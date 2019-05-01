Six artists have been chosen for consideration for public art at the new Pinney Branch Library, now tentatively scheduled to open in spring 2020 on Cottage Grove Road.
One piece will go inside the library and another will be installed outside. Jurors are considering the interior piece first at an open meeting on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. at the Lussier Family East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road. These are opportunities for community members to see a bit of what the artists are thinking, with three 20-minute presentations followed by audience questions and comments.
Finalists for the interior piece include Maria Amalia Wood, a Honduran-born textile artist and recent master of fine arts graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Human Ecology.
Other finalists are pARTS Collaboration, the duo of Caleb Weisnicht and Robin Good. Their artist statement says they are "committed to fostering community engagement and education through artistic expression and experiences grounded in the careful and conceptual use of natural materials."
A third artist, Korean American artist Yeonhee Cheong, works in various media including printmaking and painting. Her proposal is for an embroidered textile piece inspired by a prairie field, to be installed behind protective glass.
For more information, visit Pinney Library: Public Art.
A second meeting about the exterior artwork is set for the following Wednesday, May 8, at the same time and same place. Three artists presenting their proposals for exterior pieces include Peter Krsko, whose artist statement says that he “listens to nature and creates objects and experiences to share his observations” combining science and art and “play with hands-on education.” A recent piece called “LOOK: Tropical Tessellations” was on display in Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ conservatory for six weeks in February and March.
Michael Velliquette, who makes intricate, large-scale works out of cut paper, has designed a boldly colorful piece called “Power Flow.” Erick “Ck” Ledesma submitted a design of sketched faces, like single line drawings given physical form.
Finalists will be announced the week of May 20, and selected artists can begin planning and fabrication by June. The new Pinney Library location is set to open by spring of next year.
According to a Cap Times story published late last fall, Madison is in the process of building the future permanent Pinney Library at 516 Cottage Grove Road in Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s Royster Corners mixed-use development project. Project delays resulted in the the current lease ending before the the new library would be completed. Pinney's current temporary location is in the former Ace Hardware at 211 Cottage Grove Road.