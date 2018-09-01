New York sculptor Joel Shapiro was clear about one thing when the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art approached him a few years ago about mounting a retrospective show.
It shouldn’t be — couldn’t be — a full career retrospective, Shapiro told Stephen Fleischman, MMoCA’s director, as they talked through options for the show. Shapiro turns 77 this month.
“I didn’t want to do a full retrospective. I was adamant about that,” Shapiro said. “This was not the time or the place. And I sort of don’t feel like I’m ready for a retrospective of the entire body of work.
“I think this is infinitely more interesting.”
“This,” opening on Sept. 22, is "Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes," a new exhibition and forthcoming catalog featuring nine of Shapiro’s large scale, bronze-cast sculptures in MMoCA’s second floor main gallery. The show is set to run until Jan. 13, 2019, though that end date may change.
Shapiro, a New York native, is widely collected internationally, and even those who don’t know his name may have seen his work. Museum-goers may have encountered Shapiro sculptures at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, for example, or in Grant Park in Chicago.
His large-scale bronzes “haven’t received careful consideration as a grouping in maybe 20 years,” Fleischman said. Some are limited editions drawn from Shapiro’s Long Island City studio and country property. A few will challenge the capacity of MMoCA’s utility elevator.
“Some of these are 15, 16 feet in height, over a dozen feet long. They come apart in sections,” Fleischman said. “They’re cantilevered, poised in awkward positions like a dancer. You have to go into the floor, into the wood and concrete. We have a whole crew of rigging experts helping us out on this exhibition.
“They might be hollow, but these things weigh thousands of pounds.”
Shapiro begins work on the sculptures by making smaller models in wood, joining them together with thin pins and hot glue. The wood is cast in bronze at a foundry, and in some cases the saw marks on the wood can still be seen on the outside of the finished piece.
Many of Shapiro’s sculptures may seem anthropomorphic, balancing on one “foot” like a kid kicking a ball, or perched like a yogi tilting forward into Warrior 3. People love to pose with them.
“In all retrospectives you reassess the work,” Shapiro said as workers prepared his pieces to move to Madison. “So far it’s looking good to me. The forms seem vital.
“My stuff is so much about motion and psychological organization of form,” Shapiro said. “Some people would find it objectionable, and some people might find it meaningful. It might mean nothing to other people. ... It’s a question of the context.”
The Bronzes offers local viewers a unique perspective on Shapiro’s work, one that spans from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Shapiro is perhaps best known for his lively abstract sculptures, a few of which are going onto a new outdoor rooftop sculpture garden seen from the High Line in New York City (opening Oct. 10).
But he didn’t always make the sculptures so big. Covering an early retrospective organized by the Whitney Museum in 1982, John Russell wrote for the New York Times that “Shapiro is famous for the fact that he can make very small pieces — a classic instance is an iron chair at the Whitney that is exactly three inches high — that exert a paradoxical power.
“The smallness ... has to do with concentration, with density and with a kind of inner stubbornness that says no to traditional monumentality.”
Shapiro remains interested in dynamic forms, though he said recent focus on his work in exhibition has been on the “more tentative aspects of it, painted wood and installations.” He’s also consistently interested in how viewers engage with his art.
“His work leaves a lot of room for the viewer,” Fleischman said. “That’s always a hallmark of a talented, thoughtful artist. A viewer can come away with very different impressions about what the work is.
“You might find people who view the work and go, ‘It’s really not about the figure,’” Fleischman added. “You might find people that take an uplifting point of view to it, or that it looks like a figure in crushing defeat, or that it’s totally abstract. I don’t think the artist would correct any of those thought processes.”
None of the sculptures in this show have names, which could further encourage people to draw their own conclusions.
Naming an abstract piece “takes away — it skews how you see the work,” Shapiro said. “I sort of want people to experience the work kinesthetically, in relationship to their own situation, in their own place in the space.
“That animates the work. ... I want them to walk in and experience relationships within the piece, and their body or person in relationship to the form. That kind of play is essential.”
Unlike many such shows, Joel Shapiro: The Bronzes has no plans to travel. Still, Madison viewers can keep their eyes open when they travel to continue the exhibition, as it were, on their own.
There are permanent sculptures at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (that one does have a name: “Loss and Regeneration,” 1993), near the riverfront in Des Moines, at the sculpture garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, and in the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan, among others.
“His work is everywhere,” Fleischman said. “He’s at a very distinguished point in his career. He’s won a lot of international awards for the work he’s done.”
Shapiro could be open to a fuller, larger retrospective. Someday.
“If you go to a German museum, they show everything the artist ever did, which bores the hell out of people,” Shapiro said. “But in a way it’s sort of interesting. It makes the artist more real, versus just picking 15 highlights.”
In the meantime, focused retrospectives like The Bronzes can be invigorating. Shapiro has a chance to be “the perceiver of the work, rather than the maker of the work.”
“It’s important in terms of one’s development,” he said. “I’ll be 77, but I’m still developing.”