canceled due to COVID-19, Overture Center plans for an uncertain future

The next live performance in the building is Alonzo King LINES Ballet, on the schedule for May 6. Overture spokesman Gary Kohn said performances could resume after April 24.

“Right now we are in a waiting period,” Kohn wrote in an email. “Overture cannot cancel anything unless the building is directed to stay closed. Shows in May that are on the schedule will remain on the schedule until we get more information. ”

Overture’s executive team responded to a series of questions via submitted statement. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Cap Times: Overture Center is closed through April 24 in response to the governor’s “Safer at Home” order. Will the center remain closed after that? For how long?

Overture Center is following the directives issued by Governor Evers and will continue to do so until the order is lifted.

For shows like “Wicked,” who makes the decision to cancel? Overture Center, the tour itself, Broadway Across America, a combination of these?