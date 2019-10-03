When Rosemarie Fortney describes her artistic process, it sounds like a dance.
“I surrender myself to the motion of the inks and fluid acrylics I’m using when I do my artwork,” said Fortney, a painter in Milwaukee. “I got into environmental images with free-flowing inks, to give you that watery feeling. A couple of my pieces feature an underwater setting ... these are pieces I never could have initiated with a brush.”
Free-flowing inks and freeform movement connect two events on separate sides of town this Friday evening at the city’s annual fall Gallery Night.
Fortney’s work will be part of an annual art show at the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired at 754 Williamson St. On Odana Road, a collaboration between the director of a ballet school and two painters in her family will create “Living Sculptures” in Madison Ballet’s dance studio.
These are just two of 78 locations participating in Gallery Night, sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
“I had always wanted to do living sculptures,” said Rachelle Butler, director of the School of Madison Ballet. “It’s a celebration of not only our family and the work we’re doing, but also showcasing some amazing artists of color, which is a big thing for me.”
Bold choices
Denise Jess, CEO/executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, believes it’s the sixth year for this show. The WCBVI does a call each June for artists, and while Jess tries not to have the same artists two years in a row, she doesn’t limit it otherwise.
“We don’t theme it,” Jess said. “When you’re talking about visually impaired artists you’re talking about a small group, especially artists with serious visual impairment.”
Most of the artists end up coming from Wisconsin, though they did accept a woodworker from California three years ago because “his story was really compelling and his process was so tactile.”
“He holds the wood, touches it, pays attention to what wants to emerge,” Jess said. “He uses a lathe and carving tools to make beautiful boxes, containers and things. It was a good demonstration for other visually impaired artists to know they didn’t have to see in order to be able to do their art.”
Fortney, now 64, has been sketching and making portraits since she was a teenager. It was while she was working on a large painting that she realized she couldn’t see where she’d left off.
“It’s hard for me to keep composition when I can’t see my artwork all at once,” Fortney said. “I’ve gone toward more feel and actively engaging with the inks. I like the things you can do with pigment and contrast and bright colors.”
Fortney’s daughter, Alison Fortney, 32, has the same genetic disorder, retinitis pigmentosa, that her mother does. Alison is a photographer, and some of her work will be featured in this show too.
“Part of our goal is to make sure we are showcasing diverse artists who are visually impaired and who are doing a variety of techniques,” said Jess.
Can people touch the art? Jess said it depends on individual artist preference. All works will have an audio component using a tech tool called the PenFriend.
“While we won’t tell people ‘No, don’t touch,’ we won’t advertise (paintings) as touchable,” Jess said.
“I have done pieces with tactile elements and those pieces really sell fast,” Rose Fortney said. She focuses more, now, on shade and flow.
“I want to appreciate color I can still see,” she said. “People think blindness is total black, total dark and it’s not. It’s a rainbow of vision loss and people deal with it each day as their life goes on.”
Living sculptures
Rachelle Butler’s father, Jerry Butler, is a painter and collage artist. Her sister, Vanessa Butler, used to paint pictures of dancers and of Rachelle herself when she was a little girl.
As the School of Madison Ballet settled into its new studio on Odana Road, they figured a good way to invite people in to see it would be to combine the artistic talents of all three Butlers.
“I think that all of the arts are really tightly woven together in one way or another,” Rachelle Butler said. “I’ve been around my father’s work for my whole entire life and you can derive a lot of inspiration from paintings, just like you derive movement from sound created in specific songs.”
The ballet has done these kind of “living sculptures” before, at art fairs. For this event, Butler tapped some of students in the PLUS program (Professional Learning Unconventional Schedule) to work with the 15 art works featured in the show.
“They are going to select a painting that speaks to them and try to emulate the pose in that painting,” Butler said. For five minutes or so, each dancer will morph slowly from that first position to another position, using their imagination, pausing, moving with intention.
“They need to learn how to be a little uncomfortable, to make choices based on where they are,” Butler said. “It’s the hardest thing to learn as a dancer to be still or move slowly. When you’re stagnant in a sculpture-like position, it’s nerve-wracking.”
The Butlers’ visual art will remain up at Madison Ballet through November. Accompanying the opening, Rachelle is going to play blues, jazz and Motown, the music her dad likes to listen to when he’s hanging a show.
“The artist can create a movement quality with what paints they choose to use, the color they choose to use,” Butler said. “Dancers create that with how they move, the shapes they create.”